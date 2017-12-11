The First Women in Tech Didn't Leave -- Men Pushed Them Out (wsj.com) 79
An anonymous reader writes: A column on the Wall Street Journal argues that sexism in the tech industry is as old as the tech industry itself. At its genesis, computer programming faced a double stigma -- it was thought of as menial labor, like factory work, and it was feminized, a kind of "women's work" that wasn't considered intellectual (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). In the U.K., women in the government's low-paid "Machine Operator Class" performed knowledge work including programming systems for everything from tax collection and social services to code-breaking and scientific research. Later, they would be pushed out of the field, as government leaders in the postwar era held a then-common belief that women shouldn't be allowed into higher-paid professions with long-term prospects because they would leave as soon as they were married. Today, in the U.S., about a quarter of computing and mathematics jobs are held by women, and that proportion has been declining over the past 20 years. A string of recent events suggest the steps currently being taken by tech firms to address these issues are inadequate.
Why bother with details when the whole premise is bullshit?
What's the over/under on tech bros litigating every tiny, pedantic detail in TFA in order to make themselves feel better?
"Later, they would be pushed out of the field, as government leaders in the postwar era held a then-common belief that women shouldn't be allowed into higher-paid professions with long-term prospects because they would leave as soon as they were married."
If a company has to spend a considerable amount of time and money investing in something, only to find that there was a very high chance that the investment would not pay out in the long run, perhaps it shouldn't come as such a shock that companies started to make the decision to not take that chance.
What percentage of women did leave a job after getting married or having children 30+ years ago? Was it statistically proven that hiring women was deemed a considerable risk to the necessary investment?
the first women in tech.... (Score:4, Funny)
Considering they are talking about post war era changes after WWII the women in question would have to be over 90.
Where I work there is no shortage of women in tech so every time I see something like this I wonder if it's blown out of proportion or if I just happen to work in place that isn't average.
From what I see, they are perfectly fine doing the tech work, they are just not up to the chest thumping common with the "brogrammers". Here are the specs, the follow the specs and give them what is requested, the Brogrammer will get the general idea of the spec, code what they want, and if it doesn't meet their needs they will use it anyways because they don't want to wast time on a rewrite, and the brogrammer will tout how cool they are for getting their innovative code in the mainline.
probably are retired actually
Honestly, quite a few women that I worked with left the field to become stay at home Mom's. Usually, the husband was the bread winner so when it came to the weighing of super expensive daycare and wages, it was purely a rational decision to optimize income/expenses of the household. That's something that doesn't get reported enough. A lot of women either don't want to go into STEM or don't want to stay in those positions for various reasons that don't have to do with discrimination.
we are agreed that IT doesn't pay well enough
Honestly, quite a few women that I worked with left the field to become stay at home Mom's
Blasphemy! Women are supposed to have successful careers sticking it to The Man, not spending their time helping raise the next generation! They're wasting their talent if they're staying home teaching their children to read, write, and be responsible individuals!
/sarc
No, it wasn't, you dummies (Score:2, Insightful)
It was "data entry" that was women's work, not programming.
This was simply punching keys.
If you can't even get that right, I might as well be reading a creimer story to try to understand women.
The first "programming" jobs were more akin to sewing with core rope memory.
They were 'computers' well before that.
By Computers I mean math execution units. IIRC It took thousands of person years of work to calculate the shape of the B-29's wings.
Yes it was, you, you *young person*. (Score:4, Insightful)
I know because I still remember a time when there were women programmers around who started out on keypunch machines.
Picture yourself spending all day typing COBOL programs into a keypunch machine. Back in the 60s and 70s that's pretty much tantamount to picturing yourself as a woman [google.com]. Don't you think you'd figure that programming thing out, particularly if you were a smart girl?
Another thing you don't remember, there was a time when being able to type carried a professional stigma. Men didn't type. If you were a woman applying for a job you'd automatically be given a typing test. This was true as late as the 70s, when my wife (a physics undergrad student) was looking for summer jobs in science. She had to pass a typing test, but ended up writing Fortran programs which helped design what became the Chandra X-Ray observatory.
Stupid bean counters (Score:2)
If they only hired women, they'd have to pay more. Women likely earn less for the most part due to discrimination, rather than because they're totally OK with being paid poorer wages. If you discriminate in favor of one group over another, you'll end up paying more members of that group you favor.
Except female managers are more likely to pay women less than male managers.
There is no evidence for women or minorities being paid less for the same work.
No evidence. It's just a rumor.
In fact the evidence contradicts the rumor. Just google "pay gap myth" and please never open your stupid mouth again.
This sexist drivel again (Score:2, Insightful)
Why does it need to be repeated every few days that discrimination is the only possible reason why there could ever be more men than women in a profession and that men are collectively guilty? Curiously, it is rarely seen as a problem when women form the majority in a profession.
Because that's how manufactured narratives work.
Elementary School Teacher
Nurse
Wait-Staff (paid more than cooks and dishwashers generally, for less hard work)
Vet Tech (nice job)
Office Admin (nice job)
Receptionist (nice easy job)
HR
First men in nursing? First men in Schoolteaching? (Score:1)
Did they get pushed out? 'cause 91% female doesn't seem like that's any kind of normal distribution. So, why aren't there more male nurses? If I use the current media-logic, it must be because women are pushing them out, sexually harassing them, and basically being general pieces of shit. So, because men don't show much interest in nursing, is it because women are playing dirty?
