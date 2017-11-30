Google Faces Lawsuit For Gathering Personal Data From Millions of iPhone Users (betanews.com)
Mark Wilson writes: A group going by the name Google You Owe Us is taking Google to court in the UK, complaining that the company harvested personal data from 5.4 million iPhone users. The group is led by Richard Lloyd, director of consumer group Which?, and it alleges that Google bypassed privacy settings on iPhones between June 2011 and February 2012. The lawsuit seeks compensation for those affected by what is described as a "violation of trust." Google is accused of breaching UK data protection laws, and Lloyd says that this is "one of the biggest fights of my life." Even if the case is successful, the people represented by Google You Owe Us are not expected to receive more than a few hundred pounds each, and this is not an amount that would make much of an impact on Google's coffers.
Google Faces Lawsuit For Gathering Personal Data From Millions of iPhone Users More | Reply Login
Google Faces Lawsuit For Gathering Personal Data From Millions of iPhone Users
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals