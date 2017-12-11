Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


FCC Explains How Net Neutrality Will Be Protected Without Net Neutrality Rules

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The Federal Communications Commission is still on track to eliminate net neutrality rules this Thursday, but the commission said today that it has a new plan to protect consumers after the repeal. The FCC and Federal Trade Commission released a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) describing how the agencies will work together to make sure ISPs keep their net neutrality promises. After the repeal, there won't be any rules preventing ISPs from blocking or throttling Internet traffic. ISPs will also be allowed to charge websites and online services for faster and more reliable network access. In short, ISPs will be free to do whatever they want -- unless they make specific promises to avoid engaging in specific types of anti-competitive or anti-consumer behavior. When companies make promises and break them, the FTC can punish them for deceiving consumers. That's what FCC Chairman Ajit Pai and Acting FTC Chair Maureen Ohlhausen are counting on. "Instead of saddling the Internet with heavy-handed regulations, we will work together to take targeted action against bad actors," Pai said in a joint announcement with the FTC today.

  • CEO: So we can do whatever the hell we want, so long as we promise nothing? DO IT!

  • So if they DON'T promise not to... they can? (Score:3)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @07:08PM (#55720525)
    Not really seeing an up side to this nonsense. Am I crazy, like the voices tell me, or am I missing something?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Yes, you are missing something...

      A briefcase full of cash.

    • There's a point to this nonsense: ISPs who aren't siding with Comcast, and promised they will not shit on their customers, get heavily punished the moment something goes bad even due to a random outage. On the other hand, ISPs who are fully evil have free reign.

      It'll suck to live in the US...

  • Freedom is Slavery (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Ignorance is Strength

  • Useless... (Score:3)

    by ZenShadow ( 101870 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @07:10PM (#55720543) Homepage

    "We'll protect consumers! We'll stop Nestle if they put poison in their bottled water. But there's no need for heavy handed regulation; we'll only do it if they say their bottled water doesn't have poison in it."

    • Sounds like the perfect opportunity for me to gobble up market share by releasing my new line of poison free water.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Xenx ( 2211586 )
        If only ISPs were able to do that in the US. No sarcasm, if there was an even remotely free market this wouldn't be an issue.

  • Competition (Score:3)

    by Concern ( 819622 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @07:17PM (#55720577) Journal

    Ah, right. The feds will hold the ISPs to their word. Then the invisible hand of the market will take care of everything.

    It's like these assholes think the free market fairy can just wave her little magic wand and make anything work.

    Except they don't think that. They know you have only 1-2 choices for ISP, and if both suddenly decide to provide shittier service, you're fucked. They even know that you know that. They're just testing to see if this makes it in above the pain threshold of the American voter, because everything that you can suffer, you will be made to suffer.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "the invisible hand of the market will take care of everything."

      That's a great idea. No longer being common carriers, every local municipality and private landowner whose property their wires pass through should feel free to demand access payment, and cut the lines if they refuse. Fair is fair - free rights of way exist for regulated common carriers serving a public interest, not for unregulated for-profit corporations.
    • Don't forget the Nuclear Option; we bail on the Internet and go back to a life where we just do without. It won't be pleasant but if it gets bad enough that might be the only way to protest that actually has an effect; if half the country decided to stop having Internet service at home because it's just too expensive and restrictive, things would either have to change for the better or there wouldn't be an Internet anymore.

  • The companies that give us access to the internet were being regulated....its completely different.....Regulating the internet is telling companies what services are and are not allowed on the internet (think China or Iran).....Regulating companies about how they are allowed to behave when giving people access to the internet prevents abuse of the people that use the internet.

  • Does the new plan contain the word 'bigly'?

  • Better prepare your Internet exit strategies, folks. If the dark prophecies of Walled Gardens comes to pass, that may be the only effective form of protest available to rank-and-file citizenry. Small ISPs seem to have to piggyback on the larger ones' last-mile lines just to exist, so they likely wouldn't be any help, and while talk about creating our own Internet 3.0 is a nice fiction, that's all it is really; it'd take billions of dollars to get it started, thousands of people you could count on, and ISPs
  • known a few of those. So if a "bad actor" turns out to be a friend (you know... one of those "good" friends you get in politics) we can just ignore their bad actions because there aren't really any rules, right?

  • Without some type of rules or regulations you haven't even defined what a "bad actor" is.

  • So, Idgit Poophead is gonna watch out for companies doing something they shouldn't and tell them they're bad - and not have any regulation ability to actually STOP them from doing it because there technically won't be anything wrong with what they are doing!

    It's like he's yelling "LOOK OVER THERE" to distract us while he shovels verizon cash into his duffel bag.

