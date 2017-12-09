Sexual Harassment In Tech Is As Old As the Computer Age (ieee.org) 26
Tekla Perry writes: Historian Marie Hicks, speaking at the Computer History Museum talks about how women computer operators and programmers were driven out of the industry, gives examples of sexual harassment dating back to the days of the Colossus era, and previews her next research. "It's all a matter of power, Hicks pointed out -- and women have never had their share of it," reports IEEE Spectrum. "Women dominated computer programming in its early days because the field wasn't seen as a career, just a something someone could do without a lot of training and would do for only a short period of time. Computer jobs had no room for advancement, so having women 'retire' in their 20s was not seen as a bad thing. And since women, of course, could never supervise men, Hicks said, women who were good at computing ended up training the men who ended up as their managers. But when it became clear that computers -- and computer work -- were important, women were suddenly pushed out of the field."
Hicks has also started looking at the bias baked into algorithms, specifically at when it first crossed from human to computer. The first example she turned up had "something to do with transgender people and the government's main pension computer." She says that when humans were in the loop, petitions to change gender on national insurance cards generally went through, but when the computer came in, the system was "specifically designed to no longer accommodate them, instead, to literally cause an error code to kick out of the processing chain any account of a 'known transsexual.'"
When you redefine sexual harassment as any unwanted attempt to connect then sexual harassment is quite common indeed, and I have been sexually harassed by a number of women as well by that definition.
It is more complex then that.
Sexual harassment is about using your gender as a way to to pull power from someone else of a different gender.
It isn’t about just trying to connect to a person.
It’s a statement of I am so powerful that I can do things to you and there isn’t anything you can do to stop it.
There isn’t a well defined line but a gray area where things can be considered differently.
Normally the rule of thumb is if you have the authority to make someone’s life difficult
Your popcorn comes with an agenda
"It's all a matter of power, Hicks pointed out -- and women have never had their share of it,"
Women dominated computer programming in its early days
