FCC Won't Delay Vote, Says Net Neutrality Supporters Are 'Desperate' (arstechnica.com) 119
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Federal Communications Commission will move ahead with its vote to kill net neutrality rules next week despite an unresolved court case that could strip away even more consumer protections. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says that net neutrality rules aren't needed because the Federal Trade Commission can protect consumers from broadband providers. But a pending court case involving AT&T could strip the FTC of its regulatory authority over AT&T and similar ISPs. A few dozen consumer advocacy groups and the City of New York urged Pai to delay the net neutrality-killing vote in a letter today. If the FCC eliminates its rules and the court case goes AT&T's way, there would be a "'regulatory gap' that would leave consumers utterly unprotected," the letter said. When contacted by Ars, Pai's office issued this statement in response to the letter: "This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled. The vote will proceed as scheduled on December 14."
If they're desperate...
then wouldn't a delay actually help the Reptilians... I mean Republicans?
It's funny all the twists that people do with the republican name - yet get bent out of shape if they are called Democrat instead of Democratic.
As we all saw last year, there is nothing democratic about the Democrat party.
You are delusional
Both parties are full of crap and only a complete tool trusts either side.
If only I had mod points.
If they dare to seat Roy Moore, it will be the Repedocans.
Like celebrating your dick falling off.
If net neutrality fails it will just mean all the smart people can pack up their shit and start a new internet and scrubs like you can pay by minute on your AOL 2.0. I personally can't fathom why you'd be so excited by this.
What specific problem did NN try to solve?
... when it was introduced in 2015? When the regulators sat down in that meeting they must have acted in response to a specific trouble caused by lack of net neutrality prior to that. What was that trouble? I am genuinely interested.
Re:What specific problem did NN try to solve? (Score:5, Informative)
Here is a simple definition of net neutrality and links to further reading that will clear up you questions.
https://www.eff.org/issues/net... [eff.org]
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
I read the front page but there is no mention of specific problems it tried to solve. Would you care to link to the specific page that has that info?
It's in the first link on that page.
Re:What specific problem did NN try to solve? (Score:4, Insightful)
"Would you care to link to the specific page that has that info?"
Pretty simple:
paid prioritization / availability of some internet sites and providers over others:
example 1: without net neutrality, the ISP can offer a package that only allows access to their own properties. Does the ISP own a streaming service, then your internet service can only reach that service, you the customer can't reach netflix or hulu. Maybe they offer a higher tier internet package you can buy that will let you visit these services... or maybe they don't.
example 2: without net neutrality, the ISP can throttle netflix traffic to a crawl unless netflix pays some fee to your ISP. I mean sure the customers are already paying a fee to access netflix via the internet service, perhaps they are even paying extra just for permission to reach netflix but that's not important. They can also go after payments from each service and server with a "pay us, or people visiting from our network will be throttled to minimal speeds".
The effect of the loss of net neutrality is that:
a) services owned by the ISP do not have to be treated the same as other services. They can do whatever they want to make sure competing services are not reachable, not usable, or cost a lot more.
b) large services will pay the ransoms to the ISP to get their services to consumers. So facebook and netflix will pay the ISP for premium access. This serves to enrich the ISP, and entrench the big players.
If facebook-next comes along, or youtube-next comes along but doesn't have the money to pay all the ISPs not to block or throttle them into oblvious, then oblivion is where they'll stay. Even if they can pay their own hosting and bandwith costs, they also have to pay EACH ISP the ransom due to send those packets to the ISPs customers.
The resulting internt will have a few dozen channels owned by large companies, most of which will belong to the ISPs themselves, and a few more behemoths like apple etc that can afford the pay to be reachable.
Your new website or service, dies on the vine. Comcast users aren't going to pay comcast extra money each month to reach your site, and you can't afford to pay comcast and every other provider money to reach their customers.
