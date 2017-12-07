Inside Oracle's Cloak-and-dagger Political War With Google (recode.net) 21
schwit1 shares a Recode report: The story that appeared in Quartz this November seemed shocking enough on its own: Google had quietly tracked the location of its Android users, even those who had turned off such monitoring on their smartphones. But missing from the news site's report was another eyebrow-raising detail: Some of its evidence, while accurate, appears to have been furnished by one of Google's fiercest foes: Oracle. For the past year, the software and cloud computing giant has mounted a cloak-and-dagger, take-no-prisoners lobbying campaign against Google, perhaps hoping to cause the company intense political and financial pain at a time when the two tech giants are also warring in federal court over allegations of stolen computer code. Since 2010, Oracle has accused Google of copying Java and using key portions of it in the making of Android. Google, for its part, has fought those claims vigorously. More recently, though, their standoff has intensified. And as a sign of the worsening rift between them, this summer Oracle tried to sell reporters on a story about the privacy pitfalls of Android, two sources confirmed to Recode.
Cut off your nose to spite your face, that's the Oracle gameplan 101. They are mad at Google so they will try to destroy android, the only software keeping Java relevant.
Smart as always.
In times like these, it's useful to refer to organizational trees of the companies [bonkersworld.net]
Oracle will likely sue, and then use every option in its power to bankrupt any accuser with legal costs before it gets to trial. Sure, there's probably a "loser pays" part of the law, but eventually the Lawyer representing Oracle's accuser is going to say "you know... I may never get paid for this... I'm out."
While Java is still widely used, it is a far cry to Java a decade or so ago.
People are free to disagree with me, but the widespread teaching and use of Java is only still happening because of Android.
Were Android to abandon Java many teaching programs would move away from teaching Java at all and in probably less than a year the only place Java would still be relevant would be in the enterprise tool markets where over time Python and other languages would start to take over as they have already begun to erode Java's dominance in this area.
Java is a language that is losing relevance
Cut off your nose to spite your face, that's the Oracle gameplan 101. They are mad at Google so they will try to destroy android, the only software keeping Java relevant.
Smart as always.
Regardless of the truth of your Java statement (I'm not a Java fan FYI), this is just not how Oracle operates, and no i'm not an Orcale expert either - but it's clear from their history that they don't care about long term investments, they care about buying up and cashing out all IP possible, often through litigation... they are run by lawyers and salesmen alone without any concern for more than their bottom line.
And as a sign of the worsening rift between them, this summer Oracle tried to sell reporters on a story about the privacy pitfalls of Android, two sources confirmed to Recode.
That's not exactly a tough sell, given Google's revenue stream is dependent on tracking as much as possible about their users, to serve "more relevant" advertising.
Then you'll see how much per CPU in your phone/tablet/android device it will cost extra for your Oracle licensing.
