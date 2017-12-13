Someone Used Wet String To Get a Broadband Connection (vice.com) 24
dmoberhaus shares a Motherboard report: A UK techie with a sense of humor may have found an alternative to expensive corporate broadband cables: some wet string. It's an old joke among network technicians that it's possible to get a broadband connection with anything, even if it's just two cans connected with some wet string. As detailed in a blog post by Adrian Kennard, who runs an ISP called Andrews & Arnold in the UK, one of his colleagues took the joke literally and actually established a broadband connection using some wet string. Broadband is a catch-all term for high speed internet access, but there are many different kinds of broadband internet connections. For example, there are fiber optic connections that route data using light and satellite connections, but one of the most common types is called an asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL), which connects your computer to the internet using a phone line. Usually, broadband connections rely on wires made of a conductive substances like copper. In the case of the Andrews & Arnold technician, however, they used about 6 feet of twine soaked in salt water (better conductivity than fresh water) that was connected to alligator clips to establish the connection. According to the BBC, this worked because the connection "is not really about the flow of current." Instead, the string is acting as a guide for an electromagnetic wave -- the broadband signal carrying the data -- and the medium for a waveguide isn't so important.
In other news, after the demonstration in the UK, FCC immediately notices that since everyone has string, viable broadband competition exists everywhere.
But don't worry, it will never be rolled out in your area because of the incumbent's monopoly.
I did this with DC powered Christmas lights almost 2 decades ago... Though, at 3.5Mbps, salty wet string is still better than dial up.
Is that what you were using before 2015, when the "Net Neutrality" rules went into effect?
Nah, I'm going to go with IP over Avian Carriers. Of course, there might be some more packet loss during hunting season.
