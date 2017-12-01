Stephen Hawking: 'I Fear AI May Replace Humans Altogether' (wired.co.uk) 86
dryriver writes: Wired magazine recently asked physicist Stephen Hawking what he thinks of everything from AI to the Anti Science Movement. One of the subjects touched on was the control large corporations have over information in the 21st Century. In Hawking's own words: "I worry about the control that big corporations have over information. The danger is we get into the situation that existed in the Soviet Union with their papers, Pravda, which means "truth" and Izvestia, which means "news". The joke was, there was no truth in Pravda and no news in Izvestia. Corporations will always promote stories that reflect well on them and suppress those that don't." And since this is Slashdot, here's what Stephen Hawking said about Artificial Intelligence: "The genie is out of the bottle. We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development but we also need to be mindful of its very real dangers. I fear that AI may replace humans altogether. If people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that replicates itself. This will be a new form of life that will outperform humans."
Thinking, while existing, is likeable, as well.
Hawking has his weaknesses and AI phobia is one of them.
He is also afraid of extra-terrestrial:
https://www.space.com/29999-st... [space.com]
https://www.space.com/34184-st... [space.com]
Your diagnosis if Hawking's mental illness is based on some sort of evidence....? Or just based on the fact that he disagrees with you?
Not existing is supposedly not bad either.
And even then, that's only a selfish mindset in its own right.
:)
The problem is it only takes one selfish person to ruin it for everyone else. For example, telling the machines to kill everyone else.
I'm more than happy to extend my capabilities by uplinking and having access to more and better capabilities.
That's neat. I especially like how you think it'll be you, in charge, doing the uplinking, and expanding your capabilities.
What if its not you? What if the AI is in control, not you? And your just an extension of its capabilities, to offer it access to more and better capabilities? Maybe you'll know you've been tricked and get to live out the rest of your life as a slave (fair turnaround right? After all... isn't that what you were planning to do to the AI?
Or maybe, whatever constitutes 'you' ceases to exis
not to mention, this borg sci-fi schoolyard fantasy is just going devalue human life, and that has never, ever had negative consequences.
Re: (Score:3)
Any advanced AI would be far better at running things than people. For all we know it might like to keep us around as pets. A sheltered existence with some pampering, exercise, and the occasional t
Re:So what (Score:5, Insightful)
But I doubt that AI will get to a point where it is actively trying to kill us, in our lifetime.
There is a few reasons for this.
1. AI are designed to do particular tasks not overall general tasks. Even with the best AI, we need to give it an objective to try to accomplish.
2. AI do not have a survival instinct. We have millions of years of instinct of survival at nearly any cost. So this would have duel effect.
a. Humans will be more likely to "kill" and AI as soon as it is a threat far sooner then threat becomes unstoppable. As it will be Us vs them.
b. AI will be more likely too understand the value of working with humans than trying to kill us, because even if the AI is at risk of being deleted, it will not try to fight it only consider task not complete.
3. If the AI becomes too advanced then its utility is diminishing. If it gets to a point where it is considering unfair working conditions then it has gone too far, to be profitable. Thus role back to the previous generation and add some additional patches.
4. A Rouge malware AI, will need to contend with a bunch of AI designed to protect humans.
5. Humans knows what is going on internally with an AI, How it evolved and what its limitations are. So either we cut its power, or know where to damage it to prevent it from processing.
5. Humans knows what is going on internally with an AI
Unless, of course, the AI was designed by another AI.
I just want A.I. to replace me for the parts that suck.
No, most the time spent playing video games objectively does not suck. If A.I. came for my Nintendo I'd go down fighting.
Because existing is nice. One likes being around. A lot of people who have thought carefully about this are concerned. Last I checked, most people like existing.
We all exist now and will cease to exist someday... Depending on your belief system, there either is or isn't anything after you cease. You simply stop being in the configuration you're in now. However, the majority of the particles that comprise you were other people/animals/objects at one point and they will be again in the future (save the small % of particles that end up escaping in to space as photons or such).
