Google To Open AI Center In China Despite Search Ban (bbc.com) 20
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BBC: Google is deepening its push into artificial intelligence (AI) by opening a research center in China, even though its search services remain blocked in the country. Google said the facility would be the first its kind in Asia and would aim to employ local talent. In a blog post on the company's website, Google said the new research center was an important part of its mission as an "AI first company." "Whether a breakthrough occurs in Silicon Valley, Beijing or anywhere else, [AI] has the potential to make everyone's life better for the entire world," said Fei-Fei Li, chief scientist at Google Cloud AI and Machine Learning. The research center, which joins similar facilities in London, New York, Toronto and Zurich, will be run by a small team from its existing office in Beijing. The tech giant operates two offices in China, with roughly half of its 600 employees working on global products, company spokesperson Taj Meadows told the AFP news agency. But Google's search engine and a number of other services are banned in China. The country has imposed increasingly strict rules on foreign companies over the past year, including new censorship restrictions.
Makes sense (Score:1)
With the future of visa programs in question, makes sense to be able to hire in other countries rather than let the knowledge go to other countries.
A reasonable hedge.
Re: (Score:2)
Fingers in pies. (Score:2)
They've already got their fingers in the American pie and the EU pie, and have hit the point of diminishing returns on investment. Time to buy a piece of the Chinese government! Sadly, Google manipulating Chinese authorities in its own self-interest might actually be an improvement for the public.
"First of its kind?" What exactly is "its kind?" (Score:1)
This is not the first AI research center in Asia.