Star Wars: The Last Jedi Has Critics In Raptures (bbc.com) 223
gollum123 shares a report from BBC: "Rousing." "Thrilling." "Addictively bold." Just a few of the superlatives the critics are using to describe the latest film in the Star Wars saga. The Last Jedi, writes the Telegraph, is "enormous fun" and "will leave fans beaming with surprise." The Guardian calls it "an explosive sugar rush of spectacle" possessing "a tidal wave of energy and emotion." Variety, though, swims against the tide, describing it as "the longest and least essential chapter in the series." Rian Johnson's film, says Peter Debruge, is "ultimately a disappointment" that "gives in to the same winking self-parody that is poisoning other franchises of late." Writing in The Verge, Tasha Robinson tends to agree: "Audiences will likely come away from The Last Jedi with a lot of complaints and questions." Driver's Kylo Ren is singled out for praise by USA Today, who describe the character as "blockbuster cinema's most magnetic and unpredictable antagonist since Heath Ledger's Dark Knight Joker." Have you seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi? If so, how do you think it stacks up against the others in the saga?
You mean they copied ST: DIscovery?
Just because he's not a mass murderer in the outline of Pinochet or Pol Pot doesn't mean there's nothing to complain about.
Oh, and "all politicians lie" is equivocation trash. Just because they all do it doesn't remotely make it okay. Good job participating in the race to the bottom.
The reviews I saw from good critics say it is perfectly okay, but not particularly good.
So, this "story" just references the positive one and blurbs them?
Critics who are also fans of the franchise seem to love it. They say it moves the universe forwards and is better than the last one.
They say it moves the universe forwards.
So
... it's a supermassive black hole?
They say it moves the universe forwards and is better than the last one.
There was an entire universe that is better then the complete garbage mary sue character that was in the last one. The EU was amazing hands down. Between Thrawn, Mara Jade, the fall of Luke to the darkside and all the rest they had decades of movies they could have made. Instead, they decided to nuke the entire thing and piss all over it with the garbage they're making now.
Ray seems like less of a Mary Sue than Luke was.
Both were part time pilots, but Luke was able to fly a fighter down that trench and make an impossible shot that the computer couldn't, while being chased and shot at by Vader, yet Ray immediately crashed into the ground and then a building.
Luke infiltrated the Death Star, escaped from storm troopers and immediately decided to become a hero with no second thoughts or doubts. Ray nearly gave up and wanted out, it took a force vision to turn her back. She actual
Ray seems like less of a Mary Sue than Luke was.
You mean the part where she got zero training and was suddenly using the force vs luke who got training and was still shit at it even during the next movie until he went for more training?
Both were part time pilots, but Luke was able to fly a fighter down that trench and make an impossible shot that the computer couldn't, while being chased and shot at by Vader, yet Ray immediately crashed into the ground and then a building.
Somewhat true. Except the part where luke had already had experience 'bulls eyeing" small critters in his speeder right?
Luke infiltrated the Death Star, escaped from storm troopers and immediately decided to become a hero with no second thoughts or doubts. Ray nearly gave up and wanted out, it took a force vision to turn her back. She actually did very little in the film, and barely managed to bring the fight with Ren to a draw despite him having been shot by a powerful weapon and not actually trying to kill her.
True, but then again Luke didn't really have a choice to infiltrate the death star. Remember that giant moon, no wait space station?
The problem with the EU is spoilers. Much of the build up is speculation, much of the enjoyment is being surprised and seeing something new. You still have the EU books, it's not like they burned then all.
They simply tried to burn them all because they wanted to write their
I agree. Mara Jade even had an official model that used to show up at sci-fi conventions, as did many of the book authors.
The problem with the EU is that were quite a few things in the EU that was of questionable quality, and many things even contradicted each other or contradicted facts in the prequel movies.
At a convention in summer of 2013, Lucasfilm announced that they were going to sort the EU out. They were going to pick the best bits and put the main storyline into a new consistent canon and scrap th
They say it moves the universe forwards and is better than the last one.
Most movies are better than the last one. Is specially when it comes to world building, as episode 7 had fuck all.
Were they given endorphin and ego boosters by being treated like VIP royalty or only cash, merchandise and sexual favors for those reviews?
