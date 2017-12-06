Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Inside Baidu's Bid To Lead the AI Revolution

Posted by msmash from the China-is-growing dept.
mirandakatz writes: China's search giant missed mobile: As WeChat and Alibaba deftly transformed their companies to suit mobile, Baidu stayed stuck in browser mode. It can't afford to make that mistake with the AI revolution -- and, as Jessi Hempel writes at Backchannel, it just might have an edge in its bid to come out on top. There's huge governmental support for AI in China, including a plan to make the country the world leader in AI by 2030, and it has double the number of people online than America does -- AKA vast quantities of raw data. Hempel traveled to Beijing to chronicle this tenuous moment in Baidu's history, and has delivered a deep look at Baidu's AI be on AI, speaking with key leaders including CEO Robin Li and COO Qi Lu. She writes that 'Robin Li is doubling down on a future beyond 2017. In that future, Baidu is not a series of products, but rather an engine that belongs inside everything -- an engine that powers Baidu back to dominance in China, and possibly far beyond.'

Inside Baidu's Bid To Lead the AI Revolution

  • Not to mention... (Score:3)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @04:21PM (#55690739)

    .. in addition to the larger online population, the huge state-sanctioned lack of respect for user privacy that should let Baidu collect even *more* tasty data from everyone!

  • AI evolution (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Botnet-of-People ( 5178273 )
    The way I see it. There won't be an AI revolution. Slowly the pieces of the weak-to-strong AI puzzle will fall into place, and only someone who's been comatose all the time will see the arrival of strong AI as a revolution. Examples of the pieces, weak AI that can do crude image recognition, synthesized voices like SIRI that actually sound better than a lot of non-native speakers of a given language (English in particular), weak AI that can defeat the best human minds in games like chess and go, self drivin
  • I cannot but wonder if this new AI can answer the question, âoewho can step on my Blue Swede Shoes?â

    • Only blonde Carl Perkins can step on your Blue Swede Shoes.

      Your Blue Suede Shoes are a whole 'other matter.

  • There seems to be some misunderstanding by the business types that we are on the verge of making AI that can do more than parlor tricks. Even if you formulated a way to make a generalized intelligence tomorrow, we are like the cutting edge researchers that created modern computer graphics algorithms: we have the idea but the means to realize are far beyond our reach.

    If you really want to redefine the future of humanity then you need to turn an ultra-low power electronic scheme (like Quantum-Dot Cellular Au

