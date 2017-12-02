Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Transportation Technology

GM Says It Will Put Fleets of Self-Driving Cars In Cities In 2019 (detroitnews.com) 6

Posted by BeauHD from the wishful-thinking dept.
General Motors has laid out a plan to not only mass-deploy self-driving cars on public roads in 2019, but to do it profitably. "With a driverless ride-hailing service as its framework, GM is counting on cost reductions, advancements in autonomous technologies and growth of the ride-hailing market to enable a successful self-driving car launch in 2019," reports The Detroit News. From the report: The automaker is using the all-electric Chevrolet Bolt as its autonomous mule, dovetailing Thursday's autonomous projection with GM's earlier vow to roll out a profitable electric vehicle platform by 2021. "For GM to get the benefit they're looking for, they need these cars on the road at scale as soon as possible," said Navigant Research analyst Sam Abuelsamid. "With ride-hailing services, consumers are saved from sticker shock of how much an EV costs -- and the cost of automation in early years is going to be expensive, too." GM didn't say exactly where it plans to launch its driverless ride-hailing service, but identified "dense urban environments" in the presentation. The Detroit automaker's testbeds for the self-driving Bolt are in Warren, San Francisco and Scottsdale, Arizona.

GM Says It Will Put Fleets of Self-Driving Cars In Cities In 2019 More | Reply

GM Says It Will Put Fleets of Self-Driving Cars In Cities In 2019

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Everybody likes a kidder, but nobody lends him money. -- Arthur Miller

Close