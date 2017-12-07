The US Is Testing a Microwave Weapon To Stop North Korea's Missiles (vox.com) 21
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Vox: According to an NBC News report, the weapon -- which is still under development -- could be put on a cruise missile and shot at an enemy country from a B-52 bomber. It's designed to use microwaves to target enemy military facilities and destroy electronic systems, like computers, that control their missiles. The weapon itself wouldn't damage the buildings or cause casualties. Air Force developers have been working with Boeing on the system since 2009. They're hoping to receive up to $200 million for more prototyping and testing in the latest defense bill. There's just one problem. It's not clear that the weapon is entirely ready for use -- and it's not clear that it would be any more effective than the powerful weapons the U.S. already possesses. The weapon, which has the gloriously military-style name of Counter-electronics High Power Microwave Advanced Missile Project, or CHAMP, isn't quite ready for action, but it could be soon. Two unnamed Air Force officials told NBC that the weapon could be ready for use in just a few days.
Are North Korea using corn-based missiles? (Score:2)
Because that's how you get popcorn.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You need to listen to this to get your blood lust up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: Somebody forgot what B in ICBM stands for. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's just a bad story title. This weapon isn't intended to take out missiles, but take out the launch facilities before launch. TFS says as much too.
Thank God for North Korea (Score:2)
Finally, a reason to spend billions more on missile defense. The arms industry will be very happy indeed.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Better ideas (Score:2)
Pakistan's already got nukes, you know.
Nothing Like War (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Military intelligence (Score:2)
Someone needs to explain to the military how acronyms work.