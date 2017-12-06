Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Facebook Businesses Piracy Youtube Entertainment

Facebook and YouTube Are Full of Pirated Video Streams of Live NFL Games (cnbc.com) 72

Posted by msmash from the free-stuff dept.
Pirated video streams of televised National Football League games are widespread on Facebook and on Google's YouTube service, CNBC has found. From a report: Using technology from these internet giants, thousands of football fans were able to watch long segments of many contests free of charge during the league's Week 13 schedule of games last Thursday and Sunday. Dozens of these video streams, pirated from CBS and NBC broadcasts, featured ads from well-known national brands interspersed with game action. This online activity comes as the league struggles with declining ratings that have been blamed variously on player protests during the national anthem and revelations about former players suffering from a brain disease caused by concussions. Yet this illegal distribution of NFL content may also be crimping the league's viewer numbers.

Facebook and YouTube Are Full of Pirated Video Streams of Live NFL Games More | Reply

Facebook and YouTube Are Full of Pirated Video Streams of Live NFL Games

Comments Filter:

  • It's a video of me petting my cat. The fact that the game occupies 99% of the video and the audio is directly fed from the tv is totally not the point.

  • Facts with long-leap conclusions (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    illegal distribution is not what is affecting numbers. It's how hard it is to watch the games. Outdated policies on which games can be run by the local affiliates, MNF on ESPN, Thursday night football on who-knows-where... and an all access sunday ticket available only through DirectTV for $300. This is a symptom of a larger issue.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Yup, my wife no longer watches sporting events. We'd have to have a $150 a month cable package AND pay $20 a month to watch. Back to no cable for us, and the odd netflix or youtube show plus OTA broadcasts.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Exactly. On top of that, a lot of these are "out of market" games where you cannot watch the team you want because you live (or are travelling in) a different part of the country. Some are cable cutters. They may have a couple of streaming services such as NetFlix and HBO. But they don't have anything that includes a sports package and those packages, when they are even available for streaming, are prohibitively expensive. This is like DVD region coding - they are making people who wouldn't mind reasonable

    • This is exactly why I watch less football. I can't find an option that will let me stream whatever live games I want. There are all kinds of packages I *could* buy, but they don't want to sell me what I actually want. If you go to the NFL's site you can see hey, watch all 256 games! But they're not live. OK fine, here's some live games but the one you want to watch isn't available because it's "out of market", whatever the fuck that's supposed to mean to me. Or here, every game live, for only 4 times

  • Free TV (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Matheus ( 586080 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @01:26PM (#55689331) Homepage

    If I can watch it via an antennae (w/ Ads of course.. $$ has to come from somewhere) for free then I should be able to stream it on the internet for the same low price. (Consideration given of course for whatever whomever charges to recoup the cost of said streaming) The model of: "Select your cable subscription to stream for free" is BS. I shouldn't need a cable provider at home to have device freedom for my football.

    Fix that problem and I'll stop searching for pirate streams on YouTube (and people will be less inclined to want to put them up there)

    • If I can watch it via an antennae (w/ Ads of course.. $$ has to come from somewhere) for free then I should be able to stream it on the internet for the same low price. (Consideration given of course for whatever whomever charges to recoup the cost of said streaming) The model of: "Select your cable subscription to stream for free" is BS. I shouldn't need a cable provider at home to have device freedom for my football.

      Fix that problem and I'll stop searching for pirate streams on YouTube (and people will be less inclined to want to put them up there)

      Yeah OTA I typically get a 1080 image, great sound - it seems to me that the main fan complaint may be from blackout areas, or unavailable (cable). I agree, fix the availability problem & pricing, and piracy becomes irrelevant: Why worry about something that doesn't affect your bottom line?

    • If I can watch it via an antennae (w/ Ads of course.. $$ has to come from somewhere) for free then I should be able to stream it on the internet for the same low price. (Consideration given of course for whatever whomever charges to recoup the cost of said streaming) The model of: "Select your cable subscription to stream for free" is BS. I shouldn't need a cable provider at home to have device freedom for my football.

      Fix that problem and I'll stop searching for pirate streams on YouTube (and people will be less inclined to want to put them up there)

      A Plex subscription (~$99 for a lifetime), HDHomerun + antenna and you can stream it to yourself (phone, tablet, whatever) for free!

  • Natural result (Score:3)

    by indros13 ( 531405 ) * on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @01:26PM (#55689333) Homepage Journal
    Of the rapacious cable network no longer allowing me to watch a game broadcast free over the air without a subscription. First I had to watch in SD only, then I had to pay for the HD box, and always with a monthly subscription cost that kept rising. And then to get the stream, I have to login with my cable account (that I don't want, because it's expensive).

