Google's AI Built an AI that Outperforms Any Made By Humans

schwit1 quotes ScienceAlert: In May 2017, researchers at Google Brain announced the creation of AutoML, an artificial intelligence (AI) that's capable of generating its own AIs. More recently, they decided to present AutoML with its biggest challenge to date, and the AI that can build AI created a 'child' that outperformed all of its human-made counterparts... For this particular child AI, which the researchers called NASNet, the task was recognising objects -- people, cars, traffic lights, handbags, backpacks, etc. -- in a video in real-time. AutoML would evaluate NASNet's performance and use that information to improve its child AI, repeating the process thousands of times.
When tested on the ImageNet image classification and COCO object detection data sets NASNet was 82.7 percent accurate at predicting images on ImageNet's validation set. This is 1.2 percent better than any previously published results, and the system is also 4 percent more efficient, with a 43.1 percent mean Average Precision (mAP).
This all sounds impressive... (Score:5, Insightful)
but every time I research the raw data it becomes very clear these aren't all that smart of AIs. In fact, the term AI is very misleading. They're more like smart scripts.
;-)
It can identify if something is a kitten or not with 83.4% accuracy. Sounds impressive until you realize a 3 year old can do this with 99.9% accuracy.
Nobody fucking cares. I sure as hell don't care what you have to say. And I promise you that no one else does, either.
I did, and I enjoy that that in itself makes you wrong, Google shill.
And real life isn't a staged photo, it moves non-linearly in 3-dimensinal space with varying light conditions. Lets have some real tests, not carefully taken photos of cats and dogs against easy backgrounds.
Or how about this, the AI does some "hidden object puzzles", I can do those with a very high degree of accuracy, I bet AI would fail hard.
Can I get a copy? I for one am sick of filling out captchas.
It can identify if something is a kitten or not with 83.4% accuracy.
No. It can look at an image and correctly classify it into THOUSANDS of categories, only one of which is "kitten". It was 82.7% accurate at this. If it was trained to only distinguish "kitten" from "not-kitten", it would, of course, be far more accurate.
a 3 year old can do this with 99.9% accuracy.
A 3 year old requires 3 years of training. This system can learn in hours.
but every time I research the raw data it becomes very clear these aren't all that smart of AIs.
Indeed they are not. This is Weak AI [wikipedia.org]. They are programmed/trained for a specific task, and outside that area of expertise, they generally have no ability at all.
In fact, the term AI is very misleading.
Only if you watch too many movies. Hollywood uses the term very differently from actual practitioners.
They're more like smart scripts.
;-)
They are absolutely nothing like "smart scripts", since they aren't smart, and they aren't scripts.
If the 'parent' AI kept telling the 'child' AI when it was right or wrong, wouldn't it just need to compile it's own database of the identified pictures?
"Currently we have an average of over five hundred images per node."
Re:This all sounds impressive... (Score:5, Interesting)
If the 'parent' AI kept telling the 'child' AI when it was right or wrong
...
It doesn't work that way. Each NN learns on its own, using a combination of both labeled and unlabeled data. The parent NN sets "hyper-parameters", such as the number of layers, the size of each layer, the activation function, the convolution size, dropout rate, the learning rate damping factor, the batch size, etc. Then it turns the children NNs loose on the image dataset. It then sees which hyper-parameters lead to better/faster performance, and then applies ML techniques to learn better hyper-parameters.
None of this is new. What is new, is that Google is now applying this recursively, and using AutoML to design a better AutoML. This is another step toward the singularity.
That would certainly be one way of solving the problem. Except that the actual problem isn't to recognize images you've seen before, it's to recognize ones you *haven't*.
I think the term "deep learning" seems a bit better than "AI" for these sorts of very narrowly-defined tasks.
When Computers Can Think (Score:2)
This particular piece is just journalistic fluff. People have been doing things like using genetic algorithms to improve the weightings used in AI programs for decades. So, programs writing programs.
But eventually, many decades from now, computers will be able to really think. And be able to do serious AI research on their own. And thus be able to program themselves in a deep sense to become ever more intelligent, recursively.
Currently we live in a symbiotic relationship with machines -- they need us t
Yes, this is basically just a hyperparameter optimization system that uses gradient descent instead of a random or grid search.
What would be much more interesting to see is if you could train a system to design deep learning networks that could choose good hyperparameters for a new task, in one go.
So (Score:2)
It has begun.
Repeat after me: (Score:1)
Pattern matching is not "A.I."
Do you want Skynet? (Score:1)
Because that's how you get Skynet...
This Isn't AI (Score:2)
You're wrong, and clearly didn't even read their summary - they specifically mention how this new approach (using a neural net to design neural nets) is performing better than previous attempts using evolutionary algorithms.
I take it you don't like Google, but they're doing probably the best work right now in the field of AI (and yes, this is AI research as defined by anyone other than pedants with axes to grind).
This is image recognition + genetic algorithms, though given Google is a marketing company and not a computer company it makes sense they would market that as AI. Too bad they fired all the competent developers.
I gotta agree. This isn't too far from a Bayesian classifier. Just souped up with neutal networks. And it's really no surprise that as we make better tools, we can use those better tools to make even better tools. Kinda the history of everything.
But to say this is 'Intelligent' is pretty silly. It's a souped up classifier that was built with a souped up classifier training it. Big deal.
It won't really be useful (Score:3)
Until it can tell me what my wife really means when she yells at me
Singularity (Score:2)
One may think singularity is there: now we can let machine build human-outperforming machines.
But that does not take into account that there are still many tasks where computers are not on par with humans.