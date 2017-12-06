Facebook and YouTube Are Full of Pirated Video Streams of Live NFL Games (cnbc.com) 72
Pirated video streams of televised National Football League games are widespread on Facebook and on Google's YouTube service, CNBC has found. From a report: Using technology from these internet giants, thousands of football fans were able to watch long segments of many contests free of charge during the league's Week 13 schedule of games last Thursday and Sunday. Dozens of these video streams, pirated from CBS and NBC broadcasts, featured ads from well-known national brands interspersed with game action. This online activity comes as the league struggles with declining ratings that have been blamed variously on player protests during the national anthem and revelations about former players suffering from a brain disease caused by concussions. Yet this illegal distribution of NFL content may also be crimping the league's viewer numbers.
I think you meant, "Moore victims are coming forward."
No (Score:2)
It's a video of me petting my cat. The fact that the game occupies 99% of the video and the audio is directly fed from the tv is totally not the point.
Facts with long-leap conclusions (Score:1)
illegal distribution is not what is affecting numbers. It's how hard it is to watch the games. Outdated policies on which games can be run by the local affiliates, MNF on ESPN, Thursday night football on who-knows-where... and an all access sunday ticket available only through DirectTV for $300. This is a symptom of a larger issue.
This is exactly why I watch less football. I can't find an option that will let me stream whatever live games I want. There are all kinds of packages I *could* buy, but they don't want to sell me what I actually want. If you go to the NFL's site you can see hey, watch all 256 games! But they're not live. OK fine, here's some live games but the one you want to watch isn't available because it's "out of market", whatever the fuck that's supposed to mean to me. Or here, every game live, for only 4 times
Free TV (Score:5, Insightful)
If I can watch it via an antennae (w/ Ads of course.. $$ has to come from somewhere) for free then I should be able to stream it on the internet for the same low price. (Consideration given of course for whatever whomever charges to recoup the cost of said streaming) The model of: "Select your cable subscription to stream for free" is BS. I shouldn't need a cable provider at home to have device freedom for my football.
Fix that problem and I'll stop searching for pirate streams on YouTube (and people will be less inclined to want to put them up there)
But the fact remains, "Any reproduction of this broadcast in whole or in part without the expressed written consent of the NFL is strictly prohibited". So no, you shouldn't be able to stream it in that way.
If it's an actual broadcast, they lose all expectation to stop distribution once they put it out there. It's the equivalent of shouting from a mountain top (and in many cases it is literally that) and expecting all those who hear you to not repeat what you said. Even if copyright law is on their side, common sense says "fuck you".
Great. Another moron that thinks a car is the same as creative work. You get extra moron bonus points because this is something that was HANDED OUT FOR FREE to begin with.
If I GIVE AWAY my car to the public, then I will not be shocked if people actually use it.
This is like you getting butt hurt after you give your car to charity.
Actually you should.
Consumers should be able to demand whatever they want and the market should adjust the price to an optimal cost, assuming no monopolies *cough*NFL*cough*. If consumers simply joined together and stopped watching for awhile until their profit margins tanked, you'd see a lot more reasonable options open up.
Why shouldn't I be allowed to watch the way I want, because they say so? OK, fine, if you've read this far you owe me money. Because I say so.
There are still blackouts in the NFL? Haven't heard or seen of one in years. Oh, maybe you should read up on the current black out rules before blabbering like a fool - they are suspended [wikipedia.org].
Perhaps you are thinking of one of those lesser, boring sports where 2/3 of the stadium is empty daily.
Not for the NHL, I recently spent 100 to get the NHL unlimited season pass and guess what, even trying to follow their rules, being a good little coporate citizen, results in at least 1/3 of the games I want to watch being blacked out. So why should I follow the rules?
Re:Free TV (Score:4, Insightful)
No. When you steam it, people in the home city may watch your stream rather than pay money to attend the game. You're taking money directly away from the team you're trying to watch.
But again, this is why piracy exists. You are trying to dictate how people buy your product. Just sell the product and let the people decide. People go to the game because they enjoy the experience. People stay home and watch the game because they enjoy that experience. There is some overlap of people who might stay home because it is cheaper but, again, that should be their choice. Some people enjoy going to the game, some people enjoy watching it at home, and some people enjoy a mix. I live in a college town where everyone can go to the local game and everyone can watch every game on TV for free. Most games are still sold out. The blackout that the NFL does is stupid. Plenty of people will still want to go to the games even if they can watch it for free at home and the only thing the blackout does is piss off their most important fans which are the local ones nearby.
