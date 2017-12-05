Microsoft Debuts Windows 10 on ARM; Asus and HP Unveil Laptops With 20-Hour Battery Life, Gigabit LTE (zdnet.com) 39
Mary Jo Zoley, writing for ZDNet: A year ago, Microsoft announced it was working with its PC partners to bring Windows 10 to Qualcomm's ARM processors. The resulting machines, part of the "Always Connected PC" ecosystem, would start rolling out before the end of calendar 2017, officials said. Today, December 5, Microsoft provided a progress report on Windows on ARM at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Tech Summit. Microsoft and PC makers Asus and HP showed off new PCs running Windows 10 on Snapdragon 835 at the event. Asus' NovoGo will begin shipping at least in quantities before year-end, I've heard. Models with 4 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage will be available starting at $599, and 8GB/256 GB storage model at $799, Asus officials said today. Asus is claiming 22 hours of continuous video playback and 30 days of standby. HP's Envy x2 -- like most of the ARM-based Always Connected Windows 10 devices -- won't be available until Spring of 2018. Users can get up to 20 hours of active use and 700 hours of "Connected Modern Standby." Pricing is not yet available.
Fuck Windows 10 (Score:1)
Use Linux. No spying. No forced updates. Totally secure.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But you repeat yourself...
Re: (Score:2)
Other than Outlook (which will work online these days) and gaming, my Ubuntu laptop works fine for productivity.
I'm guessing you don't do heavy video or photo editing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
$599 for a 4GB RAM/16GB storage (Score:5, Insightful)
Is this a bad joke? This is basically an underpowered netbook, regardless of battery life.
Also, it comes with Windows 10S, which is essentially crippled by design. Yeah, 10 Pro is free. For now.
Also, LTE replacing private WiFi for sensitive corporate applications? In whose dreams?
I can buy 2-3 refurb Thinkpad X-series for the same price.
Re: (Score:2)
This is basically an underpowered netbook, regardless of battery life.
The battery life is possible precisely because it is "underpowered". It's called a trade-off, and engineers have to do it all the time.
It should handle web apps, office apps, and basic entertainment just fine, so it is not underpowered in an absolute sense.
Also, LTE replacing private WiFi for sensitive corporate applications? In whose dreams?
A lot of corporate laptops already have cellular internet. The US government uses them on occasion too.
There's this thing called VPN which addresses insecure networks, and a laptop needs it anyway. No external network is safe, so VPN should be the norm ev
Re: (Score:2)
They are trying to compete with Chromebooks which has begun to totally dominate primary and secondary education. They will fail for the same reason Windows R bit the dust, it's not compatible with all the windows x86 applications and the number of windows ARM applications is non-existent.
People would be better off with a chromebook, after all now that Chromebook's have access to the full Google Play Android applications they can install word/excel on Chromebooks and have more than they could get on these st
Re: (Score:1)
it's not compatible with all the windows x86 applications and the number of windows ARM applications is non-existent.
Did you read the linked article at all? You must've missed the part about the WoW being extended to provide x86 emulation on ARM. Most existing Windows apps will run on it, and the emulation will be refined as they have more real-world examples of what works and what doesn't.
Dead on arrival (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it will take off, but why make the entry-devices so cr@ppy? 4GB RAM/16 GB storage? Are they trying to ram clown storage down users' throats or are they just going for a bad user experience for entry users?
We've been down this road with Windows 8 RT (wRetched Turd).
Re: (Score:2)
My guess is that they coordinate this with further removal of end-user control/subscription/etc on the desktop side of Win 10.
This will make crapware disposable Arm Win10 machines palatable to most people when the alternative is paying Intel prices for basically the same OS experience.
It's also likely targeted at the education market and other similar ones that have taken up Chromebooks.
This is actually pretty big. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem isn't screen design.
It's things like Microsoft accounts tied to your PERSONAL computer's login, cloud storage on Microsoft's servers (vs storage YOU control), random UX changes, and telemetry being rammed down your raw esophagus. Or at least Microsoft trying to annoy you and nudge you into using that junk.
Not Windows RT? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly, this is equivalent to a much cheaper Chromebook.
Pricing is not available (Score:2)
Nor is the weight or thickness of these laptop models.
How negative can you get? (Score:2)
Oh, and hasn't Apple made a roaring profit (=success) of ARM (iPads) for the last few years? Why shouldn't Microsoft?
The slippery sloooooope (Score:2)
Microsoft and Qualcomm are showing off the first Windows 10 on ARM devices, which provide Win32 app compatibility via emulation.
I think that's kind of a slippery slope for Microsoft. Probably not many Windows programs are going to be ported to Win10 ARM. So you get people used to work with most programs in emulation and then you find that they substitute Windows10 + emulator by Android + emulator, or iOS + emulator. I see in the future a Microsoft vs. Apple/Google lawsuit where Microsoft claims, Oracle-style, copyright over the Win32 API.
However, seeing the docking stations of Samsumg last models, that can turn the mobile into a sor
Prediction! (Score:2)
The invisible hand of the free market is going to give them the finger... again.
;)
x86 emulation layer (Score:2)
As odd as it might sound, the coolest part of this to me is the work put into the emulation layer... I've probably been living under a rock in this area, though. Are good, working, fast x86 Win32 emulators for ARM processors so commonplace these days that the feature doesn't even get a mention in the summary?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Presumably not since I'm sure it relies heavily on the WoW system to work. But that native x86->ARM instruction set layer just seems pretty cool to me.