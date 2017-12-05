Google Is Pulling YouTube Off the Fire TV and Echo Show as Feud With Amazon Grows (theverge.com) 32
An anonymous reader shares a report: Three months ago, YouTube pulled its programming from Amazon's Echo Show device -- the first skirmish in what is apparently an ongoing war. Shortly after, Amazon stopped selling the Nest E Thermostat, Nest's Camera IQ, and the Nest Secure alarm system. Two weeks ago, Amazon got YouTube back on the Echo Show by simply directing users to the web version, a workaround that left a lot to be desired. But even that version won't be available after today. In a statement, Google said it has been trying to reach an agreement with Amazon to provide customers with access to each other's products and services. But, Google said, Amazon doesn't carry Google products like Chromecast and Google Home, doesn't make Prime Video available for Google Cast users, and last month stopped selling some of Nest's latest products. "Given this lack of reciprocity, we are no longer supporting YouTube on Echo Show and FireTV. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon."
I use Amazon FireTV's as my streaming since I cut the cable cord. And I find that I often do watch a good bit of YouTube on there.....
Isn't Chrome just a free browser? Why would Google want Amazon to "sell" that? Not sure what a chrome cast is....
A Chromecast is the google equivalent of your fire stick thingy.
I have a Chromecast, and I have Amazon prime. But I never actually watch anything on Prime Video because their damn app won't cast to the Chromecast.
Oh man, don't get me started on the Amazon Prime Video app. I use a Roku, and the app for Amazon Prime Video is one of the worst interfaces I have ever seen for any application on any platform. It doesn't respond to most keypresses, the pause and fast forward are broken, it crashes the Roku at least once a week and you have to set subtitles separately for eac
Google want Amazon to sell their Chromecast [google.com] which allows users to stream video/audio to televisions/speakers. A bit like the Fire Stick, but without any build-in applications. You "cast' from your phone/laptop and, under typical use, once cast it no longer requires any input from that device.
I agree, though in this instance it does look like Amazon started it.
There's no good reason for Amazon not to sell things like Chromecasts or Google Home devices other than they don't want to concede any market-share to Google. To then want Google services on their own devices is a bit rich.
The consumer wins when there's competition. A marketplace for smart devices that doesn't end up with 95% being Echos, or 95% being homes is one that will spur innovation. It's also one that will give greater incentive fo
It appears that Google and Amazon haven't learned to compartmentalize their businesses yet.
Just look at Apple and Samsung for example. Apple is Samsung #1 competitor and one of their major customers at the same time. Because their Smart Phone Market is in competition, but Apple buys their components.
Amazon and Google can Complete against each other while at the same time sell each others services and work with them.
I dunno, there might be some entertainment value.
Fight! Fight! Fight!
.. between not supporting and actively blocking. If Google intentionally changed their code specifically to block Amazon's hardware, that is not okay.
Remember that this began with Amazon banning the sale of hardware devices that competed with its own products, including Apple TV.
I watch a lot of long-docos on YouTube on an old AppleTV.
Please don't piss off GOOG, APPL.
Not sure what Google did, but over a year ago I tried streaming Prime through the browser and casting that to my Chromecast. It didn't work too well back then.
However, I tried it again within the past few months and it works fantastic now.
Amazon took Twitch off of Roku, Everyone wants their own exclusive outlet.
Ajit must be thrilled.