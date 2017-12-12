Former Uber Employees Have Gone Into Debt To Hang Onto Shares They Can't Sell

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Quartz: Uber employees are lining up to sell their stock to Japanese technology giant SoftBank, which will buy up to 17% of outstanding shares for $33 each. The price represents a 30% discount to Uber's last valuation, of nearly $70 billion, but for current and former employees, the SoftBank tender offer is a rare chance to convert paper wealth into actual cash. To qualify for the tender offer, participants must have at least 10,000 Uber shares and be "accredited investors," an SEC designation (pdf) for wealthy individuals. Current Uber employees can't sell more than half of their stake; there are no restrictions on former employees. The deal is on the table until Dec. 28, and could fall through if there aren't enough shares on offer for SoftBank and a small consortium of other investors to purchase at least a 14% stake in the company.

Working at a successful startup is often viewed as a quick path to prosperity, but the reality is more complicated. Startups tend to offer equity packages, typically in the form of stock options, to compensate for below-market salaries. But as companies like Uber have stayed private longer, most employees haven't been able to get rich from those shares. Quite the opposite, some former Uber employees have gone into debt to hang onto shares they still can't sell.

  • If Uber was going to be killed off it'd happened by now. The amount of money that is on the table when you're talking about a company that has managed to legally side step minimum wage and other worker protection laws can't be understated. Uber has redefined the work dynamic anywhere it's been allowed. They got away with it because the law was turning a blind eye to Taxi cab driver's abuse. Assuming there isn't a massive sea change in pro worker regulations then in 10, 20 years everybody but Doctors and Law
    • A strict money-for-work exchange for most employees would lead to a clamor for gov't to pick up things like health care. Which might be a good thing.
  • To get your money. Nice trick huh?
    • Yep, "accredited investor" translates as "little guys can't play" at least if they're under US law.

  • Options can be a rip (Score:3)

    by HangingChad ( 677530 ) on Tuesday December 12, 2017 @05:55PM (#55728407) Homepage

    The way options are taxed can make them kind of a bum deal. Depending on whether you're getting NSOs or ISOs, the price, and when you exercise your options can cost or save thousands.

    Personally, I'd rather have a higher salary. Options are a nice bonus but, as in Uber's situation, they can also be a financial burden.

