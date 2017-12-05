Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Health Secretary Hits Out at Facebook's New App, Says 'Stay Away From My Kids' (theguardian.com) 49

Posted by msmash from the stating-the-obvious dept.
Jeremy Hunt has publicly attacked Facebook for releasing a version of its Messenger app aimed at children, and called on the social media company to "stay away from my kids." From a report: The health secretary accused the company of "targeting younger children" after Facebook announced on Monday that it was conducting trials of an app called Messenger Kids in the US, which is designed to be used by pre-teens. He said the company was failing to act responsibly despite having assured the government that it would not target its service at children, who can only use the main social media website if they are over 13.

  • Be a parent (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How about you stop expecting everybody else in the world to do what you want them to do and instead be a parent to your child. Part of that is filtering and explaining the real world around them so as they grow so they don't end up as some special little snowflake thinking the world is responsible to be nice to them and not offer them things that may be detrimental to them.

    You need to teach them to make responsible choices and to do that you do need to be there and be a part of their lives, especially at th

    • I've long said the death of sane politics in the West is not the fault of liberals or conservatives, but parents.

    • Facebook is trying to put pretty intense pressure on children by having all their friends communicate via FB Messenger. Look at the number of people on /. who hate FB, but feel compelled to use it because everyone else is. If you think a parent can stop intense peer pressure... well, I have a bridge to sell you.

      Also, children under 13 cannot make responsible choices. I think that's pretty much understood.

      • Also, children under 13 cannot make responsible choices. I think that's pretty much understood.

        But their parents can (hopefully).

        If you think a parent can stop intense peer pressure... well, I have a bridge to sell you.

        You can are going to let you child do something that you vehemently is wrong because you don't want them to experience peer pressure? Please do not have children.

        • I think the troubling thing here is that Facebook did actually go on record saying that they wouldn't do the very thing that they are doing now. If there was some sort of shakeup in management, I'd slightly understand it, but no, literally the people who told everyone that they wouldn't do this, decided to do the thing they said they wouldn't do. To me that's the highlight here. All the other stuff seems to be fluff and opinion, but this is a company that just basically said, "Yeah, we said that. Fuck i

    • you'd be amazed how many people get tricked into it. Or they're just plain denied birth control by religious zealots. Yeah, yeah. Don't have sex. Because abstinence based education programs work so well. You do realized that it's a basic biological need, right? If it wasn't there's be no human race. It's a pretty raw deal for the individual organism after all.

      What I'm getting at is this: lots of folks get roped into parenthood unfairly. A just society would support them and make their lives and their ch

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e3m4n ( 947977 )

      My thoughts were that an app like this pretty much puts a jailbait label on anyone using it. Instead of being an anonymous identity of unknown age, we now have an app specifically targeting 9-12yrs old (despite the rules of facebook saying you must be 13). Regardless of how safe they think they are going to be, pervs are still going to troll, possibly 1 out of 10 of membership. It reminds me of the days of online chat where some friends would tell me that more than half the users in lesbian chat rooms were

  • when we have kids... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by b0s0z0ku ( 752509 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @04:04PM (#55683047)

    When we have kids, the rule will be:
    (1) No use of Facebook till they're grown up
    (2) No pictures/tagging of them on Facebook until the same age

    Why? Because children don't have enough knowledge to know whether they want to add their faces and identities to the largest corporate facial recognition database in the world.

    Not afraid of "predators", other than the corporate variety.

    • When you have kids you'll learn they're more resourceful than prisoners. The boomers stuck in the social media ghetto that is Facebook will be the least of your online concerns.

  • There is no "health secretary" in the US (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There is no "health secretary" in the US. The summary is very confusing.

    No, linking to a wikipedia article does not suffice. Maybe writing a few more words in TFS would help clear up this confusion?

    Now, YOU - yes YOU - before you write in outrage about how I'm all up my own ass thinking "Everything is about the US", please consider that the only country mentioned in TFS is the US. And then consider that msmash has repeatedly not explained British-centric terms, phrases, politics, and other things in summ

    • Yes, the summary is shit, but we all knew msmash is a moron, and hopefully isn't more than an unpaid intern on the org chart.

      Editors, if you're listening, be sure to add "UK" to TFS, and start the lead with that, since no one know (or will care) who "Jeremy Hunt" is unless his middle name is "Mike".
  • Children is where the money is at these days. From youngsters who binge watch videos to teenagers with allowances to spend.

  • ______________ for our children!

    ______________ is bad for the children.

    Only ______________ can save the children.

  • Smart enough to pioneer Facebook and grow it into the biggest thing on the Internet. Dumb enough to make one wrong choice after another with Facebook. Facebook, after so many years, does not even have a well laid out UI/UX design. This is a man who keeps repeating the not very sensible mantra that "all our lives should be more transparent". Then he tapes over the webcam and USB port on his own laptop and razes homes adjoining his huge new property so that his "family and kids can have some privacy growing u

  • Facebook confirmed for CREEPY AS FUCK (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Tuesday December 05, 2017 @04:39PM (#55683389) Journal
    Seriously people how much more invasive creepy shit is the rest of the world going to put up with from Facebook before they say no mas! and walk away from it? Facebook does not enhance your life, 'connect' you with anyone in ways you can't do otherwise, or anything else good, all it does is creep on you, collect data from you to sell to other creepy companies, and otherwise encourage the absolute worst humanity has to offer to come out from under the rocks they've been hiding under. Enough already, let's kill Facebook.

  • My kids are 11 and 14. My 14y/o just got her first smartphone last month.

    It's a couple year old iPhone 6S and it's locked down. Adjusting parental settings allowed me to prevent certain websites and totally removed the app store.

    Yes, it's actually locked down more than I would like it to be. But I want her to get used to it as a locked down device with the opportunity to increase her permissions in the future.

    Next year I'll probably let my 11y/o get a flip phone.

