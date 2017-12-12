Twitter Officially Launches 'Threads,' a New Feature For Easily Posting Tweetstorms (techcrunch.com) 14
New submitter FatdogHaiku writes: For those people that must use multiple tweets to rant (or educate) on Twitter, a feature called "Threads" is being rolled out to aid in creating "tweetstorms" (i.e. gang tweets). Given how tweetstorms are normally used, how about we call them twitphoons? TechCrunch explains just how easy to use the new threads feature is: "There's now a new plus ('+') button in the composer screen where you can type out your series of tweets. Each line represents one tweet, with a character limit of 280 as per usual. You can also add the same amount of media -- like GIFs, images, videos, and more -- to any individual tweet in the thread, as you could on Twitter directly. When you're finished with one tweet, you just tap in the space below to continue your thread. While writing out your tweetstorm, you can go back and edit the tweets at any time as they're still in draft format. When you're ready to post, you tap the 'Tweet all' button at the top to send the stream to Twitter. (Twitter will pace the tweets' posting a bit so they don't all hit at once.)"
"In addition, another handy feature allows you to go back and update a thread by adding new tweets after it already posted," adds TechCrunch. "To do so, you'll write out the new tweet after tapping the 'Add another Tweet' button. This lets you continue to update a thread forever -- something Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey already does with his own threads, for example. Twitter tells us there's currently a limit of 25 entries in a thread, but that number may be subject to change depending on how the feature is adopted by the wider user base."
Oh great, so the Twitting Twat Twaddler in chief (Score:2)
now THERE'S a great idea!
Re: (Score:2)
Or maybe he'll finally have the chance to say enough where people realize he's a twat...
Re: (Score:2)
Also, too, and either... he's no twat, he's the grabber of twat.
Re: (Score:2)
Better Name (Score:2)
Given how they are usually used, "twit-storms" might be a better name.
Been using tttthreads.com for months, works better (Score:2)
The domain has changed, not tttthreads.com anymore, but still works fine:
https://threadreaderapp.com/ [threadreaderapp.com]
Not limited to 25 messages, not controlled by twitter.
Chat and Forums. (Score:4, Insightful)
Those that fail to study IRC and Usenet are condemned to reinvent it, poorly.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems like Twitter is inching ever closer to a blog platform. PSSSST! Jack: it has been done already.
So, it has come to this. (Score:1)
While writing out your tweetstorm, you can go back and edit the tweets at any time as they're still in draft format. When you're ready to post, you tap the 'Tweet all' button at the top to send the stream to Twitter.
When I discovered usenet in 1985, I never imagined that one day, almost 33 years later, we'd have the technology to send more than 280 characters of text at once. I mean, such a thing was unimaginable back then. Of course, they're multiple messages, but I think that 20, maybe 30 years from now, we might have the technology to merge them into a single message. I know that's hard to imagine today, but technology marches on.
The modern internet is truly a marvel.
Oh for fuck's sake (Score:2)
If I wanted to read interminable posts, I'd be using an RSS reader to follow their blogs or whatever. The whole damn value of Twitter was that it forced the posters to be brief. What they should be doing is adding tools that block twitstorms, not ones that enable them.
Or we just call them... (Score:2)
Twits. Because that's the first word that comes into my mind when someone tells me they use Twitter.