AMD Quietly Made Some Radeon RX 560 Graphics Cards Worse

Brad Chacos: When the Radeon RX 560 launched in April it was the only RX 500-series card with a meaningful under-the-hood tech boost compared to the RX 400-series. The graphics processor in the older RX 460 cards packed 14 compute units and 896 stream processors; the upgraded Radeon RX 560 bumped that to 16 CUs and 1,024 SPs. Now, some -- but not all -- of the Radeon RX 560s you'll find online have specs that match the older 460 cards, and sometimes run at lower clock speeds to boot. AMD's Radeon RX 560 page was also quietly altered to include the new configurations at some point, Heise.de discovered. The last snapshot of the page by the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine occurred on July 7 and only lists the full-fat 16 CU version of the card, so the introduction of the nerfed 896 SP model likely occurred some time after that. Sifting through all of the available Radeon RX 560s on Newegg this morning reveals a fairly even split between the two configurations, all of which are being sold under the same RX 560 name. In a statement, AMD acknowledged the existence of 14 Compute Unit (896 stream processors) and 16 Compute Unit (1024 stream processor) versions of the Radeon RX 560. "We introduced the 14CU version this summer to provide AIBs and the market with more RX 500 series options. It's come to our attention that on certain AIB and etail websites there's no clear delineation between the two variants. We're taking immediate steps to remedy this: we're working with all AIB and channel partners to make sure the product descriptions and names clarify the CU count, so that gamers and consumers know exactly what they're buying. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused."
Laptop versus 4U graphics cards (Score:2)
I see GTX 1080s and High end radeons in both laptops and large well ventilated 4U boxes. Are these the same performance? How is this possible given all the fans and larger area of the PCI slot cards? if not how come I don't see some discussions of this?
According to Wikipedia, the 1080's on desktop and mobile have the same specs, except mobile is a TDP of 150W and desktop is 180W.
Mobile doesn't support Boost 3.0, so peak speed is slightly lower.
If I had to guess, they're the same chips with a yield split based on voltage. Lower voltage at the same clock means lower power. Or they're identical and the mobile versions just throttle quicker, due to the lower TDP rating.
We're taking immediate steps to remedy this: we're working with all AIB and channel partners to make sure the product descriptions and names clarify the CU count, so that gamers and consumers know exactly what they're buying. We apologize for the confusion this may have caused.
FYI, in this context AIB = Add In Board, for those that aren't in the graphics card manufacturing industry...
Now that Intel has basically abandoned all GPU manufacturing, the market seems fully in the hand of fraudsters.
Hey Electronic Arts, you should enter this market: Just sell some GPU model (let's call it the "LootGPU"), and make it to have random hardware specifications.