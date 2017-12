Vine Co-Founder Dom Hofmann Says He's Working On 'a Follow-Up To Vine'

Last year, the six-second video social media app called Vine was shut down by Twitter . The Verge reports that Vine's co-founder, Dom Hofmann, says he's working on "a follow-up to Vine ," where he will be funding the project himself outside of his current company, Interspace . "I'm going to work on a follow-up to vine. i've been feeling it myself for some time and have seen a lot of tweets, dms, etc.," Hofmann tweeted Unfortunately, he didn't elaborate on his plans. It's possible the follow-up site could be another short-term video app similar to the original Vine, or some other project that will look to build on the foundation Vine started. Would you be interested in a new Vine-like social media app, or did Vine never really appeal to you to begin with?