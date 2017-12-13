Russia-Linked Accounts Were Active on Facebook Ahead of Brexit

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


The Russia-linked troll farm that used Facebook to target Americans during last year's election was also active in the UK ahead of the Brexit vote (Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source), the social media company has admitted. From a report: In a letter to the Electoral Commission, Facebook said accounts associated with the Internet Research Agency spent $0.97 for three ads in the days before the EU referendum. These ads appeared on approximately 200 news feeds in the UK before the country voted to leave the EU last year. For months the social media company has sidestepped questions from MPs and journalists about Russian interference through its platform in the UK. The concerns were fuelled by revelations this summer that Facebook had been weaponised by Russian entities before the election of US President Donald Trump. France and Germany have said their elections were also targeted. "We strongly support the Commission's efforts to regulate and enforce political campaign finance rules in the United Kingdom, and we take the Commission's request very seriously," Facebook said in the letter.

  • That's about the same value as a can of coke has been spent on pre-brexit facebook ads. Either, the spend was much better hidden (see how the vote leave campaign channelled GBP625,000 through a 23yr old student [independent.co.uk]) or brexit was not endorsed or funded by the Russians and simply fuelled by the stupid.

  • "200 news feeds"! (Score:3)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @11:08AM (#55731965)
    Only 200 news feeds, that's less then the average shot of a kitten falling off a sofa or a half-decent restaurant meal. Really if that's all they managed they aren't very good hackers, the effect would have been almost non-existent.

  • Everyone who thinks Facebook has the power to persuade people of ANYTHING are insane. When has it ever changed YOUR mind? It's the ultimate echo/thunderdome chamber where everyone only agrees with each other or causes pain, no actual change takes place there...

    • Re: You guys are all nuts (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      so like slashdot

      • Life is like a long useless meeting. Nothing gets done and nobodies opinion gets changed.

      • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        so like slashdot

        Slashdot changed my opinion that Linux users were all a nice set of logically-thinking geeks.

      • EXACTLY like Slashdot, but with better Emoji support and no UID digits to tell you who to respect.

    • When has it ever changed YOUR mind?

      . . . if Facebook can control your mind . . . would they let you know about it . . . ?

      Maybe you're just a brain in a Facebook vat somewhere . . .

    • It probably won't change anyone's political orientation, but that's not the point. Almost all political campaigning focuses on two points:

      1. Re-enforce your base's opinions and get them motivated to actually take action.
      2. Depress your opponent's supporters.

      Facebook is a giant network of echo chambers. It's ripe for exploiting, taking the above model of political campaigning and ramping it up exponentially.

      • 1. Re-enforce your base's opinions and get them motivated to actually take action.

        That would be great but the only thing Facebook excels at is de-motivation.

        2. Depress your opponent's supporters.

        Which Facebook does not really manage to do At All.

        If everyone is in an echo chamber, then it's impossible to depress anyone. But on the flip side, you get all so beguiled by the echo chamber you do not need to do anything so if anything it makes it less likely you will take real action... Facebook is a tool for pa

  • They are making better use of the net to manipulate the west and our democratic ways. Both Russia and China continue to block information getting to their citizens, while at same time they buy their way into our businesses, and minds.
  • Russia-linked accounts were active on facebook before global warming.

  • 97 cents??? You're doing an entire Slashdot post about 97 cents worth of ads????

    More than $140 million was donated to the Clinton Foundation by Uranium One board members and associates [battleswarmblog.com], but no, let's focus on 97 cents worth of ads.

    The left's newfound Russia Derangement Syndrome is beyond parody.

  • Who stands to win? (Score:3)

    by h8sg8s ( 559966 ) on Wednesday December 13, 2017 @11:27AM (#55732115)

    Who stands to win by the Balkanization of the World's most stable organizations? When the EU, NATO, the USA and other large/multi-national organizations fall, Russia, still smarting from the fall of the USSR, can rise in prominence. Putin already tried putting Humpty back together, tearing down everyone else is a parallel strategy.

    • Russia today has an economy the size of Australia...bunch of geldings reminiscing about their balls. The biggest threat they present is their technicians or engineers getting jobs in nations that are actual threats.

      A less American centric NATO isn't a benefit to Russia. Rather the opposite. Russia's direct neighbors are LESS likely to tolerate their bullshit than America is.

      • Russia today has an economy the size of Australia...bunch of geldings reminiscing about their balls. The biggest threat they present is their technicians or engineers getting jobs in nations that are actual threats.

        A less American centric NATO isn't a benefit to Russia. Rather the opposite. Russia's direct neighbors are LESS likely to tolerate their bullshit than America is.

        And here I was thinking that he biggest threat Russia poses consists of ~7000 nuclear warheads.

        • Nothing about that has changed. MAD remains in force. They aren't going to use them. At this point, it's not a practical geopolitical force.

          Unless they get so broke they start selling nukes for vodka money.

        • That is their biggest threat, and it's serious. I still don't know whether you were thinking though. They also have a small economy and it is relevant. They're not some miracle power which is going to conquer Europe and take over the US.

  • I voted for BREXIT. Here's why

    Outside the EU with a Canada type deal the UK would have control over

    1) Immigration. Inside the EU we have to accept free movement of EU citizens. Not just to come to work, which I have no problem with, but also to claim benefits which I have a large problem with. And, more subtly, being inside the EU means we have to sign up to the ECHR. Article 8 of that makes it almost impossible to deport criminal, non EU aliens. Also if the UK is in the EU, it cannot refuse EU migrants and

  • That Russia is the only country that does this, or that the CIA and MI6 don't have people working away doing the same thing? It's a bit pathetic.

    Darling: So you see, Blackadder, Field Marshal Haig is most anxious to eliminate all these German spies.

    Melchett: Filthy Hun weasels fighting their dirty underhand war!

    Darling: And, fortunately, one of *our* spies--

    Melchett: Splendid fellows, brave heroes, risking life and limb for Blighty!

    • Amen! (great quote, BTW)

      The hysteria plus the hypocrisy really is pathetic. Seeing the US in such a tizzy... the Russians are probably like, "that was the best 60 rubles we ever spent!"

  • CIA linked accounts (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How many CIA linked accounts were active on Facebook?
    How many CIA linked accounts are still active on Facebook?

