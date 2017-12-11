Net Neutrality: 'Father Of Internet' Joins Tech Leaders in Condemning Repeal Plan (theguardian.com) 82
More than 20 internet pioneers and leaders including the "father of the internet", Vint Cerf; the inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee; and the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have urged the FCC to cancel its vote to repeal net neutrality, describing the plan as "based on a flawed and factually inaccurate" understanding of how the internet works. From a report: "The FCC's rushed and technically incorrect proposed order to repeal net neutrality protections without any replacement is an imminent threat to the internet we worked so hard to create. It should be stopped," said the technology luminaries in an open letter to lawmakers (PDF) with oversight of the Federal Communications Commission on Monday. The letter refers to the FCC's proposed Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which removes net neutrality protections introduced in 2015 to ensure that internet service providers (ISPs) such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon would treat all web content and applications equally and not throttle, block or prioritise some content in return for payment. The FCC's vote on the proposed order is scheduled for 14 December and it is expected to be approved. "It is important to understand that the FCC's proposed order is based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology," the internet pioneers state, adding that the flaws were outlined in detail in a 43-page comment submitted by 200 tech leaders to the FCC in July.
Legal Phrasing (Score:5, Insightful)
It's not phrased in legal terms, therefore Pai will ignore it.
Of course, if it was phrased the way he wanted, he'd find another reason to ignore it.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
.. Pai will ignore it.
It does seem more and more that the fix is in. Follow the money: "legal tender" trumps "public interest" every time.
Re: (Score:1)
"Both have their shills"
What's that have to do with anything? Net neutrality is better for 95% of humanity.
Are you compelled to feign a nuanced opinion when you don't know what's going on?
Re: (Score:2)
"Light touch" regulation failed. ISPs began to abuse their positions, and that's why NN became a thing.
It's true that if we could somehow get a real competitive market in place where people had real options for where people get their internet service from, we wouldn't need anything like NN. I suspect that everyone (except the ISPs) would prefer that solution.
However, that appears to be an impossible goal. So, the next best thing is something like NN regulations.
The worst possible thing is the FCC's position
Re: (Score:3)
Are you really insinuating that Vint Cerf, Tim Berners-Lee, and Steve Wozniak are shills? You're sure you're not a shill yourself?
Re: (Score:1)
You're sure you're not a shill yourself?
No one pays me to post my opinions on Net Neutrality. Vint Cerf's employer, Google, does pay him to post his.
Re: (Score:3)
And that's still more than they're worth.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
So did "legal tender" trump "public interest" when net neutrality was first introduced after 20 years of internet without it?
Possibly, but the primary reason net neutrality laws were introduced was to stop the major abuse being performed by ISPs trying to destroy the open Internet.
Had the ISPs not started fucking with the traffic of Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, and any news sites that directly competed with the media arms of the ISPs, such laws wouldn't have been needed like in the beginning.
But of course over the last 10 of those 20 years you claim were fine, US ISPs were blocking competition and destroying Internet startups and had
Re: (Score:1)
the primary reason net neutrality laws were introduced was to stop the major abuse being performed by ISPs trying to destroy the open Internet.
What makes you think there even is an open internet?
The internet is nothing more than a large number of private networks connected together while coordinating their IP addressing schemes through a centralized entity.
The government has no business regulating how I configure my networking equipment. If I want to block Netflix, I will block Netflix. My network, my rules. If you are my customer and you don't like it, don't buy my services.
And that's where the true issue lies: no competition in the broadba
Re:Legal Phrasing (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not phrased in legal terms, therefore Pai will ignore it.
Sarcasm aside, if you actually take a look at the submission it's pretty clear it was written by lawyers.
Like a heel in wrestling (Score:2)
Sometimes I think the current administration is just doing things to purposely piss people off, like a heel in wrestling.
Re: (Score:1)
T is a WWE fan, so it wouldn't surprise me. Most politicians usually try diplomatic or indirect wording when they criticize in order to avoid inflaming those criticized. T tossed that rule out the window and jumped up and down on it with his 300 lb body: Twitter seems connected directly to the core of his brain (micro-USB
;-)
Another problem is consistency. In the past he's talked about b
Like a magic act (Score:2)
Sometimes I think the current administration is just doing things to purposely piss people off, like a heel in wrestling.
It's misdirection, like a magic act.
The administration is doing what's right legally, while the media is complaining about the move technically. Meaning, based on the technical merits.
The NN decision was clearly unconstitutional, wouldn't have stood up to a supreme court challenge (their previous attempt didn't [whatisnetneutrality.org]), and went against congress' explicit instructions.
But that doesn't encourage "emotional involvement" for the story, so the media hypes up the technical merits, predicts how bad it will be, and how t
Yes, absolutely (Score:2)
I'm not sure any law is needed. All the screeching seems to be about actions that would already be illegal or actionable by either States or DOJ, or companies that were harmed. It's called Anti-trust and unfair competition.
It's been pointed out that NN regulation might legitimately be something the FTC should regulate.
NN deals essentially with trade and business practices, while the FCC is supposed to deal with airwaves and technical issues, so FTC seems like a good fit.
