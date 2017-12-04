Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Australia Communications Network The Internet Technology

Amazon Finally Launches In Australia (mashable.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the long-overdue dept.
After a very soft launch on Nov. 23, Amazon has officially launched in Australia. Mashable reports: One of the biggest things to happen to Australia's retail sector, Amazon's website has switched over from a Kindle Store presence to its fully fledged Amazon.com.au, with millions of products now ready for eager Christmas shoppers across more than 20 categories. It's a huge moment for Australian retail, and one of the most anticipated launches of the year, after Amazon confirmed in April 2017 it would expand its operations in Australia. Local retailers like David Jones and Myer have been scrambling to launch their own "premium" in-store services and price matching strategies or revamped online stores ahead of Amazon's arrival.

Thousands of Australian brands have already signed up with Amazon to sell their wares locally and internationally. Small and medium-sized Australian businesses are selling on Amazon Marketplace. Amazon's allowing free delivery on eligible orders above $49 that are sold by Amazon, and the company is rolling out one-day delivery service to select areas. Plus, for the first time, Australian customers will be able to access Prime Video and Twitch Prime, launching Prime shipping benefits in Australia in mid-2018 (registration for Prime is open now for Aussies).

Amazon Finally Launches In Australia More | Reply

Amazon Finally Launches In Australia

Comments Filter:

  • abject failure of a launch (Score:3)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @08:42PM (#55677007)
    and what a fucking dismal launch it was, prices are at best average, many of them even more expensive than the local retailers they were claiming they would be 30% cheaper than them. I guess I will continue to use online retailers in the US/Singapore/UK/Germany as even with shipping, duty and fees they are a shit load cheaper than buying locally or being ripped off by amazon.
    • Always the lowest price was Walmart's prized commercial bullet point... until someone sued them out of using it.

      Amazon?

      They've begun to understand the value of sometimes the lowest price, with a mix of hype, bewilderment, and advertisement. Prime Day, my ass.

  • If it’s anything like Amazon in Canada, stuff will be anywhere from 4 to 40 times more expensive than in the U.S.

  • No need for an American behemoth muscling in on the Australian market and destroying local businesses. Keep out.

    Yes, I'm American, but I see what Amazon is doing to independent businesses in the US and don't wish it on anyone else.

Slashdot Top Deals

Mausoleum: The final and funniest folly of the rich. -- Ambrose Bierce

Close