Thanks for the thoughtful reply. As a consumer I don't like the idea of bittorrent throttling at all, even if I haven't used it myself but I want to be able to. Regarding the ransom though, it seems that only very successful provides would have to pay it. If I start a new youtube I can't imagine ISPs would bother to throttle it, until such time that my new youtube it huge but then it seems like a fair game. Netflix, Google and FB are monopolies, it seems to me if they are slowed down by the greedy ISPs that
can't tell if your shilling or not but obviously when you tried to get that website off the ground, you would have to enter into content agreements with possibly a handful of different ISPs in order to avoid for instance, constant buffering (which translates into no one using your site, because ISPs slowed it down so much that it sucks). The default wou
As a consumer I don't like the idea of bittorrent throttling at all, even if I haven't used it myself but I want to be able to.
See, right there bit torrent traffic shouldn't be 'throttled' per se, but it, along with email, and other bulk non-realtime services, should be least priority. VOIP, gaming, etc and other such real-time monitoring should be highest priority. regular web browsing in the middle.
The important thing to note is that despite a lot of bleating by the ISPs about this, this is really nothing to do with net neutrality. Most net neutrality proponents are fine with sensible traffic shaping to the benefit of all users.
I read the front page but there is no mention of
...
Maybe you should read beyond the first page before wasting everyone's time by asking questions that you can easily answer for yourself.
Your posting history shows that you post about network neutrality and little else, and your posts generally add nothing to the discussion.
You have made a habit out of feigning ignorance (as you are doing here), despite having your questions answered over and over. Your only interest seems to be trolling and spreading FUD.
Do you remember watching Netflix back then? ISPs would force Netflix traffic over congested links so people felt like they still needed Cable TV for Real Entertainment. A simple example, but a quite clear one.
The provider "fast lanes" were a similar ploy, favoring certain content.
In that position, the ISP can pick the winners and losers. Since the ISP is in a monopoly position, the customer has zero power to switch and remedy the situation.
I get a few of the reasons why ISPs shouldn't be bridled by "comm
https://imgur.com/qa3Ryyd.png [imgur.com]
I won't be hyperlinking the second post's delivery of [CITATION NEEDED]s one by one, but you seem to have a real keen interest on finding specifics so I'm sure you won't mind looking them up by hand.
Talks of fast lanes, throttling, no competition, price gouging, predatory advertising, should I go on? And that's just off the top of my head,

Situations that have effected me personally.
Situations that have effected me personally.
Your premise seems to be that you can only create laws in response to a problem, not in an attempt to prevent one.
Re: What specific problem did NN try to solve? (Score:2)
Oh you CAN crate laws for all kinds of reasons, but you SHOULD only create laws for really good ones. As in not just because someone somewhere came up a with a hypothetical thing that might some day be a problem.
In 2013, comcast throttled netflix and extorted millions of dollars out of netflix to allow them to continue to operate. Their own documents showed they were doing it on purpose. It was literally: "Gee - that's a popular website you've got there. It'd be a shame if something were to happen to it."
If it can happen to netflix in 2013, it can happen to the next big thing whenever the big internet kleptocracies want. Personally, I think what comcast did then already falls under fraud, extortion and rackete
Re: What specific problem did NN try to solve? (Score:2)
AOL, Telenet, LD fees, Tierd cable packages. (Score:2)
Considering that all of our telecommunications companies had all the time, resources, and motivation that it would have taken to build the information superhighway for over 10 years and they failed to deliver until one was graciously delivered to them by our government and tax payers.
I would say there is plenty of evidence they will adopt short term measures to nickel and dime consumers instead of providing a general use platform that facilitates broad innovation like the internet as we know it. The probl
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Very simple:
* I pay $ISP from my campaign funds.
* $ISP drops packets to $OTHER_CANDIDATE's website, or actively injects malware in the HTTP transaction making it look like the website is malicious.
* I win the election.
Re:What specific problem did NN try to solve? (Score:4, Insightful)
oh my fuck can we please stop with this "well it was all fine and dandy back then" bullshit.
There are examples all over that provide excellent examples of why ISPs should not be allowed to have direct control over the data that flows over their networks. Even Canada has a shocking example: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/telus-cuts-subscriber-access-to-pro-union-website-1.531166
This fight has never been about what the state of the affairs was 5/10 years ago, it's about what the state of affairs will be 5/10 years from now, and putting rules in place to make sure that doesn't happen.
