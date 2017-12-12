129 Million Americans Can Only Get Internet Service From Companies That Have Violated Net Neutrality (vice.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Motherboard: Based on the Federal Communications Commission's own data, the Institute for Local Self Reliance found that 129 million Americans only have one option for broadband internet service in their area, which equals about 40 percent of the country. Of those who only have one option, roughly 50 million are limited to a company that has violated net neutrality in some way. Of Americans who do have more than one option, 50 million of them are left choosing between two companies that have both got shady behavior on their records, from blocking certain access to actively campaigning against net neutrality.
Aside from being a non-ideal situation for consumers like me, this lack of competition is another dock against the FCC's plan to repeal net neutrality rules later this week. In arguing against net neutrality rules, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has repeatedly cited a free market as just as capable of ensuring internet freedom as government regulations. "All we are simply doing is putting engineers and entrepreneurs, instead of bureaucrats and lawyers, back in charge of the internet," Pai said on Fox News's "Fox & Friends," in November. "What we wanted to do is return to the free market consensus that started in the Clinton administration and that served the internet economy in America very well for many years." But how can market competition regulate an industry when more than a third of the market has no competition at all, and even those that do have to choose between options that don't uphold net neutrality?
If BeauHD is being a decent editor, that should be irrelevant.
Of course, this being Slashdot you first have to figure out what's profitable for Slashdot and look at the editorial slant that likely implies.
Also, don't use Slashdot as a trustworthy source of unbiased news, since it doesn't even pretend to be a serious news organization - it's a social networking site based on mod-and-user filtered news feed aggregation.
It's OK! (Score:5, Insightful)
All they have to do is stop promising to uphold Net Neutrality precepts, and then they're totally in the clear.
The important thing here is that Trump's rich friends will milk some more money from the not-rich in return for degraded services; this is good for the average person somehow.
Correction accepted, and the only reason I do so reluctantly is because I'm annoyed I missed that point on the first go.
I think it's a one-way issue with Trump, though. He doesn't have friends because he doesn't understand that loyalty means something other than, 'serves the current interests of Donald Trump'.
What's shocking is the number of people willing to jump on the Trump train and take a bullet for him in hopes of being rewarded. You'd think the pile of bodies you have to climb over to get into Trump's circle would clue you in to your odds of success being poor.
We are barely a blip on the radar
What and end slashdot status as king of the clickbait?
I think it is more likely that this can be attributed to attempting to make the headline more precise by changing the headline from the original 100+ million [slashdot.org] figure, but did so by misreading or misunderstanding summary and thinking that 100+ million was related to the 129 million number.
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
Why? (Score:3)
Where we live and in most municipalities, I believe, broadband is regulated by the city. In the city where we live, when Comcast wanted to move in, city council wouldn't let them until another provider could also move in.
Want to fix the problem in rural areas? The federal government owns more than half of the available RF spectrum. Free up some so we can get wireless broadband going.
Your not sure if broadband is regulated but your sure they blocked comcast until they had two providers?
Not sure if it's regulated by the city in other municipalities. In our entire state, it's on a city-by-city basis. Could be different in other states. I'm sure of it because I remember it happening.
A link would be nice.
This happened in the 1980s. A link would be to drive to the local library and look up the local newspaper on microfilm. In any case we have WOW, Comcast, and AT&T available. It wasn't originally WOW, it was another local cable provider (one of the first in the area) that WOW bought out.
Still, if your city is acting stupid, elect better city leaders.
My point exactly.
Wireless doesn't have the throughput. Not only that, you're still going to have the same problem of who's going to run the towers. It'll be the same monopolies.
Shit sandwich or shit taco. Either way, you're just going to wind up with shit.
Wireless doesn't have the throughput. Not only that, you're still going to have the same problem of who's going to run the towers. It'll be the same monopolies.
Shit sandwich or shit taco. Either way, you're just going to wind up with shit.
Yes it does. He is talking about freeing up legacy TV spectrum for 5g wireless. Properly designed it would have much more throughput.
The reason you live with cable monopolies or duopolies is because the local government requires it. That was the tradeoff to get investment in infrastructure.
Of course we also have the specter of at least two satellite constellations in the near future. Monopolies have a way of collapsing without government protection. Of course they also tend to have the resources to b
Math is our friend (Score:2)
So, 129 million have only one ISP available.
40% of them have, as their one ISP, a company that has violated net neutrality.
Another 50 million have two choices for ISP, both of which have done things that violated net neutrality.
So, given that information from the summary, why is the headline "129 million Americans can only get Internet Services from Companies that have violated net neutrality"?
I mean, it's not all that hard to add the 50 million from the first paragraph to the 50 million from the second
> it's not like
/.'ers are innumerate...
Well, 40% of 129 is 51.6, so it'd be 101.6 million, not the 100 million you imply in your post.
;p
Still, 'over 100 million' would have been a better headline.
What is meant by a "violation"?
What is meant by a "violation"?
The restriction isn't caused by net neutrality
Really, Ajit? (Score:2)
All we are simply doing is putting engineers and entrepreneurs, instead of bureaucrats and lawyers, back in charge of the internet...
In the first place, how many engineers are "in charge" of the Internet? The vast, vast majority of them answer to the MBA's and other assorted bankster wonks who ultimately answer to the CEO, who ultimately answers to the board and the shareholders. Secondly, calling the likes of AT+T, Verizon, etc. "entrepreneurs" tells me that you are either a liar, (which I already knew), or stupid, (which I've long suspected). While you're busy metaphorically sucking the metaphorical dicks of the evil men who own your s
>Piss off mate - nobody believes your bullshit.
For some reason, if they tell a bald-faced lie it causes less resentment and resistance than simply telling people they're going to be ignored.
In both cases, the same truth is there, and in both cases it's obvious, but when they lie they're more likely to get away with it; a lot of people waste time arguing the lie rather than fighting the truth.
For me, being lied to is insult upon injury and makes me more likely to fight back, but I'm apparently in the min
Federal laws not the answer... (Score:2)
I reject "net neutrality" on a federal level, as it does NOTHING to fix the underlying issues. It's a straw man! The underlying issue is that there isn't enough competition in the ISP space to give people a valid choice, and there isn't enough "information" on what is actually happening behind the scenes (throttling, etc) for people to make an informed choice anyway. An ISP will simply not get as much transit/peering/etc related to certain traffic than others to effectively "throttle" it, even if they aren'