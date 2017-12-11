Former Facebook Exec Says Social Media is Ripping Apart Society (theverge.com) 67
An anonymous reader shares a report on The Verge: Another former Facebook executive has spoken out about the harm the social network is doing to civil society around the world. Chamath Palihapitiya, who joined Facebook in 2007 and became its vice president for user growth, said he feels "tremendous guilt" about the company he helped make. "I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works," he told an audience at Stanford Graduate School of Business, before recommending people take a âoehard breakâ from social media. Palihapitiya's criticisms were aimed not only at Facebook, but the wider online ecosystem. "The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we've created are destroying how society works," he said, referring to online interactions driven by "hearts, likes, thumbs-up." "No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it's not an American problem -- this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem." Also read: Sean Parker Unloads on Facebook 'Exploiting' Human Psychology
You, personally, are, in fact, smart or savvy enough to deal with the internet?
Full of yourself much?
Yes, I am, thanks.
That's why it seems that the world is so shitty -- one tiny pebble of poo can stink up the whole room.
It's not Facebook.... Facebook is but one of the current tools being used and abused for this.
Let's face it, the issue is cultural, not technological. We have long ago abandoned our founding principles of self reliance, personally looking out for your neighbors, tolerance, fairness and freedom. We now suffer from believing that equal outcome is the measure of fairness, where I count for more than everybody else and I am owed things like healthcare services or a college education without cost.
And since smart people avoid things like Facebook, it only amplifies the noise-to-signal ratio and makes it seem even worst than it is.
I love your analogy, Trump = villain (google|facebook) = heroes.
Social media is only amplification (Score:4, Insightful)
I think the notion that social media is tearing apart the country ignores that, like soylent green, social media is people.
The problem is not really social media. It's that more and more people are growing to be far more intolerant of diverse ideas. Social media just gives us a window into the wider picture how much of a problem that has become...
We all know people that have grown far less tolerant and far more angry, I'm talking both left and right. That is a fundamental problem and I don't think it changes much if you rein in social media.
Re:Social media is only amplification (Score:5, Insightful)
social media is people who are being emotionally manipulated by machine learning algorithms to get them to click on more ads, with absolutely no moral oversight in play
there are no people making decisions, this is deliberately to avoid the question of "is it moral to do this?"
Also known as the Greater Internet Fuckwad Theory [penny-arcade.com].
That is a fundamental problem and I don't think it changes much if you rein in social media.
In my opinion there is a problem with social media. In real life, it is difficult to find a place (workplace, schoolroom, bus stop) where everybody thinks the same: you have to compare your ideas. In social media you can easily choose to talk only to similarly minded people and so you lose the ability to confront different ideas. All these snowflakes are children born from the marriage between political correctness and social media.
I don't know that its the echo chamber so much as the narrowness of focus. When we interact online we don't know much if anything about the rest of the 'person' only that they agree or disagree with us.
.... you see photos of his or her children on their desks doing similar activities you do with your own, you take part in conversations on other subjects where you do agree.
Without echo chambers online, it never would have gotten so bad. People can stop interacting with those that don't agree and start to believe they are the only or majority opinion.
I think the notion that social media is tearing apart the country ignores that, like soylent green, social media is people.
For a sufficiently broad definition of 'people', that's true. It's pretty unlikely that a random person that I meet in the streets will be a marketing person (unless they identify as such) or a representative of a foreign power attempting to influence my opinions on political topics. It's also unlikely that they'll have access to a profile of me that includes the topics of news articles that I read, the people whose opinions I follow, my address, a subset of my purchasing history, and so on. This is in d
...social media is people.
Yes, but people can learn to be either good or evil.
We all know people that have grown far less tolerant and far more angry, I'm talking both left and right. That is a fundamental problem and I don't think it changes much if you rein in social media.
Narcissism is feeding the intolerance. People love themselves and tell themselves stories about how they know what's best and how future events would work out great if only everyone acted a certain way. Facebook is computerized narcissism.
I don't think reining in Facebook is the answer either. A broader cultural movement toward genuine kindness and goodness is what's needed — like the sexual revolution or the Great Reawakening, only for kindness a
We all know people that have grown far less tolerant and far more angry, I'm talking both left and right
No we are just going back to the basics. Human emotional response evolved to handle extended family level social units. Stoneage cultures that survived long enough to be documented shows this clearly. The natural tendency of a human being encountering a stranger is hostility. When people can not be distinguished on appearance, we fragment language and use speech to identify friend or foe. The Old Testament mentions Ephramites pronounced "Shibboleth" as "Sibboleth", and were slain on the banks of river Jorda
We all know people that have grown far less tolerant and far more angry, I'm talking both left and right.
