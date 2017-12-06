Inside Baidu's Bid To Lead the AI Revolution (wired.com) 6
mirandakatz writes: China's search giant missed mobile: As WeChat and Alibaba deftly transformed their companies to suit mobile, Baidu stayed stuck in browser mode. It can't afford to make that mistake with the AI revolution -- and, as Jessi Hempel writes at Backchannel, it just might have an edge in its bid to come out on top. There's huge governmental support for AI in China, including a plan to make the country the world leader in AI by 2030, and it has double the number of people online than America does -- AKA vast quantities of raw data. Hempel traveled to Beijing to chronicle this tenuous moment in Baidu's history, and has delivered a deep look at Baidu's AI be on AI, speaking with key leaders including CEO Robin Li and COO Qi Lu. She writes that 'Robin Li is doubling down on a future beyond 2017. In that future, Baidu is not a series of products, but rather an engine that belongs inside everything -- an engine that powers Baidu back to dominance in China, and possibly far beyond.'
No shortcuts. (Score:2)
There seems to be some misunderstanding by the business types that we are on the verge of making AI that can do more than parlor tricks. Even if you formulated a way to make a generalized intelligence tomorrow, we are like the cutting edge researchers that created modern computer graphics algorithms: we have the idea but the means to realize are far beyond our reach.
