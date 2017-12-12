Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Communications The Internet

Ajit Pai Offers No Data For Latest Claim That Net Neutrality Hurt Small ISPs (arstechnica.com) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the play-by-the-rules dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: With days to go before his repeal of net neutrality rules, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued a press release about five small ISPs that he says were harmed by the rules. Pai "held a series of telephone calls with small Internet service providers across the country -- from Oklahoma to Ohio, from Montana to Minnesota," his press release said. On these calls, "one constant theme I heard was how Title II had slowed investment," Pai said. But Pai's announcement offered no data to support this assertion. So advocacy group Free Press looked at the FCC's broadband deployment data for these companies and found that four of them had expanded into new territory. The fifth didn't expand into new areas but it did start offering gigabit Internet service. These expansions happened after the FCC imposed its Title II net neutrality rules. (Title II is the statute that the FCC uses to enforce net neutrality rules and regulate common carriers.)

Ajit Pai Offers No Data For Latest Claim That Net Neutrality Hurt Small ISPs More | Reply

Ajit Pai Offers No Data For Latest Claim That Net Neutrality Hurt Small ISPs

Comments Filter:
    • Republican too. "Data" is sinful and gets in the way of truthiness.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by TimSSG ( 1068536 )
        Yep, "truthiness" was a word I learned as result of Pres. Obama.

        truthiness: the quality of seeming to be true according to one's intuition, opinion, or perception without regard to logic, factual evidence, or the like: the growing trend of truthiness as opposed to truth.

        Republican too. "Data" is sinful and gets in the way of truthiness.

  • What small ISPs? The only people who are "small" are resellers as nobody can access the last mile.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ranbot ( 2648297 )

      What small ISPs? The only people who are "small" are resellers as nobody can access the last mile.

      Exactly. This talk of increasing ISP competition is smoke and mirrors because the big ISPs have their oligopoly already, and in some areas regions it's a monopoly. They own all the lines and get paid no matter who sells the customer the service. But honestly, that's fine by me... they put in the investments, it's inefficient to have multiple competitors laying separate fiber lines in the same streets, so I'm fine with letting them continue to deliver that vital service and reap the profits. But, instead of

  • Joking about being a shill removes all pretenses of neutrality. Given that nature of government in the news and in the congressional hearings definitely shows a true lack of partiality. We are not amused.
    • I think him joking about it signals something even worse. Two possibilities 1: He's drinking his own koolaid and genuinely believes at this point Comcast's interests are the interests of the nation and the notion that he could be wrong about this is funny because it's so alien. This type of religious belief in the corporate masters is as dangerous as any other religion running government. Or 2: He is so sold out that he has no decency or shame about the crime he's committing. He's aware that the climate of

  • It's nothing but mindless rhetoric on both sides here... Seriously, I'm getting tired of this.

    On one side we have the scare tactics and "Oh my God it won't be fair with out NN!" and the other we have the "Oh my God, Government is always a mess!"

    Now it's plain as the nose on my face.... Um.. You cannot see me... Well, Trust me, it's there.. It's plain as the nose on my face that *somebody* is going bonkers here. One side is pulling out all the stops to justify their perspective, regardless of how many fi

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      " But I'm going to add that usually the desperate ones are desperate because they are discovering they are wrong and that they are losing the fight because of it."

      I guess you think the Native Americans 'discovered they were wrong' and THAT explains their desperation on the Trail of Tears? Try again with your dumb over generalization buddy. This one flies as well as lead balloon.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by pots ( 5047349 )
      Everybody's tired of this, it's not just you. A lot of the outrage here stems from the fact that most of us thought this bullshit was over two years ago.

      However, this logic:

      they are wrong and that they are losing the fight because of it

      Doesn't hold. You are being far too optimistic if you think that being right and winning are related.

      • He's a nerd sellout who is trying to reconcile with his need to root for the same team as his BBQ friends.

        A weak worm

    • I hope you go sterile from all your fence sitting. This is just an attempt to reconcile your tribalism with what you know to be true.

      Fucking sellout.

  • Artificial Scarcity (Score:5, Interesting)

    by nickmalthus ( 972450 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @04:00PM (#55727607)
    There is no doubt that allowing telcoms, who are losing money due to cord cutters jettisoning their overpriced premium services, to install toll booths on the Information Highway will generate hundreds of billions of dollars in profit through artificial scarcity. Pai is only concerned with the investment returns of the telcoms and could care less about the rights of the American public, the people he is supposed to serve and protect.

  • small ISP worker here (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Revek ( 133289 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @04:03PM (#55727635) Homepage

    How would having our upstream providers throttling us help? This guy doesn't care about the truth. He is the type to make his truth up as he goes. The net is going to be a huge piece of shit after this.

  • "...across the country..." (Score:3)

    by DaveM753 ( 844913 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @04:09PM (#55727673)

    "...held a series of telephone calls with small Internet service providers across the country -- from Oklahoma to Ohio, from Montana to Minnesota..."

    Just FYI, for those without a map handy, that covers 8 out of 50 states, all in the midwest:
    Montana to Minnesota = Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.
    Oklahoma to Ohio = Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

    Again...just FYI.

  • At this point, the only thing I can hope for is that the RIAA and MPAA start going around suing ISPs after Net Neutrality is abolished. If Net Neutrality doesn't exist then the ISPs are no longer a common carrier under the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

Slashdot Top Deals

The only possible interpretation of any research whatever in the `social sciences' is: some do, some don't. -- Ernest Rutherford

Close