So fuck off with your nonsensical "WAH ALL GOVERNMENT IS BAD LET THE MARKET DECIDE" republican horse shit. It's stupid, and only idiots like you believe in it.
I still don't understand why the answer isn't to start a competing ISP
Because the barrier to entry is so high not even Google can afford to do so in most cities.
Because the barrier to entry is so high not even Google can afford to do so in most cities.
So wouldn't the answer be to lower the barriers of entry with deregulation and decentralization?
You'd have to pass a regulation to do that!
No; it is a natural monopoly. If it costs $500 for every household you "pass" in a city or town (assuming near-zero permitting costs) then with 100% uptake your monthly capital recovery for the fiber is $6.55. If you have 50% then we are looking at $13.10. Once we drop to 30% uptake, we are around $20/month just for the fiber in the ground. $20 capital recovery would mean a monthly cost of around $100 to cover peering, repairs, core infrastructure, customer support, etc., at a minimum. Too many competi
You're lucky if you can average out to only $500 per household. Fiber typically costs ~$30k per mile, so you'll only get it down to that price if you have at least 50 houses per linear mile, or 1 house per 100 feet (including the cost of going over streets, mandatory open space, etc.). In the suburbs, it ends up often being somewhat higher than that, and in rural areas, you're probably low by an order of magnitude or more.
What makes you think it's *deregulation* that will lower the barriers to entry?
The thing actually that will lower the barrier to entry is regulation to stop the current players using their current scummy tactics to keep the competition out.
Deregulation (Score:2)
No, and I don't believe you're arguing in good faith. It's not like there's a $10 billion fee to start an ISP, or an army of paperwork-clutching government employees trailing after the fiber crews. A large difficulty is negotiating rights of access, especially if one has to negotiate such rights with every individual landowner, and it's also just plain costly to lay lots of fiber optic cable. And aside from a knee-jerk opposition to any and all regulation, there is no reason why there should not be some sor
That would be the answer but most of the same actors who want to do away with net neutrality also pay congress to keep a high barrier to entry and they're the first so sue you if you try so.
I mean that should be enough heuristic for anyone who isn't a paid shill to get what's going on.
The barrier is high because of government (local and federal) restrictions.
You are correct, Google did demonstrate this quite well.
It's high for other reasons as well (running transmission medium to each building is not a trivial expense), but those do contribute.
I still don't understand why the answer isn't to start a competing ISP
Well, there are generally three possibilities of a wired ISP: One using phone lines, one using cable, or one using fiber. Most of us have less than all of these options. If you want to start your own competing ISP, then you'll need to create your own infrastructure. To do this, you will need to figure out where to install it, and then negotiate rights with each of the property owners along the way, so that you can locate your stuff on their property. They will probably want money from this, and it'll l
I still don't understand why the answer isn't to start a competing ISP
Good luck getting several hundreds of millions in subsidies from taxpayers, like the incumbents already have.
Let's not pretend there is a market in the ISP industry in the US.
The specific problem was collusion between large sites and ISPs to give more priority to certain sites in the bandwidth stream.
The answer seems to me to be obvious: If an ISP in your area is doing this, buy some bandwidth on the backbone and use it as an advertising point to grab their business.
And here are a couple of specific examples:
Comcast throttling bittorrent https://www.wired.com/2011/10/bittorrent-throttling-comcast/
Comcast requiring payment from Netflix https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2014/02/23/comcasts-deal-with-netflix-makes-network-neutrality-obsolete/?utm_term=.52c1fd061840
And before you think the second is reasonable, recall that Netflix has already paid for bandwidth to the Internet, and Comcast's customers have already paid for bandwidth as well.
The Netflix issue was never about Net Neutrality, it was simply about paying for services rendered. The backbone Netflix connected to had lopsided peering agreements with pretty much everyone they connected to as there is a lot more data headed downstream than up. This caused a bottleneck that could only have been alleviated by downstream backbones allowing the data transfer to get even more lopsided. Sure they could have done this but instead they offered Netflix direct access to their networks for a fe
First, it's actually YOUR DUTY as an ISP to make sure that your clients are getting good service. Typically it involves paying the network that produces the content for peering.
