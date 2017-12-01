Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Stephen Hawking: 'I Fear AI May Replace Humans Altogether' (wired.co.uk) 86

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
dryriver writes: Wired magazine recently asked physicist Stephen Hawking what he thinks of everything from AI to the Anti Science Movement. One of the subjects touched on was the control large corporations have over information in the 21st Century. In Hawking's own words: "I worry about the control that big corporations have over information. The danger is we get into the situation that existed in the Soviet Union with their papers, Pravda, which means "truth" and Izvestia, which means "news". The joke was, there was no truth in Pravda and no news in Izvestia. Corporations will always promote stories that reflect well on them and suppress those that don't." And since this is Slashdot, here's what Stephen Hawking said about Artificial Intelligence: "The genie is out of the bottle. We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development but we also need to be mindful of its very real dangers. I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that will outperform humans."

  • He's kinda right (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I mean, look at him. He's basically a talking wheel chair with a bundle of nerves attached. He's being swallowed up by that machine. We won't know when he dies. The machine will keep talking and rolling around the room

  • ... in that his intelligence about AI is artificial.

  • We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development

    No we don't. Some limited subset of people want to/can't help themselves, but life would go on just fine without it.

    • Re:False premise (Score:4, Informative)

      by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Friday December 01, 2017 @12:26PM (#55658397) Journal

      We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development

      No we don't. Some limited subset of people want to/can't help themselves, but life would go on just fine without it.

      I think you selectively misread what he said. Here's the quote in context, with my emphasis added to the stuff you left out:

      The genie is out of the bottle. We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development but we also need to be mindful of its very real dangers.

      I read this as saying we now have no choice but to continue to work on AI in order to be equipped to cope with it. Life might "go on just fine without it" but it's too late to think that we're going to be without it.

      • I think you selectively misread what he said. . . "The genie is out of the bottle."

        That's all part of the same false premise and doesn't change my point at all.

        I read this as saying we now have no choice but to continue to work on AI in order to be equipped to cope with it.

        Agree that's what he's saying, but disagree that we "have no choice."

        Life might "go on just fine without it" but it's too late to think that we're going to be without it.

        If that's true, clearly the machines are already in charge and thus it doesn't matter what we do. If the humans are still in charge, they can decide to stop.

  • Although the observation seems fairly straightforward, the best next action isn't as obvious? What can we do about big corporations holding all of our data? What can we do about advances in AI? How do we make information more democratic while allowing 'proprietary data'?

    It seems naive to think we can simply ask everyone to behave nicely, and regulations wouldn't be able to provide any benefit? The time for prevention has past by.

    Beyond worry, move to Montana, and post on Slashdot, what do we do about it?

  • But wait (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This will be a new form of life that will outperform humans.

    This is the natural order of things.

  • Endgame (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Empiric ( 675968 )
    Jesus said, "If the flesh came into being because of spirit, that is a marvel, but if spirit came into being because of the body, that is a marvel of marvels. Yet I marvel at how this great wealth has come to dwell in this poverty.

    --Thomas


    Wake me when material reductionism derived Actual Intelligence puts anything on the scoreboard.

  • "here's what stephen hawking said about artificial intelligence: the genie is out of the bottle. ... i fear that AI may replace humans altogether. if people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that replicates itself. this will be a new form of life that will outperform humans."

    this is pure fear mongering.
    what is called "artificial intelligence" these days is not a "new form of life", but mere hype buzzword for data analysis (using theoretical methods developed decades ago, now made practical due to fast computers), of highly limited and filtered sets of data, usually trading accuracy and precision for speed, .

    genie of "new form of life" artificial intelligence is well within "bottle".

    • okay, so we have a danger with automated systems with highly limited and filtered sets of data being put in charge of infrastructure, weapons systems, trading....

      sound right to you?

      • okay, so we have a danger with automated systems with highly limited and filtered sets of data being put in charge of infrastructure, weapons systems, trading....

        sound right to you?

        last time i checked these things are not really in charge of anything independently, or in very controlled environments where input and output are both very limited.
        "driver less" vehicles either require human drivers at the wheel, or very controlled environments(basically invisible rail tracks).
        triggers in algorithms(which are not what is called "artificial intelligence" in either sense of that term) that run trading, search results, social media feeds, etc, are decided and put in there by humans. algorithm

    • While it may be hyperbole to call it "a new form of life" you can easily see the dangers are very real if you account for human incompetence and greed.

