Windows

Lead Developer of Popular Windows Application Classic Shell Is Quitting 19

Posted by msmash from the good-run dept.
WheezyJoe writes: Classic Shell is a free Windows application that for years has replaced Microsoft's Start Screen or Start Menu with a highly configurable, more familiar non-tile Start menu. Yesterday, the lead developer released what he said would be the last version of Classic Shell. Citing other interests and the frequency at which Microsoft releases updates to Windows 10, as well as lagging support for the Win32 programming model, the developer says that he won't work on the program anymore. The application's source code is available on SourceForge, so there is a chance others may come and fork the code to continue development. There are several alternatives available, some pay and some free (like Start10 and Start Is Back++), but Classic Shell has an exceptionally broad range of tweaks and customizability.

  • Only way I'll have Win10, is for classic shell putting it back to look like Windows 7

    • Re: Hope someone picks it up (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Of all the issues with Windows 10 like the telemetry and forced updates, your primary issue is with the shell? Holy shit, get some perspective. There are other shells and it's a matter of convenience more than anything else. The bigger issues I named actually affect important issues that go beyond what you find convenient.

    • I don't even use the start button 95% of the time. I hit the win key and start typing the name of the application I'm looking for. It was a habit I picked up with Win 8.1, and even though 10 has a decent start menu in comparison, I like typing better.
      • Windows 8.1? That has been there since Vista. Windows 8 just made it confusing, and hid it away.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        I hit the win key and start typing the name of the application I'm looking for.

        This is the retarded fuckery of Windows 8 & 10.

        The whole point of a GUI operating system (e.g. Windows) is NOT having to type the name of every program you want to run, like you did back in the days of MS-DOS.

        Nothing like going backward 25 years.

      • This. I used Classic Shell for a while with Win10, but quickly dropped it when I barely noticed a difference -- because I don't typically use the parts of the UI it changes. I bet most people who are aware of Classic Shell and savvy enough to be able to install and use it are in the same boat.

  • While, in the bad old times of Windows8 Applications like ClassicShell and their ilk were a must, Windows 10 start button and shell are "Pasable".

    Do not get me wrong, Windows10's start button/menu/shell leave a lot to be desired, but are functional enough to do the job.

    Therefore, the need for this sort of app is diminished. Nonetheles, thanks a lot to "ivo", as ClasicShell was my go-to app for that type of task. May (s)he have success in her/his future endeavours.

    • On Windows 10, can't you just run a proper shell? Too bad, you can only run win64 processes [angband.pl] from it, not win32. Running some desktop environment this way could be interesting.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vux984 ( 928602 )

      Do not get me wrong, Windows10's start button/menu/shell leave a lot to be desired, but are functional enough to do the job.

      This is a fair statement.

      And the flipside of it is that Windows 7's start menu is itself a dogs breakfast of poor usability and poor design choices.

      Given a choice between windows 7 and windows 10, I'll take 10. Neither is perfect, but 10 is better than 7. I've removed all the tiles on mine so its basically just a menu. Hit windows and start typing works well, and there is lots of useful stuff on the right click menu.

      Win8 was an abortion with its hot corners, and full screen nonsense... and well like you sai

    • Yeah, I haven't got any machines running 10, but I've got some VMs running it. And it's honestly pretty passable even without Classic Shell. Unlike Windows 8 and 8.1, both of which were highly irritating until you installed it.

      I think if you write something like Classic Shell to bodge Windows 8 you must know that if Microsoft come to their senses in later releases, your product is going to be obsolete.

      Also you have to wonder the economics of something like Classic Shell. It's got a lot of users but how many

  • You are welcome, very welcome at OS2World. We need open source OS/2 developers !!! :)

  • It used to be... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That any mention of a Windoze (TM, R, C) would be met by derision. How times have changed.

  • Need a more solid base of developing community. windows 8-10 still has trojan "telemetry" data collectors (header data from files accessed will certainly identify you folks sooner or later), but for those who have trouble getting Windows 7 (available from http://nerdsforless.com/softwa... [nerdsforless.com] ) for some reason, this was a god send for many. I recommended it to many people who hated the "tile" theme (which most people I know do, not a fun interface). Developers out there, let's take up the mantle. This was a qua