Second, Netflix will gladly install caching edge servers in your datacenter and manage them for you: https://openconnect.netflix.co... [netflix.com] - all free of charge. This saves something like 95% of the total backbone traffic. Yet Comcast was refusing it.
Re:What specific problem did NN try to solve? (Score:5, Informative)
Thanks, that is what I was looking for. I wanted to compare that against some other claims that Facebook and Google have cemented their position since Net Neutrality, with an argument being made that NN helps them. (The reasoning is that without NN, if the ISP offers a preferred channel, and anyone buys it, then say Google is forced to buy it as well, leading to lower profits to Google.) My goal was to deciding, for myself, which option I think is less harmful.
It started specifically in 2007, when bittorrent was being blocked by Comcast, and they lied about blocking it, until so much technical evidence came forward that they had to admit that, yeah, they were blocking it. This was followed up by a court case looking into the blocking in which Comcast paid people on the street $50 to show up to the courtroom in support of Comcast, to make it look like people generally supported them blocking bittorrent.
Notice how Comcast's current statement is "we would never blo
In particular, Comcast has been sandbagging fair use of encryption and swarmstreaming traffic across the board, while also illegally charging Netflix just for traversal of it's network. Now they want to charge customers for using Netflix too. This is all blatantly illegal, and always has been. Now they have an inside guy to try to overturn the law though.
in 2014 Netflix was paying Comcast because its traffic was being deprioritized
Verizon was slowing down Netflix in 2014 as well and asking for money
https://arstechnica.com/tech-p... [arstechnica.com]
https://www.extremetech.com/co... [extremetech.com]
... when it was introduced in 2015? When the regulators sat down in that meeting they must have acted in response to a specific trouble caused by lack of net neutrality prior to that. What was that trouble? I am genuinely interested.
Comcast throttling Netflix and Bittorrent, the former had to pay up to setup CDN's on Comcast's networks to avoid throttling. Someone didn't wanna pay their peering for all those bits coming from Netflix. Just one example of why NN got enacted. I could go on.. Verizon blocking Facetime? The current fuckery with mobile providers dishing out 'no cap streaming' 'deals' to favor their affiliates.
But, don't worry. NN is dead, it has been dead since Ajit Pai was installed as chairman. They haven't been enfo
The new NN was the first step to a new cyber Fairness Doctrine https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
To ensure only a few very large networks could legally support NN.
With no new networks, federal regulators set NN backed community standards on what was news been seen on US servers, hosts.
What could have been allowed with many sites was seen with the "detecting" and the telling US political leaders that sites and news would get active pol
That is a pack of lies, and you are a liar.
a bad thing for anyone except media companies that want to profit from fast lanes?
Media companies don't profit from fast lanes. Telecoms profit. Media companies are the losers, and oppose "fast lanes".
Freedom! (Score:1)
Companies will be free to fuck the consumer! Yay! Land of the free! Home of the voiceless!
So start a competing company.
Re: (Score:1)
So start a competing company.
There are laws against that. Laws that corrupt politicians got a lot of money for and that were written by the lawyers of incumbent telecom companies. You won't get access to utility poles built with taxpayer money. You won't get permissions to put up your own poles. Cities are prohibited from building their own infrastructure.
Net neutrality was a tool the FCC could leverage effectively to limit the price gouging and extortion the companies could engage in after corrupting state and federal politicians.
Who needs telephone poles with Wimax?
Re: (Score:1)
So start a competing company.
Yea, what the hell is wrong with these people, we don't need consumer protect^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^h^hover reaching regulations. Yea, my social media startup I've sunk everything into needs an emergency investment round to buy this new fast lane access we will need to survive, but with some good hype my dillution won't be too bad. Fuck it though, we really stuck it to those snowflake libtards, I'm so happy with this win.
/s
FCC is being disingenuous (Score:4, Interesting)
The FCC took over regulation of interstate communication in 1934 with the Communications Act of 1934. The took over this authority from the Interstate Commerce Commission. Their job is regulating interstate commerce aspects of communication. Punting this to the FTC is disingenuous and probably illegal. Perhaps the executive branch needs to be reminded to follow the law.