Re: (Score:3)
Yeah OTA I typically get a 1080 image, great sound - it seems to me that the main fan complaint may be from blackout areas, or unavailable (cable). I agree, fix the availability problem & pricing, and piracy becomes irrelevant: Why worry about something that doesn't affect your bottom line?
A Plex subscription (~$99 for a lifetime), HDHomerun + antenna and you can stream it to yourself (phone, tablet, whatever) for free!
Natural result (Score:3)
Yet as a taxpayer, I pay for the stadiums (Score:1)
So fuck you NFL. A bunch of millionaires and billionaires taking my tax money for their party, and then charging me an arm and leg to watch them celebrate.
slow blink... (Score:2)
Wait, what? (Score:5, Interesting)
"This online activity comes as the league struggles with declining ratings that have been blamed variously on player protests during the national anthem and revelations about former players suffering from a brain disease caused by concussions. Yet this illegal distribution of NFL content may also be crimping the league's viewer numbers."
This just shows how out of touch they are. With nothing but common sense to support my claim I suspect their declining viewer numbers have way more to do with people cutting the cord, doing other activities, losing interest, or maybe, just maybe they are so tired of the stupid commercials that occupy more time then the actual game and they've decided they have better things to do. Lets see what happens when ESPN releases their streaming service next year. It will provide a very real estimate on how much people are willing to pay to watch sports and provide almost exact viewing numbers.
I love football. I applaud the players for standing up for what they believe. The refs have been cracking down hard on helmet on helmet contact and I expect we'll see better protective gear and/or a change in rules of the game to reduce injures. No-one wants to see the players get hurt but I don't think people are "not watching" in protest because of that.
This is very cool (Score:1)
Seriously, NFL games are so slow it's like watching icons dry in the microwave.
> Seriously, NFL games are so slow it's like watching icons dry in the microwave.
This is why it's useful to have a local copy. You can skip through much of the tedious nonsense.
Digital pre-recording is about the best thing you can do with a "live" sporting event.
Wait... (Score:2)
People still watch NFL games?
Condensed or normal? (Score:2)
Wrong (Score:1)
People are tired of blatant politicizing of everything and everything. They are tired of the hoops they have to jump through for low quality programming.
In general they are just tired of being so exploited.
They should be happy (Score:2)
The fact that anyone watches a game drag on for four hours or longer is amazing. The NFL should be looking into this as one more way to get this out there if it actually is drawing more people, which I highly doubt. My guess is that people watching on Youtube either enjoy watching it on their computer, or they don't have any other way of viewing it due to their location on the planet.
I don't buy the excuse that people aren't showing up or watching, due to protests at the very beginning of the game anyhow
>The fact that anyone watches a game drag on for four hours or longer is amazing.
I went to a football game once, and ever since I have understood why pre-game tailgate parties are so popular.
How anyone other than the players could maintain interest for the whole game while sober is a mystery to me.
Ads? (Score:2)
"featured ads from well-known national brands interspersed with game action"
So what is the problem? The deal is, they provide the football and in exchange we watch the ads. If we watch the ads on youtube, what's the problem exactly?
Here's why (Score:2)
You could either get a cable subscription, then a sports package on top of this, then hope and pray that they sell enough tickets of your favorite team so they will actually broadcast the game, then put up with 1 minute ads interrupting every 30-45 seconds of the game...
Or you could find out that many nations all over the globe also have networks that buy the NFL rights, usually HEAPS cheaper than in the US because football just isn't so popular in those countries, offer the game on a live stream, and you g
First World Problems (Score:2)
Maybe, just maybe, the problem ISN'T the fact that there are so many "pirate" videos, but maybe a LOGISTICS problem.
People pirate due to THREE _main_ reasons:
* Accessibility -- if you can't even "buy" the product going without is not an option for some people
* Convenience -- no bullshit ads
* Price -- Free means money can be spent on other things -- such as internet access.
Treating the symptom, piracy, is never going to solve the initial problem of shitty supply and demand logistics.
Oh, crap... (Score:2)