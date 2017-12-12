Inside Faraday Future's Financial House of Cards (theverge.com) 12
Sean O'Kane, reporting for The Verge: When Faraday Future emerged from stealth mode in 2015, it promised to transform the car industry with an American-made luxury electric vehicle that would someday be fully autonomous, maybe even sold through a subscription service. As we learned at CES 2017, the company was taking aim at Tesla with a car -- the FF91 -- that was designed to dazzle, with a 0-60 time of 2.4 seconds as jaw-dropping as the proposed $180,000 price tag. Since then, though, Faraday Future has been more focused on survival than speed. The Verge has learned from multiple sources about the nature of the company's financial plight. While Faraday Future posed as the newest California electric car startup that attracted top auto industry talent, 10 former employees and one person close to the company say the behavior and business practices of its chief investor have brought business to a halt. Also read: Everything wrong with Faraday Future's "Tesla killer"
To be fair Tesla's having trouble as X killer too (Score:3)
To be fair, Tesla's having trouble attacking major auto manufacturers too.
Re: (Score:3)
As far as I know, the goal of Elon Musk was to push other manufacturers into making electric cars.
I'd say he succeeded, at least partially.
Sounds like a dreamer, not a businessman (Score:2)
He pushed for a much bigger factory in Nevada, like Tesla — a company that Faraday Future’s executives viewed as a competitor, and one that it had poached talent from — and increased the production target to multiple models and 150,000 units per year. The finance team spent weeks recalculating for this change in scope, these people say, and eventually determined the necessary investment cost would be about $3 billion.
"Once he saw that plan, he was like, ‘Well if four models and 150,0
Faraday Future? (Score:1)
Who???
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well it does have more horsepower (1000+!) and a better range. The interior seems eccentric but nice. It's slightly more expensive than the top version of the S. The company seems financially fucked but the car could very well be awesome.
Bioshock flashbacks... (Score:2)
Anyone else read this first as "Fontaine Futuristics"?