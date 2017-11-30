American Airlines Accidentally Let Too Many Pilots Take Off The Holidays (npr.org) 26
A glitch in American Airlines' pilot scheduling system means that thousands of flights during the holiday season currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them. From a report: The shortage was caused by an error in the system pilots use to bid for time off, the Allied Pilots Association told NPR. The union represents the airline's 15,000 pilots. "The airline is a 24/7 op," union spokesman Dennis Tajer told CNBC. "The system went from responsibly scheduling everybody to becoming Santa Claus to everyone." "The computer said, 'Hey ya'll. You want the days off? You got it.'"
That wooshing sound isn't a 747 engine.
I give your troll about a 4/10.
You have the required unsubstantiated claim and pretty decent bait, but overall it's not very catchy, mostly because it's almost completely detached from the subject of the parent post. It would have been more effective to first steer the conversation towards your bait, such as with a tie-in line like "The legacy airline software often has major bugs that have been left in because they're too hard to find and fix. I have to wonder if..."
I'm gonna need you to go ahead and come in on Christmas. That'd be great.
I got the memo!
American drags pilots on. What a lovely industry!!!
My guess is IBM.
Merry Xmas Delta.