The FCC took over regulation of interstate communication in 1934 with the Communications Act of 1934. The took over this authority from the Interstate Commerce Commission. Their job is regulating interstate commerce aspects of communication. Punting this to the FTC is disingenuous and probably illegal. Perhaps the executive branch needs to be reminded to follow the law.
The cheeto hasn't hired anybody who can run a federal agency, he's hired people to dismantle the federal agencies.
Isn't that what they're doing now, by taking it away from the FCC?
Its a trap! (Score:1)
For two decades everyone said hey!keep your government hands off of the internet! And then one day some Verizon customers had Netflix get depriotitized and now we want big brother running the thing???
This is not good. Every draft rule seems to have the words lawful traffic. Whatâ(TM)s lawful? Whoâ(TM)s to say that wonâ(TM)t change after your party of choice wins or loses control of the fcc?
Wouldn't corporate greed also be the solution?
Well... paid prioritization benefits the customer in that they get a premium service for no additional cost.
The problem is that history tells us that corporations will try to maximize profits, so they will bilk everyone they can.
War is Peace (Score:2, Funny)
"This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled."
Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.
Desperation (Score:3, Insightful)
When contacted by Ars, Pai's office issued this statement in response to the letter: "This is just evidence that supporters of heavy-handed Internet regulations are becoming more desperate by the day as their effort to defeat Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom has stalled. The vote will proceed as scheduled on December 14."
In other news, people being held at gun point often become desperate when nothing they do can convince the gun totter to let them go.
Somebody at the FCC has a big payoff comming (Score:2)
And they cannot wait for the money to be theirs....
Seriously, while undoubtedly Google and other profit from network neutrality, the ones that profit most are ordinary citizens with not a lot of disposable income and small companies. Doing away with network neutrality is about the most anti-citizen thing the FCC could do. Does fit right in with the tax reform in that though. I guess the ones that voted for this administration just like getting screwed over...
And they cannot wait for the money to be theirs....
They were paid a long time ago. This deal to repeal NN was done a long time ago, Ajit Pai is just pushing the papers around for show. Nothing we say or do will have any impact. As another poster chimed in: Home of the voiceless. We have no say. If you want a say, better bring a blank check.
I've always wondered... what if Twitter simply put on the day the vote happens that access to Trump's twitter feed was restricted unless you paid for the "premium twitter" account package that lets you access to celebrities and other big name twitter users?
All for another $50/month. That's only fair right?
Newspeak (Score:1)
"Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom...." Orwell himself couldn't write better newspeak.
Slight correction (Score:2)
Internet freedom (Score:3)
... Chairman Pai's plan to restore Internet freedom
...
And by that, he means the freedom for ISPs to do whatever they want to customers and their traffic.
No desperate, just hacked the FCC w anti NN bots (Score:2)
It's not that, it's just that the comments were faked to the FCC by anti-NetNeutraility bots, and they're concerned that America is waking up to their criminal activities in hacking the "vote".
Bots or not, all those comments are going to
/dev/null. No one is reading those. They never had any bearing on this deal.
Separate Content from Transmission (Score:1)
If Congress had done what they should have done back in the day and mandated that content providers and transmission providers be separate companies I wouldn't have a problem with removing net neutrality provisions. Without a regulated separation between the two we are encouraging content holders and transmission providers to merge together into large conglomerates. Once these large media companies are formed they have an financial interest in selling their customers their content and limiting access to o
Now that it's dead... (Score:2)
We need to redirect our efforts elsewhere. The internet's protectors need to be pressuring congress and senate to pass new regulations that overrule the FCC and re-implement Net Neutrality outside of Title II, it's own beast, it needs its own laws. FCC is a lost cause, wasting our time with them. Bother your congress-critters.
Better Idea: Pass the Damn Law (Score:2)
I'm not finding a reference for when the FCC got a law passed authorizing it to regulate the internet--the closest you get is the Telecommunications Act of 1934, but people had little concept of modern computers at the time, never mind most of the things we do with computers now. They'd consider the El Cheapo calculators we can pick up at a dollar store to be incredibly impressive and not just because those things can fit into a pocket.
It would be...reasonable to ask that, if the internet is going to be tr
I can't help but think (Score:2)
Eh, wishful thinking, I know.
"Chairman Pai" (Score:2)