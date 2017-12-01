Russia Wants To Launch Backup DNS System By August 1, 2018 (bleepingcomputer.com) 36
An anonymous reader shares a report from BleepingComputer: The Russian government plans to build its own "independent internet infrastructure" that will be used by BRICS member states -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The plan was part of the topic list at the October meeting of the Russian Security Council, and President Vladimir Putin approved the initiative with a completion deadline of August 1, 2018, according to Russian news agency RT. The Russian Security Council has today formally asked the country's government to start the building of a backup global DNS system that Russia and fellow BRICS member states could use. The Russian Security Council cited the "increased capabilities of western nations to conduct offensive operations in the informational space." Russia, China, and many other countries have criticized the U.S. for hoarding control over the domain naming system (DNS), a position they claim has allowed the U.S. to intercept and tap global internet traffic. The U.S. has relinquished control over the DNS system last year.
They're forking the web (Score:1)
I don't know if this can be stopped but it should be.
My guess Russian logic goes like this: it is not improbable that relationship between the US and Russia could deteriorate to a level where the US would use control of the root DNS as a weapon. Unfortunate as it may be, but this move appears to be an adequate reaction to this possible threat.
Why? A cornerstone of the internet is that no one should be able to hold all the cards. While I'm not a big fan of Russia doing it, ideologically it's good that *someone* is. The more the merrier in this space, imho.
Backup? (Score:2)
If it meant the bots of the world that all seem to resolve to China and Russia would lay off the rest of us, then I could see this as a good thing. Trouble is, this is just DNS, so it won't do that.
China and Russia have a pretty tight grip on their nations and so I can imagine that use of this alternative DNS will be mandatory. It will also have lots of government meddling in it, so will be something of a 'censored web' experience. It'll mean that casual Internet use won't accidentally trip over anything aw
It does, however BRICS members haven't been shining examples of free speech. So either it is a way to allow themselves to isolate from the world, because they are expecting to do some things the rest of the world won't like, and could be facing removal. Or a nice way to move its citizens to a state sponsored internet.
Or it could just be what they are saying it is, just a backup to DNS, just because having it under US Control is risky.
Or, rather, if the US disapproves of something Russia does.
It should have happened long ago (Score:2)
While the Internet's a beautiful thing overall, the fact that - more or less - it operates at the whim of the USA is not a great feature for anyone but the USA.
Every nation should have its own DNS infrastructure, total control over wired connections that cross their borders, and dedicated state heavily-encrypted VPN tunnels to allied states (especially whenever the connections are accessible to American subs).
An example that comes to mind is "gray market" areas such as PirateBay [thepiratebay.org]... how would a Russian DNS system respond to requests to block them?
Might work for nationalist interests, but clearly against the goals of global commmunication. Also, clearly obtuse to bring BRICS into it as you lack common language and national objectives for some kind of unified system. Seems more like cover for saying Russia is effectively disconnecting from the internet.
>clearly against the goals of global communication
Not necessarily. We have all sorts of devices and OSes talking to each other over the Internet. There's nothing about having control over your regional infrastructure that automatically precludes connecting to the world. In fact, I'd say it's just as likely to prevent other political entities from interfering with your connectivity.
> Seems more like cover for saying Russia is effectively disconnecting from the internet.
You must be one of those people that believe good fences make good neighbors. We are all one humanity, one human population. Until we begin to focus more on uniting versus dividing the planetâ(TM)s population, our earth society will stop progressing and begin to regress. People rarely accomplish anything of significance without the cooperation and help of others. United we stand, divided we fall applies to the world.
Which outcome is more likely? A benevolent use of the alternate internet or an eventual splintering of internet access at borders drawn in the dirt?
It's very easy to criticize the imperfect system we have in place now, but worldwide connectivity is one giant, current benefit.
While each country should invest on keeping their infrastructure up to date, and ready to operate without any particular point of failure. However there is a need to push freedom. To push this idea of freedom we also need to push the idea of a cultural bravery to accept that free information is inherently very dangerous.
Just like gun rights. Guns are dangerous, laws to limit gun use will make the country safer, however it will be at a cost of freedom. The same thing is about free speech, in many ways it
Good (Score:1)
Alternate DNS Servers (Score:3)
Are only useful if people point their requests to them.
Just ask your comcast or spectrum servers.
It could be worse, the UN could be taking over the root servers, followed by 14 years of meetings to decide which DNS Council member would have complete control.
>Are only useful if people point their requests to them.
Most people pick up their ISP's settings, which means the ISP's DNS servers are the first point of contact with the greater DNS hierarchy.
It wouldn't be terribly difficult in Russia to mandate that ISPs use the Russian system by default.
Blackjack and Hookers (Score:2)
It seems to be the answer to everything these days
Take DNS poisoning to a whole new (state) level (Score:2)
Response to US blocking RT America? (Score:2)
Congressional press office yanks RT's credentials
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_joilSKuWA
‘It’s not coincidence, it's censorship in today's USA’ – Experts on Twitter blocking RT ads
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_joilSKuWA