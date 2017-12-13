Russia-Linked Accounts Were Active on Facebook Ahead of Brexit (ft.com) 69
The Russia-linked troll farm that used Facebook to target Americans during last year's election was also active in the UK ahead of the Brexit vote (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source), the social media company has admitted. From a report: In a letter to the Electoral Commission, Facebook said accounts associated with the Internet Research Agency spent $0.97 for three ads in the days before the EU referendum. These ads appeared on approximately 200 news feeds in the UK before the country voted to leave the EU last year. For months the social media company has sidestepped questions from MPs and journalists about Russian interference through its platform in the UK. The concerns were fuelled by revelations this summer that Facebook had been weaponised by Russian entities before the election of US President Donald Trump. France and Germany have said their elections were also targeted. "We strongly support the Commission's efforts to regulate and enforce political campaign finance rules in the United Kingdom, and we take the Commission's request very seriously," Facebook said in the letter.
The new norm: When the election result doesn't suit the powers that be, blame the Russians.
What, the US and UK didnt think the same political manipulation that they use to keep poor countries poor would ever hey used on them?
Fuck em both.
Uh, the article says that they located Russians buying three ads totaling about a dollar.
That's not really a problem.
also, logically, Russians meddling in a British elections would not be treason-- treason would have to be by citizens of the same country.
I can't help but wonder whether these Russian fake news accounts were online and active trying to get Roy Moore elected in the special senate race. Trump would have likely requested Putin to try to tip this one too in his favor.
No, Putin has re-allocated all his election rigging assets to the nor important task of rigging the upcoming Russian presidential elections.
It is apparent that you do not live in Russia, as Putin's support at home is genuine. He does not need any rigging to win. http://www.pewglobal.org/2017/... [pewglobal.org]
That's about the same value as a can of coke has been spent on pre-brexit facebook ads. Either, the spend was much better hidden (see how the vote leave campaign channelled GBP625,000 through a 23yr old student [independent.co.uk]) or brexit was not endorsed or funded by the Russians and simply fuelled by the stupid.
simply fuelled by the stupid.
We certainly have enough of those [theguardian.com] in the UK.
I know it's en vogue to blame Russia for all things non-liberal but this shit is getting ridiculous. Russia hacked the Election, Russia hacked Brexit, Russia killed your puppy, Russia forced Harvey Weinstein to jerk off in front of women, Russia made my wife cheat on me...
Fuck off all of you.
Yeah, but this is the problem of money in politics. A country like Russia has vast money to pour into a campaign like this, and there's no way average people can come up with a dollar to combat this insidious advertising campaign.
Seriously, though, someone's getting this upset over less than a dollar? The left is beyond parody at this point.
Everyone who thinks Facebook has the power to persuade people of ANYTHING are insane. When has it ever changed YOUR mind? It's the ultimate echo/thunderdome chamber where everyone only agrees with each other or causes pain, no actual change takes place there...
so like slashdot
Life is like a long useless meeting. Nothing gets done and nobodies opinion gets changed.
so like slashdot
Slashdot changed my opinion that Linux users were all a nice set of logically-thinking geeks.
EXACTLY like Slashdot, but with better Emoji support and no UID digits to tell you who to respect.
When has it ever changed YOUR mind?
. . . if Facebook can control your mind . . . would they let you know about it . . . ?
Maybe you're just a brain in a Facebook vat somewhere . . .
Doesn't matter if it's making people more caustic (which it is), what it is NOT doing is changing how people vote at all, which is what is claimed by pointing out Russia was somehow "on Facebook" for Brexit and the US Election.
It probably won't change anyone's political orientation, but that's not the point. Almost all political campaigning focuses on two points:
1. Re-enforce your base's opinions and get them motivated to actually take action.
2. Depress your opponent's supporters.
Facebook is a giant network of echo chambers. It's ripe for exploiting, taking the above model of political campaigning and ramping it up exponentially.
The wouldn't matter at all (Score:2)
That would be great but the only thing Facebook excels at is de-motivation.