I'm asking for a friend.
The reviews I saw from good critics say it is perfectly okay, but not particularly good.
Which of course describes all Disney films.
The Nerd Crew: The Last Jedi FULL REVIEW (Redletter Media)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lCW-iaOZ_M/ [youtube.com]
More franchise bullshit. (Score:5, Insightful)
This is just more garbage from Disney designed to sell franchise crap.
I get the distinct feeling they're not actually making these movies for the sake of making movies anymore. It's entirely and utterly driven by profit, and very little else. You can tell the original Star Wars movies were made by a bunch of people who had no idea what they were doing, but it worked out for them in the end. SW8 feels like a movie that was designed by a committee and approved by Disney to have the maximum impact on merchandising sales and franchise licensing after the fact. It's basically just a gigantic commercial for their beloved IP.
Nailed it in every regard. There is no magic in movies anymore. Art through adversity is a thing of the past with these movies. The OT was art. The new films are not.
Nailed it in every regard. There is no magic in movies anymore. Art through adversity is a thing of the past with these movies. The OT was art. The new films are not.
Almost. He forgot to mention the agenda aspect.
Did you just assume AC's gender?
The product tie ins on literally every ABC produced TV show weren't a give away?
You can tell the original Star Wars movies were made by a bunch of people who had no idea what they were doing, but it worked out for them in the end.
You have got to be kidding. The original Star Wars is famous for starting the merchandising craze. You know that Space Balls is a parody of Star Wars and the pop culture surrounding it, don't you. There's even a scene where they poke fun at the Star Wars merchandising directly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oNZove4OTtI [youtube.com]
Of course it's about money and always was (Score:5, Informative)
This is just more garbage from Disney designed to sell franchise crap.
Star Wars was about selling "franchise crap" from day one. I'm old enough to have seen the first Star Wars movies in a theater in 1977. Star Wars was all about moving merchandise right out of the gate. Star Wars action figures and toys were HUGE when I was younger. Disney is just better at it than Lucasfilm was on its own. Anyone who thought Disney wasn't in this to make a buck is delusional. You just hope that the stories are entertaining along the way as well.
I get the distinct feeling they're not actually making these movies for the sake of making movies anymore. It's entirely and utterly driven by profit, and very little else.
It's adorable that you ever thought that the movie industry wasn't all about making money. Yes sometimes some good art got made along the way. But the movie industry has been ruthlessly profit driven as long as there has been a movie industry. There is a reason hollywood accounting [wikipedia.org] is a thing.
SW8 feels like a movie that was designed by a committee and approved by Disney to have the maximum impact on merchandising sales and franchise licensing after the fact. It's basically just a gigantic commercial for their beloved IP.
Are you familiar with any Disney products? That has been their MO since Snow White was released back in 1937. This should not be astonishing to you.
And remember that SW1-3 (the prequels) were clearly NOT designed by committee and the shitty results prove it. The only reason the original trilogy was good was because there were smart people who could limit the amount of damage George Lucas could do to the material.
I get the distinct feeling they're not actually making these movies for the sake of making movies anymore. It's entirely and utterly driven by profit, and very little else.
It's adorable that you ever thought that the movie industry wasn't all about making money. Yes sometimes some good art got made along the way. But the movie industry has been ruthlessly profit driven as long as there has been a movie industry.
I don't get why people seem so offended by the idea that people make and sell stuff to make money. I mean, unless you're a trust fund baby, don't you do whatever you do for a living, for a living? I'm a programmer. I really enjoy writing code, it's a creative effort that includes both art and science. But at the end of the day, I write the code that I do because it pays the bills. Actors, directors, producers, cameramen, sound engineers, film editors, etc., all do the same thing. Not only is it not a crime
Cognitive dissonance over profit (Score:2)
Profit and personal income are different.
Not really. You don't have any concept of sustainable personal income unless a profit is being made somewhere. A personal income is merely another form of profit.
People often dislike profit, but are completely fine with personal income.
Such people are experiencing cognitive dissonance [wikipedia.org].
Well you're not wrong, and I wish I could find it - but there was a regulatory change in the mid 1970's regarding entertainment content and toy sales, and Star Wars was specifically designed to be the very first franchise to take advantage of this.
