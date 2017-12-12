Ajit Pai Offers No Data For Latest Claim That Net Neutrality Hurt Small ISPs (arstechnica.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: With days to go before his repeal of net neutrality rules, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai issued a press release about five small ISPs that he says were harmed by the rules. Pai "held a series of telephone calls with small Internet service providers across the country -- from Oklahoma to Ohio, from Montana to Minnesota," his press release said. On these calls, "one constant theme I heard was how Title II had slowed investment," Pai said. But Pai's announcement offered no data to support this assertion. So advocacy group Free Press looked at the FCC's broadband deployment data for these companies and found that four of them had expanded into new territory. The fifth didn't expand into new areas but it did start offering gigabit Internet service. These expansions happened after the FCC imposed its Title II net neutrality rules. (Title II is the statute that the FCC uses to enforce net neutrality rules and regulate common carriers.)
Telecom shill Ajit Pai tells yet another NN lie (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
truthiness: the quality of seeming to be true according to one's intuition, opinion, or perception without regard to logic, factual evidence, or the like: the growing trend of truthiness as opposed to truth.
Republican too. "Data" is sinful and gets in the way of truthiness.
Re: (Score:2)
I would have never believed that I'd regret telling people about the internet and helping them get on.
Next time we have something nice, no lamers allowed.
Re: (Score:1)
no small isps left (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What small ISPs? The only people who are "small" are resellers as nobody can access the last mile.
Exactly. This talk of increasing ISP competition is smoke and mirrors because the big ISPs have their oligopoly already, and in some areas regions it's a monopoly. They own all the lines and get paid no matter who sells the customer the service. But honestly, that's fine by me... they put in the investments, it's inefficient to have multiple competitors laying separate fiber lines in the same streets, so I'm fine with letting them continue to deliver that vital service and reap the profits. But, instead of
Neutrality hah! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1, Troll)
Re: (Score:1)
Really? Which cable provider is going to undercut the one you have now?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, anonymous coward, you need to take it down about 10 notches. We survived before net neutrality and we'll survive if the two-year-old rules are removed. There is such a thing called "competition" that drives the market, and I fully expect some providers to undercut others. This isn't the end of the world or far, far worse -- according to the rhetoric out there -- the Internet.
Competition? 40% of Americans have but one provider to choose from. The mega-corps will eventually buy up the rest of the market and collude together on tiered internet pricing, much like we saw with cellular services.
If you told the addicted masses today that every one of them would have to pay a $10/month surcharge just to access social media platforms, 99% of them would pay it. Ajit Pai (token corporate shill whore) knows this. Those that will benefit the most from dissolving NN know this. And you're
That's because he's Lying (Score:2)
Plain and simple.
I'm getting tired of all the NN rehetoric... (Score:1)
It's nothing but mindless rhetoric on both sides here... Seriously, I'm getting tired of this.
On one side we have the scare tactics and "Oh my God it won't be fair with out NN!" and the other we have the "Oh my God, Government is always a mess!"
Now it's plain as the nose on my face.... Um.. You cannot see me... Well, Trust me, it's there.. It's plain as the nose on my face that *somebody* is going bonkers here. One side is pulling out all the stops to justify their perspective, regardless of how many fi
Re: (Score:1)
" But I'm going to add that usually the desperate ones are desperate because they are discovering they are wrong and that they are losing the fight because of it."
I guess you think the Native Americans 'discovered they were wrong' and THAT explains their desperation on the Trail of Tears? Try again with your dumb over generalization buddy. This one flies as well as lead balloon.
Re: (Score:3)
However, this logic:
they are wrong and that they are losing the fight because of it
Doesn't hold. You are being far too optimistic if you think that being right and winning are related.
Re: (Score:2)
He's a nerd sellout who is trying to reconcile with his need to root for the same team as his BBQ friends.
A weak worm
Re: (Score:2)
I hope you go sterile from all your fence sitting. This is just an attempt to reconcile your tribalism with what you know to be true.
Fucking sellout.
Artificial Scarcity (Score:5, Interesting)
small ISP worker here (Score:4, Interesting)
How would having our upstream providers throttling us help? This guy doesn't care about the truth. He is the type to make his truth up as he goes. The net is going to be a huge piece of shit after this.
Re:small ISP worker here (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes! We regularly had trouble with certain protocols due to a upstream provider throttling them. So yes, it was a piece of shit for us. The day they took those rules off of us was a good day indeed. We lost 20 seconds of latency also. This is simply a way for the jerks to squeeze more money out of the same resources.
"...across the country..." (Score:3)
"...held a series of telephone calls with small Internet service providers across the country -- from Oklahoma to Ohio, from Montana to Minnesota..."
Just FYI, for those without a map handy, that covers 8 out of 50 states, all in the midwest:
Montana to Minnesota = Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota.
Oklahoma to Ohio = Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Again...just FYI.
Re: (Score:2)
There's always a literalist in the crowd. This is probably just two alliterative pairings.
Only Hope (Score:2)