Which Facebook does not really manage to do At All.
If everyone is in an echo chamber, then it's impossible to depress anyone. But on the flip side, you get all so beguiled by the echo chamber you do not need to do anything so if anything it makes it less likely you will take real action... Facebook is a tool for pa
97 cents??? You're doing an entire Slashdot post about 97 cents worth of ads????
More than $140 million was donated to the Clinton Foundation by Uranium One board members and associates [battleswarmblog.com], but no, let's focus on 97 cents worth of ads.
The left's newfound Russia Derangement Syndrome is beyond parody.
Or maybe you're a lying piece of garbage? (Score:2, Informative)
That snopes article is full of so many inaccuracies that even World Weekly News wouldn't publish it. It also doesn't detract from the parent posters point that U1 dumped large sums of money to the Clinton's. Or that large parts of that uranium are now MIA, right off the fucking grid. Figure that one out, because it sure entered Canada and managed to get out of the country but nobody knows where it went. There's an on-going investigation here in Canada because it should have been something that was picked
Re: (Score:2)
This covers some of it [thehill.com]. There's a bunch of other crap relating to it you can find on thehill who've done a good job documenting it. Also includes FOIA'd documents(via judicialwatch) from during the Obama era showing that the previous administration along with the state dept., knew something was afoot and ignored it, or were so inept they simply let it happen.
It is outrageous and so are most
/. posts about it.
There still is some antidote being published though.
Today: https://consortiumnews.com/201... [consortiumnews.com]
Who stands to win? (Score:3)
Who stands to win by the Balkanization of the World's most stable organizations? When the EU, NATO, the USA and other large/multi-national organizations fall, Russia, still smarting from the fall of the USSR, can rise in prominence. Putin already tried putting Humpty back together, tearing down everyone else is a parallel strategy.
Russia today has an economy the size of Australia...bunch of geldings reminiscing about their balls. The biggest threat they present is their technicians or engineers getting jobs in nations that are actual threats.
A less American centric NATO isn't a benefit to Russia. Rather the opposite. Russia's direct neighbors are LESS likely to tolerate their bullshit than America is.
Russia today has an economy the size of Australia...bunch of geldings reminiscing about their balls. The biggest threat they present is their technicians or engineers getting jobs in nations that are actual threats.
A less American centric NATO isn't a benefit to Russia. Rather the opposite. Russia's direct neighbors are LESS likely to tolerate their bullshit than America is.
And here I was thinking that he biggest threat Russia poses consists of ~7000 nuclear warheads.
Nothing about that has changed. MAD remains in force. They aren't going to use them. At this point, it's not a practical geopolitical force.
Unless they get so broke they start selling nukes for vodka money.
That is their biggest threat, and it's serious. I still don't know whether you were thinking though. They also have a small economy and it is relevant. They're not some miracle power which is going to conquer Europe and take over the US.
The case for BREXIT (Score:2)
I voted for BREXIT. Here's why
Outside the EU with a Canada type deal the UK would have control over
1) Immigration. Inside the EU we have to accept free movement of EU citizens. Not just to come to work, which I have no problem with, but also to claim benefits which I have a large problem with. And, more subtly, being inside the EU means we have to sign up to the ECHR. Article 8 of that makes it almost impossible to deport criminal, non EU aliens. Also if the UK is in the EU, it cannot refuse EU migrants and
Darling: So you see, Blackadder, Field Marshal Haig is most anxious to eliminate all these German spies.
Melchett: Filthy Hun weasels fighting their dirty underhand war!
Darling: And, fortunately, one of *our* spies--
Melchett: Splendid fellows, brave heroes, risking life and limb for Blighty!
Amen! (great quote, BTW)
The hysteria plus the hypocrisy really is pathetic. Seeing the US in such a tizzy... the Russians are probably like, "that was the best 60 rubles we ever spent!"
How many CIA linked accounts were active on Facebook?
How many CIA linked accounts are still active on Facebook?