  • Yet as a taxpayer, I pay for the stadiums (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So fuck you NFL. A bunch of millionaires and billionaires taking my tax money for their party, and then charging me an arm and leg to watch them celebrate.

  • I say this in response to the article with all due respect to the athletes ..... SO THE FUCK WHAT .... wanton commercialism has made this "sport" boring as fuck. Pirate it. Athletes should be glad someone is watching them. Why should they care if a group of old white neo-fascists is profiting from their toils? Ticket sales / stadium beer prices alone, in large part, are enough to pay player salaries. Cable companies and the NFL can go fuck themselves.

  • Wait, what? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by AlanBDee ( 2261976 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @01:36PM (#55689425)

    "This online activity comes as the league struggles with declining ratings that have been blamed variously on player protests during the national anthem and revelations about former players suffering from a brain disease caused by concussions. Yet this illegal distribution of NFL content may also be crimping the league's viewer numbers."

    This just shows how out of touch they are. With nothing but common sense to support my claim I suspect their declining viewer numbers have way more to do with people cutting the cord, doing other activities, losing interest, or maybe, just maybe they are so tired of the stupid commercials that occupy more time then the actual game and they've decided they have better things to do. Lets see what happens when ESPN releases their streaming service next year. It will provide a very real estimate on how much people are willing to pay to watch sports and provide almost exact viewing numbers.

    I love football. I applaud the players for standing up for what they believe. The refs have been cracking down hard on helmet on helmet contact and I expect we'll see better protective gear and/or a change in rules of the game to reduce injures. No-one wants to see the players get hurt but I don't think people are "not watching" in protest because of that.

    • Not really. ESPN doesnâ(TM)t have that many live sporting events. You canâ(TM)t purchase a package in the United States for streaming all NFL games. In 2017. Nuff said.

  • Seriously, NFL games are so slow it's like watching icons dry in the microwave.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jedidiah ( 1196 )

      > Seriously, NFL games are so slow it's like watching icons dry in the microwave.

      This is why it's useful to have a local copy. You can skip through much of the tedious nonsense.

      Digital pre-recording is about the best thing you can do with a "live" sporting event.

  • People still watch NFL games?

  • I own season tickets to (team) so I get NFL Game Pass, which offers a commercial-free 25-30 "condensed" version of all games. I actually watch 1-2 of these a week and they seem like the only thing I'd pirate if I couldn't get it "for free." Anyone know if anyone is really pirating full recorded games?

  • People are tired of blatant politicizing of everything and everything. They are tired of the hoops they have to jump through for low quality programming.

    In general they are just tired of being so exploited.

  • The fact that anyone watches a game drag on for four hours or longer is amazing. The NFL should be looking into this as one more way to get this out there if it actually is drawing more people, which I highly doubt. My guess is that people watching on Youtube either enjoy watching it on their computer, or they don't have any other way of viewing it due to their location on the planet.

    I don't buy the excuse that people aren't showing up or watching, due to protests at the very beginning of the game anyhow

    • >The fact that anyone watches a game drag on for four hours or longer is amazing.

      I went to a football game once, and ever since I have understood why pre-game tailgate parties are so popular.

      How anyone other than the players could maintain interest for the whole game while sober is a mystery to me.

  • "featured ads from well-known national brands interspersed with game action"

    So what is the problem? The deal is, they provide the football and in exchange we watch the ads. If we watch the ads on youtube, what's the problem exactly?

  • You could either get a cable subscription, then a sports package on top of this, then hope and pray that they sell enough tickets of your favorite team so they will actually broadcast the game, then put up with 1 minute ads interrupting every 30-45 seconds of the game...

    Or you could find out that many nations all over the globe also have networks that buy the NFL rights, usually HEAPS cheaper than in the US because football just isn't so popular in those countries, offer the game on a live stream, and you g

  • Maybe, just maybe, the problem ISN'T the fact that there are so many "pirate" videos, but maybe a LOGISTICS problem.

    People pirate due to THREE _main_ reasons:

    * Accessibility -- if you can't even "buy" the product going without is not an option for some people
    * Convenience -- no bullshit ads
    * Price -- Free means money can be spent on other things -- such as internet access.

    Treating the symptom, piracy, is never going to solve the initial problem of shitty supply and demand logistics.

  • They found out why I didn't renew my NFL Game Pass.... oh well, it was fun while it lasted :(

Slashdot Top Deals

Center meeting at 4pm in 2C-543.

Close