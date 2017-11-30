Cryptocurrencies Aren't 'Crypto' (vice.com) 42
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, writing for the Motherboard: Lately on the internet, people in the world of Bitcoin and other digital currencies are starting to use the word "crypto" as a catch-all term for the lightly regulated and burgeoning world of digital currencies in general, or for the word "cryptocurrency" -- which probably shouldn't even be called "currency," by the way. For example, in response to the recent rise of Bitcoin's price, the CEO of Shapeshift recently tweeted: "don't go into debt to buy crypto at these prices." "Crypto Stocks Rise," read a headline on Tuesday from the trade publication Investor Business Daily. But the financial blog Seeking Alpha outdid them all by publishing a post titled "Tales From The Crypto." Excuse me, "the crypto" what? As someone who has read and written about cryptography for a few years now, and who is a big fan of Crypto, the 2001 book by Steven Levy, this is a problem. "Crypto" does not mean cryptocurrency. The above are just three examples picked at random, but if you don't believe me, just search "crypto" on Google News or Twitter. On the internet, "crypto" has always been used to refer to cryptography. Think, for example, the term "Crypto Wars," which refer to government (originally the US government) efforts to undermine and slow down the adoption of unbreakable communications systems. By the way, the book Crypto isn't about Bitcoin. It's about cryptography, and more in particular, about the cryptographers who fought the government in the so-called Crypto Wars.
This must be the weekly Pedant day.
A whole story on how Crypto Currencies are not cryptography.
Let's Just Reuse 90s Buzz Words (Score:5, Funny)
We would benefit from just calling everything "cyber" and replacing hashtags with AOL keywords.
Ah, I'm gonna cut the cryptographic community some slack here and say they get to put their foot down... after all we already stole "code" from them to now mean software.
Not gonna fly (Score:2)
Any more than we were able to convince the marketing shitheads that a GB is 1,073,741,824 not an even 1,000,000,000
Maybe we can do something like was done to differentiate like Gigibyte vs Gigabyte? Cripto instead of Crypto?
Or Bloodto instead of Cripto?
1,073,741,824 is a much more even number than 1,000,000,000 is.
I think you meant Gibibyte [wikipedia.org].
"Blockchain" is the most dominant of the more accurate alternative terms to "cryptocurrency" as far as I can tell. Not that that does not have different meanings much broader than financial ledgers in cryptography, but it would be a smaller loss to lose that term to the abyss of meaningless drivel that fills the news cycle than losing "crypto" itself.
But "blockchain" doesn't sound gangsta enough for the trendroids and adderall-addled Crameresque wannabees, I would bet.
Re: (Score:3)
The International System of Units (SI) defines the prefix giga to represent 10^9 (1,000,000,000). Therefore a GB (gigabyte) means 1,000,000,000 bytes.
The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) defines the prefix gibi with symbol Gi to represent 1024^3 or 2^30 (1073741824). Therefore GiB (gibibyte) means 1,073,741,824 bytes.
If there are 20 people at the party whose names all start with 'Pat', that seems reasonable.
OTOH, (Score:4, Interesting)
If you want to mean cryptography unambiguously, just say cryptography. But don't complain when someone else uses crypto as shorthand. Pot, meet kettle.
And, there's nothing wrong with calling them "cryptocurrencies," they're a medium of exchange based on cryptography.
The currency part is being dropped, which makes it just as ambiguous. I think the article is a fair critique of the current vernacular.
I don't understand that language is dynamic. (Score:1)
Sometimes words literally change meaning. Keeping up is literally the hardest thing to do.
Great story, Seinfeld! (Score:2)
Also, why do we park on driveways, and drive on parkways?
Lorenzo, I have one question for you (Score:2)
Like a Swiss bank account (Score:2)
Talk amongst yourselves... (Score:2)
please help me i am confused (Score:2)
I do not understand how a bunch of drinking glasses is capable of writing an article. This is so confusing! I think that the author is actually a person, but that doesn't make sense! The word "bicchierai" has always referred to plural drinking glasses, which is a slightly non-standard plural of "bicchiere" by the way. This person is not even a singular drinking glass, and as someone who has used drinking glasses for many years now, this is a problem! The author shouldn't even have the name "Bicchierai"!
Obligatory Simpsons reference (Score:2)
Inflammable means flammable? What a country!
All those words, when once sentence covers it (Score:2)
"As someone who has read and written about cryptography for a few years now, and who is a big fan of Crypto, the 2001 book by Steven Levy, this is a problem."
Right here is the author's true gripe - but he knows no one will care about something this trivial and stupid, so he writes an entire article attempting to convince himself and others that there's an actual reason other than his silly little snit.
Too bad, too sad ... (Score:2)
... you lost what you had.
Look at "floppy."
Yes, the very early removable storage was floppy, but when the rigid 3.5" drive came out, they were listed in Hardware Devices as "floppy."
Look at "google," a verb meaning, "to search."
"Crypto," will mean what the masses decide it will mean.
Those who object will be labeled, "crypto-nazis."