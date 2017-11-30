Google Bans Apps From Displaying Lock Screen Ads (androidpolice.com) 4
Google is banning lock screen ads from the Play Store. In the new section on Google's developer monetization page, Google says: "Unless the exclusive purpose of the app is that of a lock screen, apps may not introduce ads or features that monetize the locked display of a device." Android Police reports: So, an app that bills itself as a photo editor, VPN, or file explorer cannot also cram a new lock screen on your device that's infested with ads. However, an app that is actually a lock screen can still monetize with ads. Presumably, you know what you're getting when you install a lock screen app. This policy change is long overdue. It's been a few years since these ads started showing up, and it's getting pretty out of hand.
This was a thing? (Score:2)
I had no idea Android (Google?) phones displayed ads like that. Why would people put up with it?
AdGuard (Score:2)
I have a phone that's not possible to be rooted and i've been using the paid version of this app to block all of the ads.
Until unlimited data plans become cheap and affordable AND malware ceases to be a vector from online ads, I will always block ads on principle and pay for my services I want to be ad-free.