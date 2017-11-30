Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bug Businesses Transportation

American Airlines Accidentally Let Too Many Pilots Take Off The Holidays (npr.org) 31

Posted by msmash from the best-error-ever,-pilots-said dept.
A glitch in American Airlines' pilot scheduling system means that thousands of flights during the holiday season currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them. From a report: The shortage was caused by an error in the system pilots use to bid for time off, the Allied Pilots Association told NPR. The union represents the airline's 15,000 pilots. "The airline is a 24/7 op," union spokesman Dennis Tajer told CNBC. "The system went from responsibly scheduling everybody to becoming Santa Claus to everyone." "The computer said, 'Hey ya'll. You want the days off? You got it.'"

American Airlines Accidentally Let Too Many Pilots Take Off The Holidays More | Reply

American Airlines Accidentally Let Too Many Pilots Take Off The Holidays

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The price one pays for pursuing any profession, or calling, is an intimate knowledge of its ugly side. -- James Baldwin

Close