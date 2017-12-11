Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Net Neutrality: 'Father Of Internet' Joins Tech Leaders in Condemning Repeal Plan (theguardian.com) 82

Posted by msmash from the what-more-do-you-need? dept.
More than 20 internet pioneers and leaders including the "father of the internet", Vint Cerf; the inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee; and the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak have urged the FCC to cancel its vote to repeal net neutrality, describing the plan as "based on a flawed and factually inaccurate" understanding of how the internet works. From a report: "The FCC's rushed and technically incorrect proposed order to repeal net neutrality protections without any replacement is an imminent threat to the internet we worked so hard to create. It should be stopped," said the technology luminaries in an open letter to lawmakers (PDF) with oversight of the Federal Communications Commission on Monday. The letter refers to the FCC's proposed Restoring Internet Freedom Order, which removes net neutrality protections introduced in 2015 to ensure that internet service providers (ISPs) such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon would treat all web content and applications equally and not throttle, block or prioritise some content in return for payment. The FCC's vote on the proposed order is scheduled for 14 December and it is expected to be approved. "It is important to understand that the FCC's proposed order is based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology," the internet pioneers state, adding that the flaws were outlined in detail in a 43-page comment submitted by 200 tech leaders to the FCC in July.

  • Legal Phrasing (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sconeu ( 64226 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @01:44PM (#55717761) Homepage Journal

    It's not phrased in legal terms, therefore Pai will ignore it.

    Of course, if it was phrased the way he wanted, he'd find another reason to ignore it.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by AlanObject ( 3603453 )

      .. Pai will ignore it.

      It does seem more and more that the fix is in. Follow the money: "legal tender" trumps "public interest" every time.

    • It's not phrased in legal terms, therefore Pai will ignore it.

      Sarcasm aside, if you actually take a look at the submission it's pretty clear it was written by lawyers.

  • Sometimes I think the current administration is just doing things to purposely piss people off, like a heel in wrestling.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Sometimes I think the current administration is just doing things to purposely piss people off, like a heel in wrestling.

      T is a WWE fan, so it wouldn't surprise me. Most politicians usually try diplomatic or indirect wording when they criticize in order to avoid inflaming those criticized. T tossed that rule out the window and jumped up and down on it with his 300 lb body: Twitter seems connected directly to the core of his brain (micro-USB ;-)

      Another problem is consistency. In the past he's talked about b

    • Sometimes I think the current administration is just doing things to purposely piss people off, like a heel in wrestling.

      It's misdirection, like a magic act.

      The administration is doing what's right legally, while the media is complaining about the move technically. Meaning, based on the technical merits.

      The NN decision was clearly unconstitutional, wouldn't have stood up to a supreme court challenge (their previous attempt didn't [whatisnetneutrality.org]), and went against congress' explicit instructions.

      But that doesn't encourage "emotional involvement" for the story, so the media hypes up the technical merits, predicts how bad it will be, and how t

      • The administration is doing what's right legally

        I disagree. The right thing legally is to recognize the actual fact of the matter: an ISP is communications carrier, not a content creator.

        The FCC is doing everything it can to distract from this simple fact. It's a gigantic lie, intended to benefit major corporations at the expense of us all.

  • He's a bona fide e celebrity and he's also very pro Net Neutrality. Which Google clearly see as being in their long term interests.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by x0ra ( 1249540 )
      Google, and all the content providers, have a very biased position wrt. net-neutrality.

  • And _he_ wouldn't make the claim either. TBL is the father of the _World Wide Web_.

    • Learn to read (Score:4, Informative)

      by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @01:55PM (#55717869)
      Both the article and summary state Vint Cerf is the father of the Internet and Berners-Lee is the inventor of the World Wide Web.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      And _he_ wouldn't make the claim either. TBL is the father of the _World Wide Web_.

      You also wouldn't be able to find a person under the age of 30 who would know the difference, thus making semantics rather pointless.

      In fact, with the way we've marketed ourselves away from the "www" domain preface, I doubt if even 25% of the population even knows what the hell the "World Wide Web" is. The masses only know it as the "internet" now (or in the case of GenY/Z, their "left arm").

