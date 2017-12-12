We've Toned Down the 'Destroying Society' Shtick, Facebook Insists (theregister.co.uk) 47
Facebook has taken the unusual step of responding to comments by former VP Chamath Palihapitiya that the social media giant was "destroying how society works." Palihapitiya said that executives ignored cautionary instincts when creating Facebook, and he now regretted the consequences. In a statement, Facebook said: Chamath has not been at Facebook for over 6 years. When Chamath was at Facebook we were focused on building new social media experiences and growing Facebook around the world. Facebook was a very different company back then, and as we have grown, we have realized how our responsibilities have grown too. We take our role very seriously and we are working hard to improve. We've done a lot of work and research with outside experts and academics to understand the effects of our service on well-being, and we're using it to inform our product development. We are also making significant investments more in people, technology and processes, and -- as Mark Zuckerberg said on the last earnings call -- we are willing to reduce our profitability to make sure the right investments are made.
I've changed, baby (Score:5, Funny)
I'm a different man than I was 6 months ago when I fucked your best friend. I've grown SOOO much since then!
Re: (Score:1)
former VP Chamath Palihapitiya that the social media giant was "destroying how society works."
No! No! Bad President-Elect Zuckerberg! You and your retinue, henchmen and hoodlums are supposed to say, "improving how society works."
Go directly to jail. Do not pass "Go", do not collect $200.
Buy a get out of jail free card.
Hey, "destroying how society works" . . . isn't that the kind of stuff that ISIS is up to . . . ?
Maybe my pals at Brooklyn Schmenge Brothers Accident and Personal Injury Lawyers can sue Facebook for these naughty shenanigans . . . ?
So the NSA uses Facebook to spy on suspected
Re: (Score:2)
>So the NSA uses Facebook to spy
In fact, Facebook has to be the ultimate orgasm-inducer for anyone who wants to track relationships, and that probably includes every level of government, law enforcement and otherwise. You used to have to know somebody to know who their friends are, now there's an API for that.
Re:I've changed, baby (Score:5, Funny)
>I'm a different man than I was 6 months ago when I fucked your best friend.
I can't forgive you; the dog still isn't right.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm a different man than I was 6 months ago when I fucked your best friend. I've grown SOOO much since then!
They're being quite sincere here, thank you very much! Zuck has changed his plans from destroying society to controlling society. Zuck 2020. He was inspired by Trump himself.
#1 way to help (Score:2)
Implement Slashcode's lameness filters and 30 second posting limit timer on facebook.
It may not cool the flame wars, but it will at least make them more interesting to read.
Re:Crap (Score:4, Insightful)
"Toned down" (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
What role? (Score:3)
> We take our role very seriously
What role? what is their purpose? What do they create? Are they useful?
Re:What role? (Score:5, Insightful)
> What is their role?
Their role is to gather as much data about people as possible
> What is their purpose?
To make money for their stockholders
> What do they create?
They create data packages for marketing and advertising firms
> Are they useful?
If you are one of their customers, yes.
Re: (Score:2)
It's nice to be able to keep up with people you knew from college. But that doesn't mean I want to share in everything that goes through their heads. Pictures of and updates on their kids? Sure. Pictures of food at the restaurant they're at? Er... Their predictable reactions to political news? No thank you.
Re: (Score:1)
The new improved Facebook (Score:3)
Now featuring 1/2% less Social Destruction. YAY
Re: (Score:2)
Now featuring 1/2% less Social Destruction. YAY
That might have been good enough back when they came out with 2% milk.
These days your Social Media products fucking better be gluten free, cholesterol free, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, contain no artificial colors, flavors, or fluoride, and manufactured in a facility where everyone wears hemp clothing, rides bicycles to work, and recycles toilet paper.
Facebook has a totally different goal in mind (Score:1)
Yes indeed, there's no point to destroying society. Facebook fully realizes that doing so would not be profitable.
In fact, what would be even more profitable would be if Facebook ran the world. And by the way, doesn't "Mark Zuckerberg for President" have a certain ring to it?
