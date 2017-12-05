Microsoft Debuts Windows 10 on ARM; Asus and HP Unveil Laptops With 20-Hour Battery Life, Gigabit LTE (zdnet.com) 21
Mary Jo Zoley, writing for ZDNet: A year ago, Microsoft announced it was working with its PC partners to bring Windows 10 to Qualcomm's ARM processors. The resulting machines, part of the "Always Connected PC" ecosystem, would start rolling out before the end of calendar 2017, officials said. Today, December 5, Microsoft provided a progress report on Windows on ARM at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit. Microsoft and PC makers Asus and HP showed off new PCs running Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835 at the event. Asus' NovoGo will begin shipping at least in quantities before year-end, I've heard. Models with 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage will be available starting at $599, and 8GB/256 GB storage model at $799, Asus officials said today. Asus is claiming 22 hours of continuous video playback and 30 days of standby. HP's Envy x2 -- like most of the ARM-based Always Connected Windows 10 devices -- won't be available until Spring of 2018. Users can get up to 20 hours of active use and 700 hours of "Connected Modern Standby." Pricing is not yet available.
Use Linux. No spying. No forced updates. Totally secure.
But you repeat yourself...
Is this a bad joke? This is basically an underpowered netbook, regardless of battery life.
Also, it comes with Windows 10S, which is essentially crippled by design. Yeah, 10 Pro is free. For now.
Also, LTE replacing private WiFi for sensitive corporate applications? In whose dreams?
I can buy 2-3 refurb Thinkpad X-series for the same price.
Maybe it will take off, but why make the entry-devices so cr@ppy? 4GB RAM/16 GB storage? Are they trying to ram clown storage down users' throats or are they just going for a bad user experience for entry users?
We've been down this road with Windows 8 RT (wRetched Turd).
The problem isn't screen design.
It's things like Microsoft accounts tied to your PERSONAL computer's login, cloud storage on Microsoft's servers (vs storage YOU control), random UX changes, and telemetry being rammed down your raw esophagus. Or at least Microsoft trying to annoy you and nudge you into using that junk.
Exactly, this is equivalent to a much cheaper Chromebook.
Nor is the weight or thickness of these laptop models.