T-Mobile Is Becoming a Cable Company (engadget.com) 33
T-Mobile has revealed that it's launching a TV service in 2018, and that is has acquired Layer3 TV (a company that integrates TV, streaming and social networking) to make this happen. The company thinks people are ditching cable due to the providers, not TV itself. Engadget reports: It claims that it can "uncarrier" TV the way it did with wireless service, and has already targeted a few areas it thinks it can fix: it doesn't like the years-long contracts, bloated bundles, outdated tech and poor customer service that are staples of TV service in the U.S. T-Mobile hasn't gone into detail about the functionality of the service yet. How will it be delivered? How much will it cost? Where will it be available? And will this affect the company's free Netflix offer? This is more a declaration of intent than a concrete roadmap, so it's far from certain that the company will live up to its promises. Ultimately, the move represents a big bet on T-Mobile's part: that people like TV and are cutting the cord based on a disdain for the companies, not the service. There's a degree of truth to that when many Americans are all too familiar with paying ever-increasing rates to get hundreds of channels they don't watch. However, there's no guarantee that it'll work in an era when many people (particularly younger people) are more likely to use Netflix, YouTube or a streaming TV service like Sling TV.
Here's a hint. T-Mobile is one of those ISPs who aren't limited by the municipal franchise requirements for access to the poles and conduits.
This is a trend started by the Obama administration when they allowed mergers like the one between Charter and Time Warner Cable. We have the Democrats to thank for the consolidation, just like Democrats supported telecom deregulation and Bill Clinton signed it into law.
If they will truly have the content reliably (the main reason I never started using Hulu et al - too many stories of episodes disappearing), and the streaming apps work better than any of the others I've seen so far, then maybe...
In fairness, that's because Hulu is trying to feel like TV. Episodes only live for like 5 weeks after being published and get published every week. Which makes sense because its owned by the major TV networks.
If they all of the coke?
If they will truly have the content reliably (the main reason I never started using Hulu et al - too many stories of episodes disappearing)
Sorry, but T-Mobile's service won't be any different. They're just re-selling content that is owned and controlled by someone else.
Move along. Nothing to see here.
They dedicate 40mbps*50 channels for 2gbps, that's what, 2-10% of a tower (I'm seeing LTE towers are built for 20-100gbps), assuming they can make devices that pick up broadcastlike.
So for a 2-10% reduction in mobile data speed for customers, they can offer 50 high quality (4k HDR) channels using H.265 (I assume, I don't actually know how efficient it is, I'm basically taking blue ray * 4 (pixels) / 2 (efficiency)).
If they can sell/rent a receiver for a reasonable price that can take their broadcast they ca
Yeah, but I've read that they're 4k isn't much better than upscaled bluray, and I don't think it's HDR (which is only a 25% increase at worst I think (8->10 bits, probably easier to compress though).
My point was they could offer a significant number of channels better than any video most of us have ever seen (I've personally never seen a 4k HDR video that I'm aware of, maybe most people have and I'm wrong).
Bluray quality, but 4k and HDR would be a pretty killer feature I think, and based on my experience
Most under 20 are getting their entertainment from Youtube, Hulu, Netflix, etc. -- and I'd bet many kids under 10 are growing up without the classic TV experience that most adults remember. Hell, I know a kid who'd rather watch Youtube or Twitch than any TV show... and he tells me most of his class is the same way.
There's definitely room for a new internet provider, but I think cable is firmly and deservedly dying.
Not anymore. Starting tomorrow net neutrality is going to be voted down. Portugal's national ISP as an example forces you to pay for extra things they firewall or throttle down by default forcing to to a tiered la carte system. Want to watch Netflix? That will be $35 extra a month. Amazon video? ANother $25 a month etc.
Of course it will just be cheaper to buy cable you know. Tmobile will use the l3 background to blackmail you and your ISPs so they can quad drip after your ISP triple dips by charging you, cl
Why wouldn't Tmobile use their own capacity?
I assume that's the goal, to offer you TV service that is 100% independent from Comcast, AT&T etc.
Starting tomorrow net neutrality is going to be voted down. Portugal's national ISP as an example
I've seen an internal Comcast memo that says that as soon as the FCC rescinds their regulations they're going to start hiring customer service reps who speak only Portuguese so they can better replicate the kind of service the national ISP of Portugal offers.
Of course it will just be cheaper to buy cable you know.
Huh? If cable is tacking on $60 a month for Netflix and Amazon, then it would seem to be a lot cheaper to go with T-Mobile and a $20/month internet service from them.
Tmobile will use the l3 background to blackmail you and your ISPs
What the hell is an "l3 background"? And how does a small cable company that is availa
Comcast and Spectrum citing the revocation of network neutrality, throttle Tmobile video services to 2.1Kb/s
What a fantastic universe you live in, where Comcast can reach out to the local T-Mobile tower and throttle the LTE data it sends, or would even bother trying. Is the sky blue on your planet, like it is on Earth here?
As near as I can tell the bar in this industry is set so low...well, let's just say that T-Mobile should easily exceed whatever laughably passes for customer service in the Cable industry. Cable providers are routinely ranked at the very bottom - right down there with airlines and government. Yeah, it's that bad.
All they really have to do is:
1) NOT treat their customers like shit
2) Be price competitive with other streaming services
3) And....don't treat your customers like shit
The cables companies don't seem
Boy as Americans be prepaired to pay. Pay more now for your own TV streaming services as of tomorrow will be voted off by the appeal of net neutrality. SInce L3 owns the backbone for hte internet tmobile can now blackmail comcast to for tripple dipping which comcast will then charge you again for both ends and now the backbone for mega profits. Can't wait for my $200 a month internet bill and lacarte with VPN being firewalled out. VPN will come as an additional charge to unblock of course etc.
This has got t
Are you deliberately confusing "Layer 3" with "Level 3" just so you can spread FUD and make stuff up?
cell phones before 2007 where you had to pay a monthly fee for each service such as adding a ringtone or a map program.
I've never paid to add a ringtone or a "map program".
will you own the Layer3 TV boxes now? or be forced to rent them like it is now?
They don't force you to rent phones!