Re: (Score:2)
And by the way, doesn't "Mark Zuckerberg for President" have a certain ring to it?
Who scares you actually more . . . Donald Trump or Mark Zuckerberg?
Donald Trump is a greedy business bastard like too many other folks in world economy. He might hurt us, but he is not going to kill us. Remember, he is a real-estate Shylock . . . he knows that nuclear wars decrease the value of real-estate. This is why he will never start a war with North Korea . . . unless he can find a way to make a business profit out of it, and that is a long bet. West Germany fought to digest the former East Germa
Unethical Human Experimentation (Score:1)
Doesn't seem like there was real accountability for the harm they apparently caused people during Facebook's unethical psychological experiments on people... "Facebook apologises for psychological experiments on users " [theguardian.com]
Hiding good news from people to see if it made them feel bad... just fucking with people because you can. Facebook having so much influence and control over people's personal relationships is a threat. It isn't just marketing.
Destroying is such a harsh term. (Score:1)
Invasive and unethical. (Score:3)
Facebook has always been invasive and unethical, that part hasn't changed because their entire business model is built upon it. What has changed and grown is the number of people who have become aware of how Facebook operates. This isn't totally unexpected and it's still a small minority as plenty of people are still addicted to social media and their "smart" devices which are spying on them 24/7.
I love technology and the web but social media and "smart" devices aren't worth what they actually cost.
derp, derp, derp revisionism (Score:3)
If Zuck hadn't gone derp, derp, derp earlier this year about what was actually happening inside his company, some microscopic crumb of this story might now be believable.
They say they've changed... (Score:1)
At the same time they're trying to go after the kids...
Fuck facebook. We someone tells me they use facebook, I think of them less now.
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook is evil. Yes of course...!
Do they stick a gun to your head to join and become a FB drone...? I don't think so.
Ever since it was announced, I took a quick look (without "joining") and determined it was evil. Never joined, and happy for not doing it.
For those who did, just get the f*ck out and become normal human beings...!
You do understand your stance cannot be sustained logically when you are the outlier in the data gathering collective, and stick out like a sore thumb because of the very thing that you claim no one is forcing you to participate in, right?
The "normal" human beings are now the overwhelming majority of society who is on Facebook. YOU have become the one who is abnormal, and believe me you will stand out. You will be forced to participate whether you like it or not based on the sheer volume of data gathering
In terms of destroying society (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You know, I think I agree with you. Twitter is the lazy reporter's go to when you don't feel like pounding the pavement looking for interesting stuff to report on.
Case in point... Trump's incessant Tweeting.... The lazy reporters get all a twitter every time he calls them (rightly or wrongly) out or says something crazy. They go nuts. Remember the "coffeve" thing? We got at least two days of breathless reporting on what amounted to a troll tweet. It's like Trump's tweets are a laser pointer and the med
Please no! Censorship? Really? (Score:2)
If Facebook is the cause, who thinks censorship on Facebook is somehow the cure? Yea, I don't think so.
The problem here is cultural. What's on Facebook is just one symptom of many issues in the culture today.
The concept that Facebook is at fault is as absurd as is Facebook's purported "fix". Anyway, I don't believe Facebook really cares about anything but avoiding bad PR. They are on a quest for profit, any profit, and good PR is but one of the means to get there.
The problem is identity (Score:2)
It's the "Real Name" policy that is destructive, resulting in all the virtue signaling, mob mentality and compulsive use, in a way which is not possible in the "natural" world. Facebook exploits our so-called "herding instinct", the social instinct all animals have, like the sugar/sweets industry exploits our survival instinct. Just look at any of the crap going on on a random FB feed and imagine what it would look like if everyone were anonymous like here. Almost none of it would make sense. I think we nee
Destroying society is Facebook's purpose (Score:1)
Facebook was so massively invested in because its potential to break down society was realized by its big investors. It wasn't a shot in the dark with their billions of dollars. It wasn't a surprise that social media would transform our society. They knew what it was to become and it profits them immensely.
Why do they want to break down society? Because they want to increase the level of control they have. Instead of programming society on the scale of groups, they want to control every atom; every individu