Please sir, be realistic, the only moon jobs are for "whalers on the moon" which is also a majority male enterprise.
Re: So, basically what usually happens to women... (Score:1)
Yes, its a global conspiracy. Us men like to keep them women in place. It doesn't matter if I'll ever meet the woman making less than me or if they can do a good job. Its all about keeping them down. In fact all men get together and discuss in secrecy how to keep women out of tech. It doesn't matter if companies could get the same job done cheaper because big companies put the bro code first. We even implanted brain controlling chips into the female dominated HR departments to keep them from hiring women. M
In fact all men get together and discuss in secrecy how to keep women out of tech.
SHHHH!!! You're not supposed to be saying that in the open. Now we're going to have to revoke your Bro Card and put you on Bro probation. Please be ready to turn in your card at the next Super Secret Bro Meeting And Football Viewing. This month we'll be meeting at Elon's Battery-Operated Internet Cafe and Bait Shop in the basement, btw.
You really are an astonishingly stupid vagina worshiper.
Yep. this is why you see so many women in garbage collection. Oh wait...
When AI takes over programming... (Score:1)
You'll hear non-stop about "robot privilege", and the "robotriarchy pushed us out."
Was their thought inaccurate? (Score:2)
As government leaders in the postwar era held a then-common belief that women shouldn't be allowed into higher-paid professions with long-term prospects because they would leave as soon as they were married.
Before you can claim it as merely a "then-common" belief that women might leave as soon as they were married, you FIRST need to prove it wrong.
What data is available, and what does the data for that time period say about a majority of Women staying in and remaining committed or LEAVING professio
Re:Was their thought inaccurate? (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, because how dare you have priorities other than to serve the corporation. In tech, most of the marriage/kid arguments affecting employee turnover today are bullshit because even the males, if they are any good, move companies every 2-4 years anyway. That's no different a turnover time than someone getting married and having kids, if they decide to leave the workforce. If anything, I believe women are more likely to be committed to a single employer than their male counterparts, making any retention arguments not only bullshit but, the complete opposite of the truth.
Note: I'm referring to modern women in tech, not the the 1950s-1980s.
The article is pretty wrong (Score:3)
1) Programming work was never considered menial even when it was relegated to women. COMPUTER work, that is being a small part of a biological Arithmetic Unit was considered menial. Indeed it was, assembly line work doing basic arithmetic, it was in every way factory work that wouldn't ruin a pretty face. Many women used to computer revolution to take their experience doing this sort of work to become programmers which were always respected.
2) Machine operators and system operators were generally relatively low skilled workers compared to programmers. They would actually operate the computer in the days when most people couldn't use it themselves. Most of these jobs eventually were taken over by the helpdesk. Once again a deservedly menial job.
. Today, in the U.S., about a quarter of computing and mathematics jobs are held by women, and that proportion has been declining over the past 20 years.
Here is where the intentionally deceptive author shines through. 20 years ago was the PEAK of women in tech, when they were nearly at parity with men. Many people have taken guesses at what pushed women out 20 years ago.. My favorite explanations are that this correlated with the rise of the autistic man child nerd archetype in the collective conscious. But the best I've heard is that the dot-com bubble attracted greedy assholes to the field and women don't want to deal with that shit.
I find this highly believable for the reason I believe BLM. It's a problem that I can relate to and accept may even be worse for the person making the claim. The part that sucks is that the sort of PHB MBA shithead that ruined everything will be the first one to demand a comprehensive code of conduct, and comprehensive training package to teach our fragile engineers and scientists not to rape.
It's often the female version of the men that originally drove women out in the first place. Except they get the be the toxic boss and victim at the same time. There will be no scandal if their abuses are brought to light.
I love it when (Score:2)
They left (Score:2)
time to cap OT and maybe lower 40 hours down a bit (Score:2)
time to cap OT and maybe lower 40 hours down a bit?
Found the Frenchman!
(more seriously, I'm all in favor of that)
The only thing pushed out... (Score:1)
were the kids they decided to have when all the men came back from the war.
The labor force wasn't set up to handle men and women working. And they were smart enough to quit and become home makers rather than have their husbands sit home getting drunk all day and smacking them around out of frustration of being useless.
Problem? (Score:1)
What exactly is the problem supposed to be?
No one wants to train and invest in people who are going to flake out. What matters is not their gender, but their behavior. The behavior was the consideration, not the gender.
These gender war baiting articles are starting to piss me off. Slashdot is controlled by social justice warriors.
Rubbish (Score:2)
they would be pushed out of the field, as government leaders in the postwar era held a then-common belief that women shouldn't be allowed into higher-paid professions with long-term prospects
And please why that didn't happen in medicine, for example? Or in law practice, or in accounting, or in social services, veterinaries... Somehow the law faculties were less hostile to the sudden influx of females? Allow me to be skeptical of that.
We humans are really bad at getting to grips with complex processes, and are much more comfortable with a narrative, that simplifies the process in a couple of rough brush strokes that are easily consumable. Much better if the "story" has a bad guy against which pe
SOME of it was menial work (Score:2)
Ladies who entered data on punch cards or stitched core ROMs were not programmers, although they were participating in something important that deserves recognition. On the other hand, ENIAC programming was fairly high skill, requiring understanding of mathematics to wire the function tables. Still, it's misleading to say that men were not interested in computer science back then. Hardware design of ENIAC was done by (mostly?) men. Now hardware design is not a major source of CS employment, so similar men a