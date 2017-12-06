EU Urges Internet Companies To Do More To Remove Extremist Content (reuters.com) 17
Internet groups such as Facebook, Google's YouTube and Twitter need to do more to stem the proliferation of extremist content on their platforms, the European Commission said after a meeting on Wednesday. From a report: Social media companies have significantly boosted their resources to take down violent and extremist content as soon as possible in response to growing political pressure from European governments, particularly those hit by militant attacks in recent years. But Julian King, EU security commissioner, said that while a lot of progress had been made, additional efforts were needed. "We are not there yet. We are two years down the road of this journey: to reach our final destination we now need to speed up our work," King said in his closing speech at the third meeting of the EU Internet Forum, which brings together the Commission, EU member states, law enforcement and technology companies. The EU has said it will come forward with legislation next year if it is not satisfied with progress made by tech companies in removing extremist content, while a German online hate speech law comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Censoring people on a whim is an extreme stance.
We should urge internet companies to do more to remove the EU from trying to do anything.
a German online hate speech law comes into effect on Jan. 1.
And heres a preview of what you can expect from this so-called "hate speech" law:
A German politician has been sued [voiceofeurope.com] for "racial incitement".
What did he do? At a city council meeting, he read, out loud, 30 newspaper headlines from different newspapers, on crimes by Muslims and migrants.
Yes, and IMO the EU is taking a nosedive right down the mass censorship hole. Deleting extremist content when its found is just a game of whack-a-mole that will never be won. Just ask the MPAA/RIAA how easy it is to do even when they have entire government agencies dedicated to their cause. But it's not just extremist content that is problematic, rather it's fake news and other bunk that become mainstream (name any anti-science movement of your choice: anti-vaccination, anti-gmo, etc.)
The problem is echo ch
Expect the EU panzer blitzkrieg by the morning.
What is extremist? Another shit word that is deliberately indeterminate.
Not wanting your country - your homeland - invaded by third-world savages is not extremist: It's extremely natural and healthy.
In practice the USA has plenty of restrictions on free speech: "intellectual property" laws, "classified" materials laws - not to mention nudity and explicit language.
Why is the EU and NATO doing everything it can to become the Stasi and Warsaw Pact?
Why the need for SJW EU wide to use censorship on people reporting on the news in their EU communities?
Big corporations and big EU government working together to ban people talking about wanting to exit the EU?
From talking about the results of mass illegal immigration into the EU?
So now the EU is going to spy on chats and comments? Report users to the police?
Ban users accounts and conduct interviews at users place of work for comments online?
People of faith and in cults don't trust mobile phones. They have a holy book of war and secure place deep in no go areas to communicate during worship.
Undercover police are of no use in closed communities. The cell phone is not able to be turned into a live mic 24/7.
Any random recording will need translation. Guess who the new translator is loyal too? Their faith not the security services.
A book of war, barracks and a command and control structure hidden in plain sight as decades of "religious" practice deep in the EU.
The NSA tried collect it all. Went back 4 hops from every one of interests. Global collect it all is great for no bid funding and contractor over time.
If the police forces in Europe want to win learn from the UK mil, GCHQ, special forces and Royal Ulster Constabulary Special Branch.
Keep mission secret and never talk to the police, lawyers, media, courts, telco's about methods.
Define the enemy. Find out who is funding them. Find out where they have their support structure. Set up a new loyal police force to win.
Track back the funding and stop it. The UK had to stop Irish support from within the USA reaching the UK. The UK operated in the USA until all US funding and political support stopped flowing to Ireland.
Be more skilled than any other nations intelligence service and stop all the funding.
Create a file on every interesting person. Then offer the interesting person a deal when alone. Sell out and become and informant. Not interested? Special forces move in.
Keep doing that until most of the interesting people are informants.
Also remember the people of faith will be doing decades of and generational counter surveillance on the EU, police, mil.
They will try use the cover of virtue signalling political leadership opening the once secure police and security forces up to new "citizens"
No background information is not a pathway to join the police, mil.
The new citizens will remain loyal to their faith and collect all the information they can from any job in the gov, police, mil.
This is due to the definition of " extremist content " changing depending on who is currently in charge and where in the world you may reside.
An ever shifting target is nigh impossible to hit.