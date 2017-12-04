From the Arctic's Melting Ice, an Unexpected Digital Hub (nytimes.com) 14
Cecilia Kang, reporting for the New York Times: This is one of the most remote towns in the United States, a small gravel spit on the northwest coast of Alaska, more than 3,700 miles from New York City. Icy seas surround it on three sides, leaving only an unpaved path to the mainland. Getting here from Anchorage, about 700 miles away, requires two flights. Roads do not connect the two places. Basics like milk and bread are delivered by air, and gas is brought in by barge during the summer. Needless to say, this is not the sort of place you expect to be a hub of the high-tech digital world. But in a surprising, and bittersweet, side effect of global warming -- and of the global economy -- one of the fastest internet connections in America is arriving in Point Hope, giving the 700 or so residents their first taste of broadband speed. The new connection is part of an ambitious effort by Quintillion, a five-year old company based in Anchorage, to take advantage of the melting sea ice to build a faster digital link between London and Tokyo. High-speed internet cables snake under the world's oceans, tying continents together and allowing email and other bits of digital data sent from Japan to arrive quickly in Britain. Until recently, those lines mostly bypassed the Arctic, where the ice blocked access to the ships that lay the cable. But as the ice has receded, new passageways have emerged, creating a more direct path for the cable -- over the earth's northern end through places like the Chukchi Sea -- and helping those emails move even move quickly. Quintillion is one of the companies laying the new cable, and Point Hope is one of the places along its route.
FTA: "But as the ice has receded, new passageways have emerged..."
For old people that remember the NorthEast Passage (Score:3)
The difference this year compared to the past century of ship travel through the NorthEast and NorthWest passage(s) is that this was the first year ships could travel through without needing ice breaker ships to lead them. The reduced cost is resulting in an increase of commercial traffic which I'm sure won't have any negative impact on global warming.
Nobody cares if emails take another couple of milliseconds.
Reducing latency for transactions on financial markets is another story.
Less than 700 people in the place. 12:10 male:female ratio. It's small, and there's nowhere else anywhere nearby. It's dark, and cold, and more or less in the middle of a cold ocean. There isn't enough food (at least if you want a modern diet - not sure about living off fish). Median income is ~US60K, but you know the cost of living is going to be nasty.
Why does Point Hope still exist? You'd think there'd be a small military outpost if anything.