Drone Pilot Arrested After Flying Over Two Stadiums, Dropping Leaflets (cbslocal.com) 34
"A man with an anti-media agenda was arrested in Oakland after he flew a drone over two different stadiums to drop leaflets" last Sunday, writes Slashdot reader execthis. A local CBS station reports: According to investigators, [55-year-old Tracy] Mapes piloted his drone over Levi's Stadium during the second quarter of the 49ers-Seattle game and released a load of pamphlets. He then quickly landed the drone, loaded it up and drove over to Oakland. He flew a similar mission over the Raiders-Broncos game. Santa Clara Police Lt. Dan Moreno said after Mapes was apprehended he defended the illegal action as a form of free speech.
USA Today reports there's now also an ongoing federal investigation "because the Federal Aviation Administration prohibits the flying of drones within five miles of an airport. Both Levi's Stadium and Oakland Coliseum are within that range."
"The San Francisco Chronicle added that the drone was a relatively ineffective messenger because 'most of the drone-dropped leaflets were carried away by the wind.'"
That phrase does not mean what you think it does.
It means that you can't be arrested for talking trash about the government.
Television stations can be corrupt without any government implications.
Also, I wonder if Lt. Dan Moreno owns any Monero.
Yes you can have free speech but you cannot break laws in expressing that. Are people really this stupid these days?
I think freedom of the press would be more on target; but, you still can be arrested for breaking the law while using the freedom of the press. Tim S.
What did the leaflets say? (Score:1)
What did the leaflets say?
The leaflets asked people to deposit them in a recycling bin.
Or it might be because they are the deranged rantings of POTUS.
CBS have declined to explain but a bit of searching turns up this
https://www.facebook.com/RedXS... [facebook.com]
https://archive.fo/eoZiN [archive.fo]
https://www.facebook.com/Tracy... [facebook.com]
https://archive.fo/IcXKV [archive.fo]
https://www.facebook.com/notes... [facebook.com]
https://archive.fo/ywhAk [archive.fo]
tl;dr - nothing particularly interesting. Archive links because FB will probably pull his account to protect us all from reading his rather empty, but basically harmless rants.
Never mind the illegal flying (Score:5, Insightful)
Charge him with littering.
I came here to say this, it's pretty obvious really.
FAA still to speak (Score:3)
You're not supposed to fly directly over crowds.
I always maintain a horizontal offset while trolling crowds of paranoids with my model predator drone. Protip: Put a plant into the crowd to 'spot the drone' or 90% of flights are wasted.
TFR (Score:2)
Regardless of the proximity to the airport, all stadiums are under a TFR up to 3000 AGL above and around a stadium during NFL games. See https://www.faa.gov/uas/where_... [faa.gov]
so anachronistic! (Score:2)
all stadiums are under a TFR up to 3000 AGL above and around a stadium during NFL games.
It's been my experience that transferors usually have less than 3000 agility points but I don't see what this has to do with Newfoundland's games.
;)
Regardless of the proximity to the airport, all stadiums are under a TFR up to 3000 AGL above and around a stadium during NFL games.
And that's what's actually relevant here, since you only have an obligation to notify an airport if you're going to fly within five miles. You're still not allowed to ever fly your drone actually over the airport, or usually a small border around it, but it's not five miles. Some airports have a web form you can fill out to provide notification, others expect it in writing, some will take a phone call. This notion that you are prohibited from flying a drone within five miles of an airport is bollocks.
Another spoiled citizen. (Score:2)
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for the first amendment because it exists to ensure that political dissent cannot be silenced. However, this is a good example of another citizen who has been spoiled by the first amendment. While some may call his views as "opinions" the reality is that some people subscribe to factually incorrect narratives. Sadly our own president has been pushing these false narratives which only encourages more extreme behavior. The freedom of speech is not unlimited like some people (e.
Factually incorrect narratives? You mean like ABC News did just today? [pjmedia.com] The Dow plunged 350 points after the false report.
It's pretty hard to defend anyone for attacking the media when they do such a good job at either lying or being totally incompetent at their job. Remember how they showed why they're so mistrusted when they lied about Trump and the koi pond? [thehill.com]
Good for him (Score:2)
At least they caught the guy... (Score:2)
My biggest concern with drone is that they will be used for anonymous crimes. Hopefully this story is an indication that we will be able to track down the owners.
Check out DJI's Aeroscope. It's now almost trivial to track errant drones and their owners.
Carefully ignoring what he said (Score:2)
I can't help but notice that the content of the leaflets is not spoken of. Only "anti-media", which we all know is Wrongthink[tm]. We all should believe the media, they wouldn't lie or shelter sex offenders. Or have dead people show up in their offices like MSNBC's Joe Scarborough. A fucking female intern died in his office and he got off scot-free.
No, the story is about how he did wrong. This kind of crap is why nobody trusts the mainstream media any more. If they say the sky is blue you go outside