    • That's not what is being claimed

      "father of the internet", Vint Cerf; the inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee; and the Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

      In xml it would be

      <?xml version="1.0"?>
      <xml>
      <people>
      <person id="0">
      <title>father of the internet</title>
      <name>Vint Cerf</name>
      </person>
      <person id="1">
      <title>inventor of the world wide web</title>
      <name>Tim Berners-Lee</name>
      </person>

  • Repealing Net Neutrality (Score:3)

    by Camel Pilot ( 78781 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @02:01PM (#55717927) Homepage Journal

    What is the problem they are trying to fix by repealing Net Neutrality? I don't get it...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      What is the problem they are trying to fix by repealing Net Neutrality? I don't get it...

      GOP more or less says, "It gives companies freedom to innovate and create jobs. More freedom = more jobs & more innovation."

      Of course there are practical limits to the benefits of high-freedom, and as most of us know, oligopolies usually end up abusing freedom to lock out competition and lock in customers; ruining what capitalism is supposed to provide in theory: competition and choice.

      The bottom line is that teleco

    • What is the problem they are trying to fix by repealing Net Neutrality? I don't get it...

      It was a government agency going against the explicit wishes of congress.

      It has nothing to do with the technical merits of NN, everyone agrees NN is a good thing. It had to do with a government agency overreaching their authority to make rules, and as it happened in opposition to explicit directions already given by congress.

      FCC tried to enforce NN starting roughly 2004 [cnet.com], and got shot down in federal court for not having the authority.

      FCC then reclassified ISPs under Title II and tried again, in 2015. The re

      • You may believe this, but I can assure you that most lawmakers who oppose net neutrality are not as concerned about the nature of net neutrality's legislation as they are about the very existence of such regulations in any form. I would bet good money that if it were done "the right way" as you propose, conservatives would still work to repeal net neutrality, using some other excuse to conceal motives which most people would consider to be mustache-twirling villainy.

    • Yes, the cabal of major ISPs (AT&T/Comcast/Verizon) are prohibited from carving the internet into a cable like system with Net Neutrality, preventing them from changing you by the "station", or in this case, site. Additionally, they want be able to develop "profiles" of your surfing habits and sell them to marketers without your knowledge or permission.
      Repealing NN is an estimated $8B dollar gimme to the cabal.
      To achieve their aim, they have peppered congress with $101M in gravy to ensure their vict
  • Technology just amplifies what's already there. For the people who are interested in using it it expand their world and genuinely connect with and learn from others, I think social media is tremendously beneficial. But if you're determined to be prejudiced, it can give you an endless source of justification for your prejudices, and if you're vulnerable to disinformation, you can find enough to choke on. Most importantly, both the good and bad effects are probably at work in everyone. Otherwise smart, good
  • Public Support, “Light Touch” Regulation, and the Coming Court Challenges https://www.nakedcapitalism.co... [nakedcapitalism.com] So, handing over half of US households to the tender mercies of an ISP monopoly is transparent, alright, but not, I think, in the way that Pai means. I’m sure the populist farmers and Grangers of Minnesota or South Dakota who had to ship their grain to market over one railroad in the 1880s would find RIFO oddly familiar. “Freedom for whom?” they might ask.
  • Google arbitrarily blocks Amazon devices from accessing its content... https://www.ft.com/content/500... [ft.com]

  • besides Trump and Big Business / the cable providers I mean...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Re:Does *anyone* actually support repeal?...besides Trump and Big Business / the cable providers I mean...

      If Fox News, Rush L., Breitbart News, and their copy-cats say "it's good", most their readers/viewers will believe it uncritically.

      If "the liberals" hate it, it must be good. It's being spun as a plot by liberals to gain control of the media and make government bigger, giving the gov't more power to force socialism on red states, outlaw Christmas, take away their guns, create welfare-dependent zombies w

  • "It is important to understand that the FCC's proposed order is based on a flawed and factually inaccurate understanding of Internet technology."

    It's not they don't understand. It's that they don't care. Or put another way, it's not a bug, it's a feature.

    The powers-that-be behind the repeal of Net Neutrality know what the effects will be. They're counting on them.

    • Too many slashdotters are surprised politicians and political appointees are not logical. Keep in mind you are dealing with Ferengi's, NOT Vulcans. Rule of Acquisition #623: "Logic is Not Profitable" (disclaimer: I made up that ROA, although there are existing similar ones.)

      Note that I am not making a distinction between parties nor administrations here. It's a general rule. As far which group is more Ferengish, I'll leave that debate to another thread. And you can substitute "power" for profits in many sit

  • the father need to produce more bastard internets this one has grown sick and is about to die.