The concept was further weaponized in childrens' television shows shortly after Star Wars. Prior to this, in the USA kids could not buy toys that were associated with kids shows - because those shows would be considered advertisements.
We could get toys for ADULT
one man's spoiler ... (Score:2)
It amazes me that this even needs to be stated. It's accepted cannon in the film industry that Star Wars (with a boost from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial) changed the financing landscape in Hollywood for all time.
The entire commentary track of Scorsese's After Hours is pretty much devoted to how he was forced to
...sand monkeys...
Were they the ones on Tatooine?
Porg sex toys... (Score:2)
...are a question of "when", not "if". Or even "why".
They already penis-shaped anyway.
It's entirely and utterly driven by profit
Do you think there are any for-profit companies out there that aren't driven solely by profit? Mission statements sound great and all, but they are the first thing to get chucked in the trash when profits start to sink. Do you think Lucasfilm sold out because they got bored?
Merchandising, merchandising, merchandising... (Score:2)
I thought Return of the Jedi was worthy as well, it has everything a good SW story needs... could have done without the damn Ewoks though.
RotJ could have been great but they made a left turn at cute and missed the mark. Some parts of the movie were excellent and it's still pretty watchable 30 years later. RotJ is a good example of what happens when a producer gets too excited about merchandising without considering the impact on the story and the health of the franchise. R2D2 is cute and fun but an implausible army of ewoks beating (supposedly) elite imperial troops is just clueless pursuit of short term money.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Like other mediocre franchises like "Highlander", or "Iron Man", Star Wars might be more fondly remembered had it been a one-off, like "The Matrix".
Uh, you do know that there were 3 Matrix movies and the sequels sucked, right?
> The first one, (A New Hope)
The first one, (Star Wars)
FTFY
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-dAw0...
Re:Meh (Score:5, Insightful)
There was The Animatrix, it was good.
A sequel is a seperate film. "The matrix" is generally considered to be the first film of a series of 3. Therefor it had 2 sequels both of which were pretentious new age bollocks dressed up as sci fi.
Re:Meh (Score:5, Interesting)
There is an old joke about how the Matrix sequels are so bad, true fans refuse to recognize that they exist. If we all believe hard enough, maybe they'll go away. You can safely assume that people talking about the Matrix having no sequels are a part of the effort to forget. If they aren't why would you be so cruel as to inflict the sequels on the blissfully ignorant? https://xkcd.com/566/ [xkcd.com]
There is an old joke about how the Matrix sequels are so bad, true fans refuse to recognize that they exist. If we all believe hard enough, maybe they'll go away. You can safely assume that people talking about the Matrix having no sequels are a part of the effort to forget. If they aren't why would you be so cruel as to inflict the sequels on the blissfully ignorant? https://xkcd.com/566/ [xkcd.com]
Sotrywise, the sequels were about up to the original. IMHO, the real fail of the second and even the third is that the Wachowskis state that Matrix wasn't about the story but about the effects they brought to the screen, but the next movies didn't do much in that regard, second one in particular. There was the fight on the semi. Perfect chance to really flex some SFX muscles and make it appear as one long take on an actual moving semi. Instead, there are way to many convenient cuts, cropped shots, and other
Read the bottom strip [xkcd.com].
You might want to rethink that statement.
I think only Star Wars and Alien peaked in the second iteration.
All of these new Wars movies suck. I'd rather watch Jar Jar.
I generally agree although I would say that rather than Aliens peaking, it managed to maintain the high standard set by Alien - albeit in a different genre (Scifi action/adventure versus the original Scifi horror)
What? The third Alien movie is by far the best. The first is a jump-scare movie, the second is a lame action movie, but the atmosphere in the third - we get much closer to Ripley.
Re: Meh (Score:5, Interesting)
Alien 3 the best? (Score:3)
What? The third Alien movie is by far the best.
You're entitled to your opinion but I doubt many will agree with it. Rotten Tomatoes scores in order were 97%, 98% and 46%. While Rotten Tomatoes has its problems it's a pretty good gauge of public opinion about a movie like this one. Alien 3 was not a particularly good movie in my opinion and it seems the majority share that opinion.