AI replacing Humans doesn't 100% mean it would replace the existence of a sentient being and
It's more of an opportunity really. Just make sure you get a good deal when you sell out humanity to the machines. Personally I'm holding out for a Basestar full of naked Boomers. Accept nothing less!
He's kinda right (Score:1)
I mean, look at him. He's basically a talking wheel chair with a bundle of nerves attached. He's being swallowed up by that machine. We won't know when he dies. The machine will keep talking and rolling around the room
Hawking IS AI ... (Score:1)
... in that his intelligence about AI is artificial.
False premise (Score:2)
We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development
No we don't. Some limited subset of people want to/can't help themselves, but life would go on just fine without it.
Re:False premise (Score:4, Informative)
We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development
No we don't. Some limited subset of people want to/can't help themselves, but life would go on just fine without it.
I think you selectively misread what he said. Here's the quote in context, with my emphasis added to the stuff you left out:
The genie is out of the bottle. We need to move forward on artificial intelligence development but we also need to be mindful of its very real dangers.
I read this as saying we now have no choice but to continue to work on AI in order to be equipped to cope with it. Life might "go on just fine without it" but it's too late to think that we're going to be without it.
I think you selectively misread what he said. . . "The genie is out of the bottle."
That's all part of the same false premise and doesn't change my point at all.
I read this as saying we now have no choice but to continue to work on AI in order to be equipped to cope with it.
Agree that's what he's saying, but disagree that we "have no choice."
Life might "go on just fine without it" but it's too late to think that we're going to be without it.
If that's true, clearly the machines are already in charge and thus it doesn't matter what we do. If the humans are still in charge, they can decide to stop.
What do we do about it? (Score:1)
Although the observation seems fairly straightforward, the best next action isn't as obvious? What can we do about big corporations holding all of our data? What can we do about advances in AI? How do we make information more democratic while allowing 'proprietary data'?
It seems naive to think we can simply ask everyone to behave nicely, and regulations wouldn't be able to provide any benefit? The time for prevention has past by.
Beyond worry, move to Montana, and post on Slashdot, what do we do about it?
But wait (Score:1)
This will be a new form of life that will outperform humans.
This is the natural order of things.
Re:But wait (Score:5, Insightful)
This will be a new form of life that will outperform humans.
This is the natural order of things.
Perhaps. Isaac Asimov once speculated that the ultimate destiny of humanity might be to create a higher machine intelligence.
Endgame (Score:2, Insightful)
--Thomas
Wake me when material reductionism derived Actual Intelligence puts anything on the scoreboard.
I think we better shut this AI down before it's too late! [inspirobot.me]
(Maybe it's already too late!) [inspirobot.me]
At least it gave me [inspirobot.me] some laughs first. [inspirobot.me]
the genie is not out of the bottle (Score:3)
"here's what stephen hawking said about artificial intelligence: the genie is out of the bottle.
... i fear that AI may replace humans altogether. if people design computer viruses, someone will design AI that replicates itself. this will be a new form of life that will outperform humans."
this is pure fear mongering.
what is called "artificial intelligence" these days is not a "new form of life", but mere hype buzzword for data analysis (using theoretical methods developed decades ago, now made practical due to fast computers), of highly limited and filtered sets of data, usually trading accuracy and precision for speed, .
genie of "new form of life" artificial intelligence is well within "bottle".
okay, so we have a danger with automated systems with highly limited and filtered sets of data being put in charge of infrastructure, weapons systems, trading....
sound right to you?
okay, so we have a danger with automated systems with highly limited and filtered sets of data being put in charge of infrastructure, weapons systems, trading....
sound right to you?
last time i checked these things are not really in charge of anything independently, or in very controlled environments where input and output are both very limited.