I don't think we all know that! I see the younger generation being far *more* tolerant than the older generation. Do any of you have intolerant grandparents with whom you simply don't raise topics at Thanksgiving dinners? Think about how in the 60s how the older generation were intolerant of hippies. There's an interesting book by Stephen Pinker "The Better Angels of our Nature" where he calculates the numbers which show that human society has been becoming steadily more civilized and less violent on averag
Or Lack of Critical Thinking Skills? (Score:3)
Definitely could be a large contributor to social media being bad. They're not really mutually exclusive, after all
The issue is cultural... We've raised a generation or two of self important, self indulgent, I'm owed a living people who have known no real hardship. Facebook and other platforms just carry the content that reflects the views they already hold, it didn't create them.
Wouldn't the ability to process incoming information in a thoughtful, rational way trump the effects of social media's dark side?
No, it wouldn't necessarily trump those effects. It can be pretty easy to bypass those critical filters. Apologies in advance for Godwinning this discussion, but I'm sure many of the people who got behind the Nazis had the ability to "process incoming information in a thoughtful, rational way". Then the Nuremberg rallies mesmerized them, and the zeitgeist took hold in their psyches.
Believing that one is proof against sociological / psychological influences, (social media, advertising, propagandistic plots
If Facebook were a drug... (Score:3)
Nah, just millenial society (Score:1)
Those of us over about 35 really don't give a stuff, we have real lives to lead and social media or discussion boards such as this are merely an entertaining diversion to while away the working day. For millenials it is their life, since most of them don't see to have a real one, at least not from a social point of view. A rather pitiable generation really.
Unfortunately I know a bunch of people 35+ that can't get their faces out of Facebook. It gets annoying when trying to have a conversation with someone and they come over and shove their phone in your face to look at some pointless thing you don't care about, on Facebook. One of them even makes up excuses about how they can do their job plus keep up with whats happening on Facebook while at work (they can't even walk up or down a short flight of stairs without taking their face out of their phone.. smh).
For millenials it is their life, since most of them don't see to have a real one, at least not from a social point of view. A rather pitiable generation really.
Assuming for the moment that your view of millennials is accurate, the question then becomes 'how did they get that way'? A whole generation of people doesn't just develop some critical flaw - it had to have been programmed in by the society in which they grew up. So rather than criticizing them, it might be better to ask ourselves about the things we did, and the things we failed to do, that set them up for a life of sucking on the (Fibre) Glass Teat that is the Internet.
Thats capitalism (Score:4, Informative)
Hard not to blame capitalism. Until their are checks in balances in place to move in a way that is actually good for us, it's all a race into the toilet.
No shit Sherlock (Score:1)
It certainly makes people more excitable (Score:3)
The thing about social media isn't so much the power it gives anyone to say anything...it's the fact that everyone is exposed to it 24 hours a day. At the same time, the algorithms used by these services put people further and further into ideological bubbles where they only hear the opinions they want to hear.
For example, consider the Trump investigations. Whatever you think of them, I guarantee you that even if they find unequivocal, smoking-gun level, zero-bias evidence against him, his millions of fans will immediately brush it off as "fake news" because they've been convinced that only their opinions are correct...and we'll have a serious problem on our hands if any moves are made to force him out. That's why he's not worried...all he has to do is tell his fans that he's under attack and they will take to the streets.
The other danger is depression...almost no one posts negative or mundane aspects of their lives unless they're looking for sympathy. If you're prone to depression, looking around and seeing everyone else having a grand time has to take a toll.
Comrade, comparing an outwardly hostile foreign government with a long history of violence and aggression to a relatively mediocre TV news channel doesn't really make any sense. You should work on some better trolls.
Forums did this 20+ years ago (Score:2)
Forums did this 20+ years ago.
Echo chamber? Sure!
Amplifier? Of course.
One guy says "This is the TRUTH" and half a million mindless parrots nod their heads and go "a-yup" and then spread that "truth" up and down the net.
Seriously, we're social animals but obviously there's only so much social socializing that can go on at a given time.
Can we reject the hypothesis that social media is merely revealing our differences and forcing us to deal with the results of a long process of slowly building stratification? I'd be interested to see if the sense of stratification grows over the long haul.