Re: (Score:2)
FCC deals with plenty of "trade and business practices." They've traditionally been the primary agency regulating telecom business at a federal level as far as tariffs and interconnection agreements and universal access. Yes, the DOJ and FTC are involved too.
Net neutrality is fundamentally both. It's a set of technical standards posed against business practices. ("OK, what kinds of things are OK for network management, and what kinds of things cross the line into favoring some kinds of traffic to levera
Re: (Score:2)
The administration is doing what's right legally
I disagree. The right thing legally is to recognize the actual fact of the matter: an ISP is communications carrier, not a content creator.
The FCC is doing everything it can to distract from this simple fact. It's a gigantic lie, intended to benefit major corporations at the expense of us all.
This why Google hired Vint Cerf (Score:1)
He's a bona fide e celebrity and he's also very pro Net Neutrality. Which Google clearly see as being in their long term interests.
Re: (Score:1)
TBL is NOT the "father of the Internet" (Score:1)
And _he_ wouldn't make the claim either. TBL is the father of the _World Wide Web_.
Learn to read (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Could be they don't teach how semicolons are used in school anymore.
The youth of today probably think their use are as separators in video game titles.
Re: (Score:2)
Muphry's Law, isn't it?
Re: (Score:1)
And _he_ wouldn't make the claim either. TBL is the father of the _World Wide Web_.
You also wouldn't be able to find a person under the age of 30 who would know the difference, thus making semantics rather pointless.
In fact, with the way we've marketed ourselves away from the "www" domain preface, I doubt if even 25% of the population even knows what the hell the "World Wide Web" is. The masses only know it as the "internet" now (or in the case of GenY/Z, their "left arm").
Re: (Score:1)
That's not what is being claimed
"father of the internet", Vint Cerf; the inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee; and the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak
In xml it would be
Re: (Score:2)
Hummm, on one side we have ISPs, Ajit a lawyer, fake public comments, and random Slashdot posters. On the other we have independent media companies, the old FCC head who was an ISP insider, EFF, 20 internet leaders, boat load of public comments, and random Slashdot posters.
Which side to pick... decisions decisions... hummm... so tough to choose.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Repealing Net Neutrality (Score:3)
What is the problem they are trying to fix by repealing Net Neutrality? I don't get it...
Re: (Score:3)
GOP more or less says, "It gives companies freedom to innovate and create jobs. More freedom = more jobs & more innovation."
Of course there are practical limits to the benefits of high-freedom, and as most of us know, oligopolies usually end up abusing freedom to lock out competition and lock in customers; ruining what capitalism is supposed to provide in theory: competition and choice.
The bottom line is that teleco
[correction] Re:Repealing Net Neutrality (Score:1)
Correction: "...spend a lot on campaign donations..." (not "of")
Fixing overreach (Score:2)
What is the problem they are trying to fix by repealing Net Neutrality? I don't get it...
It was a government agency going against the explicit wishes of congress.
It has nothing to do with the technical merits of NN, everyone agrees NN is a good thing. It had to do with a government agency overreaching their authority to make rules, and as it happened in opposition to explicit directions already given by congress.
FCC tried to enforce NN starting roughly 2004 [cnet.com], and got shot down in federal court for not having the authority.
FCC then reclassified ISPs under Title II and tried again, in 2015. The re
Re: (Score:2)
You may believe this, but I can assure you that most lawmakers who oppose net neutrality are not as concerned about the nature of net neutrality's legislation as they are about the very existence of such regulations in any form. I would bet good money that if it were done "the right way" as you propose, conservatives would still work to repeal net neutrality, using some other excuse to conceal motives which most people would consider to be mustache-twirling villainy.
Re: (Score:2)
Repealing NN is an estimated $8B dollar gimme to the cabal.
To achieve their aim, they have peppered congress with $101M in gravy to ensure their vict
Technology is ampliative (Score:1)
Net Neutrality (Score:2)
Meanwhile... (Score:1)
Does *anyone* actually support repeal? (Score:2)
besides Trump and Big Business / the cable providers I mean...
Re: (Score:1)
If Fox News, Rush L., Breitbart News, and their copy-cats say "it's good", most their readers/viewers will believe it uncritically.
If "the liberals" hate it, it must be good. It's being spun as a plot by liberals to gain control of the media and make government bigger, giving the gov't more power to force socialism on red states, outlaw Christmas, take away their guns, create welfare-dependent zombies w
Oh wait, you're serious. (Score:2)
"It is important to understand that the FCC's proposed order is based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology."
It's not they don't understand. It's that they don't care. Or put another way, it's not a bug, it's a feature.
The powers-that-be behind the repeal of Net Neutrality know what the effects will be. They're counting on them.
Logic Shmojic [Re:Oh wait, you're serious.] (Score:2)
Too many slashdotters are surprised politicians and political appointees are not logical. Keep in mind you are dealing with Ferengi's, NOT Vulcans. Rule of Acquisition #623: "Logic is Not Profitable" (disclaimer: I made up that ROA, although there are existing similar ones.)
Note that I am not making a distinction between parties nor administrations here. It's a general rule. As far which group is more Ferengish, I'll leave that debate to another thread. And you can substitute "power" for profits in many sit
bastards (Score:2)
the father need to produce more bastard internets this one has grown sick and is about to die.