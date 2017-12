Drone Pilot Arrested After Flying Over Two Stadiums, Dropping Leaflets

"A man with an anti-media agenda was arrested in Oakland after he flew a drone over two different stadiums to drop leaflets" last Sunday, writes Slashdot reader execthis . A local CBS station reports:USA Today reports there's now also an ongoing federal investigation "because the Federal Aviation Administration prohibits the flying of drones within five miles of an airport . Both Levi's Stadium and Oakland Coliseum are within that range.""The San Francisco Chronicle added that the drone was a relatively ineffective messenger because 'most of the drone-dropped leaflets were carried away by the wind .'"