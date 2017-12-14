FCC's Own Chief Technology Officer Warned About Net Neutrality Repeal (politico.com) 8
Margaret Harding McGill, reporting for Politico: The Federal Communications Commission's own chief technology officer expressed concern Wednesday about Republican Chairman Ajit Pai's plan to repeal the net neutrality rules, saying it could lead to practices that are "not in the public interest." In an internal email to all of the FCC commissioner offices, CTO Eric Burger, who was appointed by Pai in October, said the No. 1 issue with the repeal is concern that internet service providers will block or throttle specific websites, according to FCC sources who viewed the message. "Unfortunately, I realize we do not address that at all," Burger said in the email. "If the ISP is transparent about blocking legal content, there is nothing the [Federal Trade Commission] can do about it unless the FTC determines it was done for anti-competitive reasons. Allowing such blocking is not in the public interest."
Censorship is GOOD! Unless it's an ISP doing it. (Score:1)
So let's get this straight, if the "enlightened" leaders of Google/Facebook/Apple/Generic Social Network want to suppress speech (only by OMG NAZIS of course!)* that's cool because OMG IT'S THEIR BUSINESS!
If Google wants to remove all search query results that link to those OMG NAZIS it's OK because IT'S GOOGLE'S BUSINESS!
If "enightened" DNS providers want to prevent those evil OMG NAZIS from having name resolution to their own website that they pay for themselves that's totally cool because IT'S THEIR BUSI
Fake news (Score:2, Insightful)
I am American and I know that this is a story from politico which is a liberal SJW web site and so not trustworthy. The FCC is doing what we real Americans elected them to do, which is eliminate regulation and cut taxes. America will be made great again, regardless of what fake liberal news press says.
What me worry? (Score:1)
Just like Trickle Down Theory.
Until this administration (Score:2)
I had never seen such single mindedness "my mind is made up don't confuse me with the facts" behaviour from US politicians.
I realize it's a popular opinion to assume Pai has been bought and sold but it continually surprises me no one in gov't has launched an investigation into his ties yet.
Sane people are simply not this zealous...
Re: (Score:2)
>I had never seen such single mindedness "my mind is made up don't confuse me with the facts" behaviour from US politicians.
This isn't ignorance, but deliberate lying. They know what will happen, it just happens to be in alignment with their desires.
This is what happens when you put a fox in charge of the hen house. When a bunch of rich people obviously want to reduce the impediments to getting richer and have a history of making moves in that direction, it's probably a bad idea to take them at their w
While everyone was distracted (Score:2)
Disney bought 21st Century Fox. All of it. That means the Foul Rodent Empire is increasingly in a monopolistic position in the movie, TV and sports content fields, plus they have a nice chunk of Hulu.
But thank God Netflix might not face a little discrimination from Comcast or Verizon if they don't work out an agreement for all of that data that floods their networks. That'll save Netflix from one day being just another acquisition target of Disney at a reduced price after Disney chokes off most of the desir