Re: (Score:2)
Terminator 2 is a better example. Even though it's more of an action movie, and it's got some dumb cheesy moments with the stupid kid, I'd say it's a better movie than the first overall.
the tenuous respect for extended universe fiction has been thrown aside because they are catering to the lowest common denominator
There are gems in the Star Wars EU. Fantastic lore, interesting characters, exciting stories. There's also a huge mess of internally-inconsistent trash that isn't worth anyone's time. I was disappointed that Disney elected to de-canonize the EU, but I understand why they did it. There's no way they could have continued to grow the universe without running into contradictions at every turn.
There's a reason that Marvel and DC have so many re-boots and alternate timelines. It's fun to put the same heroes
On the other hand, Rogue One was a promising start of an alternate approach: stand alone "background" stories set in the same universe, but only passingly involving the
Hype! Hype! Hype! (Score:1)
Like The Force Awakens this film will open to rave reviews but most people will have forgotten the plot even before they leave the cinema.
This is one of those things that everyone knew as the walked out of the cinema. And you can say it now, but not a single review said it. Well I remember one alluding to it - they said something like "reviews have mostly been positive but a few people have complained the plot has too many similarities to A New Hope".
Then again if you were Disney and you'd just spent a fortune on the rights to Star Wars and you knew people disliked the prequels, you'd play it safe too. I.e. a soft reboot of ANH with lots of p
ssc (Score:2)
No.
Complex movie (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Complex movie (Score:4, Interesting)
Soo what about Kylo Ren, described in TFS as "the most magnetic and unpredictable antagonist since Heath Ledger's Dark Knight Joke". Because I thought Ren was a terrible (as in lame) villain in The Force Awakens. Almost as bad as young Anakin in eps 1-3
Agreed, and he's much more interesting here. We get no backstory in TFA, and there frankly he's a bit-player, but he's a main character here undoubtedly. You might not like him still, but there's much more to his character in this film than the previous.
"But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up power converters."
Re: (Score:3)
Alternatively, you could just wait a bit, and there will be posts on fan sites and eventually Wikipedia that explore all the nuances of the plot twists. You read those, and you are up to date. It's a more efficient use of your time and economic resources.
Did you go to school to become that much of a buzzkill? Do you derive pleasure from it? Are you simply looking for a fight?
Re: (Score:2)
Alternatively, you could just wait a bit, and there will be posts on fan sites and eventually Wikipedia that explore all the nuances of the plot twists. You read those, and you are up to date. It's a more efficient use of your time and economic resources.
Wow, you sound like a riot to be with. Experiencing culture is not the same as reading the synopsis of it.
Doubtful (Score:2)
Considering the utter embarrassment that the last one was I highly doubt these "critics" can tell the difference between a movie and a steaming pile of shite.
Considering how praised the last one was by audiences, maybe these critics are just pandering to what qualifies as movie goers these days... Then again, though I suspect this movie to suck, but am tempted to watch it anyway, because there aren't really all that many options that are any better.
Oh sure, this is going to be fun (Score:3, Insightful)
Jesus, do we really have to have this conversation here, where cynicism reigns? Where the default tone is "I'm so much cooler and more intelligent than everyone else"? Where most of the comments are going to be by people who haven't seen it (but they don't need to, because they're so much more intelligent and already can judge based on their massive predictive brain)? Cultural debate is not a
./ strong point.
For my part, I loved it. I might even say it's the best Star Wars film... though that might come down a bit on rewatching... It's funny, serious, genuinely moving when it needs to be, and says very much different things than the other films have. After the feature-length trailer that was The Force Awakens (which I still liked, but was a bit frustrating), we're going new places now.
Let me give it a shot: Force Awakens was pretty bad, Rogue One was really good. I was very happy with Rogue One, and am consequently uncertain of what to expect for The Last Jedi. But, because I'm doing this properly, I haven't seen it. And, because I'm cooler and more intelligent than everyone else (not to mention more attractive and sexually desirable), and I don't like to procrastinate, I have already written "it sucks" at the top of my future review. My backspace key doesn't work, but I'm confident that I won't need it.
