Elon Musk's Boring Company Bids On Chicago Airport Transit Link (arstechnica.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: On Wednesday, the city of Chicago opened a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for an express train that would take passengers from the city's O'Hare airport to downtown. The system would have to be completely privately funded -- Chicago says no taxpayer money would be used for it. Elon Musk's Boring Company -- a tunneling company that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO started last year -- will respond to the request. Musk hopes to get to the second round when bidding will take place. On Wednesday evening, he tweeted that his company "will compete to fund, build & operate a high-speed Loop connecting Chicago O'Hare Airport to downtown."
Musk's reference to a "Loop" is explained more clearly on The Boring Company's FAQ page: "Loop is a high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported on autonomous electric skates traveling at 125-150 miles per hour. Electric skates will carry between 8 and 16 passengers (mass transit), or a single passenger vehicle." Unlike Musk's idea for a Hyperloop, a Loop won't draw a vacuum. "For shorter routes, there is no technical need to eliminate air friction," The Boring Company states. The company also clarifies the concept of an "electric skate:" that is "a platform on wheels propelled by multiple electric motors." The platform would operate autonomously without a rail or rails to which the skate would connect. The skate would operate in the tunnel's main artery, and it would enter and exit from side tunnels. With this system, The Boring Company says, the skate's average speed would theoretically be able to operate close to maximum speed.
Definitely not a train (Score:2, Informative)
Per TFA - actually, per the fucking headline - goddammit ppl, fucking read!!!!
"The platform would operate autonomously without a rail or rails to which the skate would connect."
Re: (Score:2)
You all need to read the FAQ from the Boring Compa (Score:3)
For all of the people out there who have concerns about the Boring Company and tunnels they are planning to build, you really need to read the Boring Company FAQ [boringcompany.com].
Worried about earthquakes? They talk about it.
Wondering what the heck an electric skate is exactly? They talk about it.
Wondering how they can do tunnels economically? They talk about it.
The starting point of the discussions about using tunnels should be based on the claims they have there, not worries that have already been addressed...
I personally do not see how any surface based approach can possibly cost less than the tunnel approach or be put in as quickly given the huge amount of problems it takes to put in a new rail line over long existing areas.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you wouldn't have the expense of digging a goddamn tunnel.
Further, there are existing rail right-of-ways that are unused or underused all along the route from O'Hare to downtown Chicago. The city doesn't even know what to do with them. They've turned some into bike paths, but they h
Re: (Score:2)
I personally do not see how any surface based approach can possibly cost less than the tunnel approach or be put in as quickly given the huge amount of problems it takes to put in a new rail line over long existing areas.
You might want to look at what happened with the DC Metro. The Red Line started leaking before they even finished it. It ended up costing more to repair the tunnel than it cost to build the entire system. They diverted money from maintenance for so long that the entire system is failing. And the Red Line is still leaking.
Chicago already has a very good alternative to tunnels: elevated tracks. I've only visited a couple of times but their system seems to work quite well.
Re: (Score:2)
You might want to look at what happened with the DC Metro. The Red Line started leaking before they even finished it.
It's not like there are not a lot of tunnels all around the world that go under water and handle leaks just fine. Just because the DC government is notorious for poor choices in construction quality does not mean Musk will be.
Did you know that all through the recent hurricane Harvey, most of the Houston underground tunnels did not flood at all?
Chicago already has a very good alternative to
Re: (Score:2)
no I have concern with complete disregard for where the water table is here in the chicago area in the proposed path, the thing will often be submerged. weather proof is one thing, making a tunnel under water is a whole 'nother kettle of fish. even the kennedy expressway along which the current Blue Line electric train runs has parts that turn into a lake in five inches or more of rainfall as do parts of the highways it joins.
so for passengers that are amphibians, this will be a great system.
And note the
Strange terminology (Score:2)
Normally in procurement RFQ is the acronym for a Request for Quote. For a large contract like this vendors would be qualified with an RFI (Request for Information). When you actually bid you'd use a Request for Proposal (RFP). This is too large a contract to use quotes's on the primary contract.
This matters because RFI's are used early in the process. At those stages the agency may be able or willing to consider more creative approaches.
When I went to school (Score:2)
When I went to school RFQ stood for Request For Quotation.
Oh, wait. Looks like it still does [google.com].
ho boy, a redundant system at 10x the cost (Score:3)
we already have an electric train from o'hare to downtown in 40 minutes, and by the way the realistic time without the marketing hype for this proposed thing is 25 minutes.....so for $33 more than the current price you save a whopping 15 minutes. whoop de fucking do.
Re: (Score:2)
The alternative is £5 and takes around 50 minutes, but can actually get you more central.
It makes a profit - or at least it did a few years ago (67 million in fares, 60 million costs to run)
Redundant (Score:2)
(1) There's already an electric train
(2) Why NOT have rails in the tunnel? They add little to the cost compared to drilling a tunnel, they drastically simplify guidance at high speeds, and they act as an electric power return path.
(Also, metal to metal friction is lower than metal to concrete.)
This is basically an automated subway using single cars, without the rails and, thus, with more difficult guidance issues.
Ex-Chicagoan here (Score:2)
First, after reading up on this it's practically unneeded. 20 minutes O'Hare to Downtown? The blue line El Train takes 45 minutes and costs hardly anything. If it took 5-10 minutes, maybe you'd have an argument.
Second, a car leaves every 15 minutes? you're going to need a rather steep cost of tickets to ride this thing. The private sector isn't going to invest billions if they can't make it back. What about upkeep, too? Is the city going to oversee it? Hire a Union (you bet yer sa-sij inna frunchroom there'