Health Secretary Hits Out at Facebook's New App, Says 'Stay Away From My Kids'

Jeremy Hunt has publicly attacked Facebook for releasing a version of its Messenger app aimed at children, and called on the social media company to "stay away from my kids." From a report: The health secretary accused the company of "targeting younger children" after Facebook announced on Monday that it was conducting trials of an app called Messenger Kids in the US, which is designed to be used by pre-teens. He said the company was failing to act responsibly despite having assured the government that it would not target its service at children, who can only use the main social media website if they are over 13.
How about you stop expecting everybody else in the world to do what you want them to do and instead be a parent to your child. Part of that is filtering and explaining the real world around them so as they grow so they don't end up as some special little snowflake thinking the world is responsible to be nice to them and not offer them things that may be detrimental to them.
You need to teach them to make responsible choices and to do that you do need to be there and be a part of their lives, especially at th
Facebook is trying to put pretty intense pressure on children by having all their friends communicate via FB Messenger. Look at the number of people on
/. who hate FB, but feel compelled to use it because everyone else is. If you think a parent can stop intense peer pressure... well, I have a bridge to sell you.
Also, children under 13 cannot make responsible choices. I think that's pretty much understood.
Also, children under 13 cannot make responsible choices. I think that's pretty much understood.
But their parents can (hopefully).
If you think a parent can stop intense peer pressure... well, I have a bridge to sell you.
You can are going to let you child do something that you vehemently is wrong because you don't want them to experience peer pressure? Please do not have children.
I think the troubling thing here is that Facebook did actually go on record saying that they wouldn't do the very thing that they are doing now. If there was some sort of shakeup in management, I'd slightly understand it, but no, literally the people who told everyone that they wouldn't do this, decided to do the thing they said they wouldn't do. To me that's the highlight here. All the other stuff seems to be fluff and opinion, but this is a company that just basically said, "Yeah, we said that. Fuck i
its about FB creating a social media outlet were pedophiles can one-stop-shop building up trust to some unsuspecting victims. This whole sexual harassment/assault/misconduct cleansing is probably just getting started. I have no doubt that there are more than a handful of executives at FB that have probably used coercion, and other tactics, to exercise power over someone, either by making them sexually uncomfortable, to groping, to flashing, and perhaps full-out assault.
What I'm getting at is this: lots of folks get roped into parenthood unfairly. A just society would support them and make their lives and their ch
My thoughts were that an app like this pretty much puts a jailbait label on anyone using it. Instead of being an anonymous identity of unknown age, we now have an app specifically targeting 9-12yrs old (despite the rules of facebook saying you must be 13). Regardless of how safe they think they are going to be, pervs are still going to troll, possibly 1 out of 10 of membership. It reminds me of the days of online chat where some friends would tell me that more than half the users in lesbian chat rooms were
Except the health secretary is from the land that gave the world Churchill, who helped kick Hitler to the curb.
When we have kids, the rule will be:
(1) No use of Facebook till they're grown up
(2) No pictures/tagging of them on Facebook until the same age
Why? Because children don't have enough knowledge to know whether they want to add their faces and identities to the largest corporate facial recognition database in the world.
Not afraid of "predators", other than the corporate variety.
its not that saying this makes you unintelligent, merely naive. By the time they get to be 13ish, they will have acquired at least 1 or more social media accounts without their parents knowledge (its not like FB shows up and cards the applicant). So without the most elaborate of content filtering, along with mobile device app filtering, app blocking, restricting content when using the dataplan instead of wi-fi, etc, you're going to lose. Even with ALL of those features, its still not enough. There are proxi
But he's a Tory, he can't pass a law that's anti-business.
There is no "health secretary" in the US. The summary is very confusing.
No, linking to a wikipedia article does not suffice. Maybe writing a few more words in TFS would help clear up this confusion?
Now, YOU - yes YOU - before you write in outrage about how I'm all up my own ass thinking "Everything is about the US", please consider that the only country mentioned in TFS is the US. And then consider that msmash has repeatedly not explained British-centric terms, phrases, politics, and other things in summ
Editors, if you're listening, be sure to add "UK" to TFS, and start the lead with that, since no one know (or will care) who "Jeremy Hunt" is unless his middle name is "Mike".
Far more importantly, if you hook them early, you don't have to worry about them going to another social network.
______________ for our children!
______________ is bad for the children.
Only ______________ can save the children.
My kids are 11 and 14. My 14y/o just got her first smartphone last month.
It's a couple year old iPhone 6S and it's locked down. Adjusting parental settings allowed me to prevent certain websites and totally removed the app store.
Yes, it's actually locked down more than I would like it to be. But I want her to get used to it as a locked down device with the opportunity to increase her permissions in the future.
Next year I'll probably let my 11y/o get a flip phone.