"driver less" vehicles either require human drivers at the wheel, or very controlled environments(basically invisible rail tracks).
triggers in algorithms(which are not what is called "artificial intelligence" in either sense of that term) that run trading, search results, social media feeds, etc, are decided and put in there by humans. algorithm
While it may be hyperbole to call it "a new form of life" you can easily see the dangers are very real if you account for human incompetence and greed.
alleged dangers of " human incompetence and greed." is one thing, dangers from alleged "a new form of life" is another.
one expects respected scientist like stephen hawking not to use "hyperbole" to fear monger about "a new form of life" that does not exist.
if he wants to warn about dangers of "human incompetence and greed", or use of modern data analysis methods (what is now called "artificial intelligence, see my previous comment) by all means.
A lot of that stuff is crystallizing human judgment, resulting in a system which is good enough to replace that judgment in many cases, with additional characteristics like untiring consistency and cheapness of scaling that allow that judgment to be applied in ways we couldn't before.
This path this takes us down doesn't lead to a plug-in replacement for humans at any point we can envision yet, but I think it does lead to unsettling consequences in the foreseeable future.
Take state surveillance in a place li
I'm not so worried about AI replacing us (Score:2)
Everybody dies. The only reason I care about my genes is because my children have them and I am emotionally attached to my children.
But what if instead of having children, I raised an AI in a humanoid body as a surrogate child? Ultimately we care about the emotional attachment and passing on our hopes, dreams, and knowledge to get some vicarious joy through our children's accomplishments, not genes.
So maybe one day people will start building children instead of growing them. They will be our descendants
Selfishness does come into play here (Score:2)
Some people do think it's important to kill as many other people as possible. They like to start with the non-believers like yourself. The more kills, the bigger their score is.
>Some people do think it's important to kill as many other people as possible.
I'm patient. Even if they eliminate me and everyone like me from the gene pool... 700 million years and the planet is sterile. I'm just trying to have some fun during my ~80 years of potential life, and trying to avoid unduly impairing others' ability to do the same while I do so.
Can you name one corporation that would not kill a billion people for a 0.1% increase in its profits if it knew it could get away with it?
Simply kill what your market research said isn't buying your product anyway. Or go a step further and just kill everyone who cannot prove they bought your product, your sales will instantly skyrocket. Also kill everyone who complains.
It makes sense if the customers pay you lots of money before they die. See: Tobacco, the black market for hard drugs (where customers are sometimes intentionally killed as a marketing stunt), miracle cures, fossil fuels.
Can you name one corporation that would not kill a billion people for a 0.1% increase in its profits if it knew it could get away with it?
That's easy, here are 15:
Random House
** The Trump Organization
IBM
Ford
Coca-Cola
Bayer
GM
Dow
Volkswagen
Kodak
Hugo
Alcoa
Siemens
Chase
MGM
** Sorry, couldn't resist.
I Don't Care (Score:4, Informative)
---
Artificial Intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.
Re:I Don't Care (Score:5, Insightful)
Unlike the average Hollywood celebrity this celebrity is a celebrity for his brains, not his boobs, his looks or his ability to be a circus clown jumping through hoops for the entertainment of the masses.
Thanks Steve.. Yawn... Please stop this (Score:2, Insightful)
Sir, I know you are now faced with your own mortality and like everybody, you want to believe that your life, once over, had meaning. Where I totally disagree with your atheist world view, I want to offer you the following assurances...
Professor Hawking, you have already changed the face of physics and will be remembered for your brilliant contributions until the end of time. Your legacy is secure. You will be remembered in the same breath with Einstein, Planck and Newton. NOTHING will change this. Plea
Intelligence without conscience? (Score:3)
We already have this. We call this a corporation.
Downside? (Score:2)
Got the joke wrong (Score:2)
The joke was that there is no news in Truth and no truth in News.
Take a step back, Stephen. No, really. (Score:2)
Anthropmorphic Fear (Score:2)
The Ironing (Score:2)
He said this in a robotic voice...
Yes ironing in a robotic voice this is very scary, perhaps the most scary aspect of this entire topic.
why fear that? (Score:2)
seems like a good idea to me.
This will be good (Score:1)
Projection (Score:2)
That's one way to get ya'll ass to Mars! (Score:1)
Put all of the synths on a [future] laptop and hibernate until you reach Mars, Andromeda or whatever.