      • alleged dangers of " human incompetence and greed." is one thing, dangers from alleged "a new form of life" is another.

        one expects respected scientist like stephen hawking not to use "hyperbole" to fear monger about "a new form of life" that does not exist.
        if he wants to warn about dangers of "human incompetence and greed", or use of modern data analysis methods (what is now called "artificial intelligence, see my previous comment) by all means.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      A lot of that stuff is crystallizing human judgment, resulting in a system which is good enough to replace that judgment in many cases, with additional characteristics like untiring consistency and cheapness of scaling that allow that judgment to be applied in ways we couldn't before.

      This path this takes us down doesn't lead to a plug-in replacement for humans at any point we can envision yet, but I think it does lead to unsettling consequences in the foreseeable future.

      Take state surveillance in a place li

  • Everybody dies. The only reason I care about my genes is because my children have them and I am emotionally attached to my children.

    But what if instead of having children, I raised an AI in a humanoid body as a surrogate child? Ultimately we care about the emotional attachment and passing on our hopes, dreams, and knowledge to get some vicarious joy through our children's accomplishments, not genes.

    So maybe one day people will start building children instead of growing them. They will be our descendants

    • Some people do think it's important to kill as many other people as possible. They like to start with the non-believers like yourself. The more kills, the bigger their score is.

      • >Some people do think it's important to kill as many other people as possible.

        I'm patient. Even if they eliminate me and everyone like me from the gene pool... 700 million years and the planet is sterile. I'm just trying to have some fun during my ~80 years of potential life, and trying to avoid unduly impairing others' ability to do the same while I do so.

  • I Don't Care (Score:4, Informative)

    by scunc ( 4201789 ) on Friday December 01, 2017 @12:32PM (#55658441)
    Until Stephen Hawking (and Elon Musk, for that matter) starts doing active development/research into artificial intelligence, I don't care what his opinion is on the "potential dangers" of it. This is the equivalent of listening to a Hollywood actors' opinion on vaccines--it's just a famous person's view on a subject they have a casual familiarity with, usually full of ignorant assumptions and junk science.
    ---
    Artificial Intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.

  • Sir, I know you are now faced with your own mortality and like everybody, you want to believe that your life, once over, had meaning. Where I totally disagree with your atheist world view, I want to offer you the following assurances...

    Professor Hawking, you have already changed the face of physics and will be remembered for your brilliant contributions until the end of time. Your legacy is secure. You will be remembered in the same breath with Einstein, Planck and Newton. NOTHING will change this. Plea

  • Intelligence without conscience? (Score:3)

    by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday December 01, 2017 @12:37PM (#55658489)

    We already have this. We call this a corporation.

  • If AI is ever smart enough to replace humans, wouldn't that be an improvement? Parents are usually proud when their children surpass them in achievement. I would be happy to view AI the same way.

  • The joke was that there is no news in Truth and no truth in News.

  • While on the one hand I hold Stephen Hawking in high regard as one of the smartest guys in any room you care to name, I think in this case he needs to put down the Isaac Asimov Foundation novels and his copy of I, Robot and just concentrate on breathing for a few minutes. We don't even have real, full-on, conscious/self-aware/truly thinking AI yet, might not ever (we still have to figure out how we do those things!), and what we have right now still have an 'Off' switch, or can have their plug yanked out of
  • The problem with this idea that self replicating machines replacing humans would pose a danger to humans is that it's based on a very subtle anthropomorphic fear. We are projecting onto the machines the competitive survival behavior of human beings. Robots with AI would not be naturally occurring entities with these traits. The only way AI could have this type of algorithm is if we specifically program it to do so. I suppose the claim here is that AI might become sentient and furthermore the claim is th
  • He said this in a robotic voice...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zifn4b ( 1040588 )

      He said this in a robotic voice...

      Yes ironing in a robotic voice this is very scary, perhaps the most scary aspect of this entire topic.

  • seems like a good idea to me.

  • At least AI will never be as stupid as Trump and some of the other world leaders
  • Hawkins is nearing his end and he knows it. This is tainting his views and makes him see death around each corner.

  • Put all of the synths on a [future] laptop and hibernate until you reach Mars, Andromeda or whatever.