Recent efforts (Score:2, Insightful)
Let me give it a shot: Force Awakens was pretty bad
I thought Force Awakens was a decent enough film and quite a nostalgic one. The problem with it was that I had already seen that film way back in 1977. It was in far too many ways nearly a shot for shot remake of A New Hope and not even subtly so. I have no complaints about the film production quality. Not brilliant but fine as a popcorn film like all Star Wars movies. (except Empire which might actually be brilliant) It was far better than any of the prequels though that is the very definition of dam
Re: (Score:2)
People give him crap because the prequels weren't very good, and that's true, but at least they were new. I'd take Force Awakens over Episode 1, because that was awful, but for the others? I'd rather have something new. Episodes 2 and 3 weren't so bad.
I thought Force Awakens was a decent enough film and quite a nostalgic one. The problem with it was that I had already seen that film way back in 1977. It was in far too many ways nearly a shot for shot remake of A New Hope and not even subtly so.
The problem isn't necessarily that it's the same story again, it's that it's the same story again but somehow the previous story has been completely erased from the memories of the characters.
I was even willing to forgive most of the nonsense in the beginning (derivative plot, planets being visible in each others skies, FTL death star rays, etc.) up until the point where Finn was proposing that they sneak on board and blow up the 3rd death star from the inside as if it were this brilliant new idea. As th
Embargoed (Score:2)
Oh noooooo! (Score:2)
As if it weren't bad enough already, the 3D printing file hosting sites and internet forums are going to be inundated with all the new junk that shows up in this movie. I guess I'll be updating my RES keyword blocks...
Shut up and get out of the way of the Hype Train. (Score:1)
Sounds like holliday spirit (Score:2)
I've read some regional reviews (in portuguese) from outlets I take in high consideration, and also read the reviews from the usual suspects. The later are indeed of consensual aclaim, but the former are very critical, yet they come from artistic movie critics and avoid commercial titles.
Haven't seen the movie, and being a moderate fan of the saga, I can't say much, yet it seems to be expected from reviews of Star Wars (usually very biased from fandom) that titles such as Rogue One and The Force Awakens to
In this thread (Score:3)
IIT: Geek Hipsters.
"Oh, I only liked Star Wars before it was cool."
"Oh, it went to hell with Disney, it became all commercialized!"
Yeah, that was Star Wars alright, a niche thing only nerds liked that was never commercialized.
The reviewers I trust say The Last Jedi was awesome. And BTW, I saw TFA, and I know it's become cool to rag on it, but I loved it. The complaints are stupid - it harked back to Star Wars (so called Episode 4) you say? Dude, have you watched ANY OTHER F---ING SW MOVIES IN THE OT? They ALL do that.
It was fun! It had great characters! Having a former storm trooper be the audience surrogate was a massive improvement on the camp robot AS of the original.
And the reviewers say this is better? It probably is. They say it's the best Star Wars movie since ESB, and you know, I'm inclined to believe they may well be right, because SW in the hands of someone who loves the franchise should lead to great things.
So I'm pumped. As someone who loved Star Wars in 1978 when I went to see it at the cinema with my dad. When it was already cool, because it was from the beginning. When it was already commercialized, because the toys were already in stores in the UK when the film finally made it to our shores.
I really enjoyed the new movies as well. My only problem with the story in TFA was that I could not believe that the remnants of the empire were so utterly stupid. The rebels destroyed not one, but two Death Stars. Their master plan is to build a third, even bigger one?
More than that, they've build a machine that eats stars to fire it's weapon. You know what would be far more reliable and terrifying? Flying your planet into the target system, setting up a lawn chair, grabbing some popcorn and enjoying the s
I really enjoyed the new movies as well. My only problem with the story in TFA was that I could not believe that the remnants of the empire were so utterly stupid. The rebels destroyed not one, but two Death Stars. Their master plan is to build a third, even bigger one?
More than that, they've build a machine that eats stars to fire it's weapon. You know what would be far more reliable and terrifying? Flying your planet into the target system, setting up a lawn chair, grabbing some popcorn and enjoying the show while you eat their star! No firing required. And you could prevent an escape while you're there.
Don't forget the ridiculousness that was the Rebellion (or sorry, Resistance now, right?) sending what, about a dozen X-wings to attack and apparently bomb (even though the X-wing isn't a bomber; I guess they scrapped all their Y-wings and B-wings?) a planet-sized weapon to try and blow it up. Star Wars battle tactics really kind of suck.
The two main complains I have seen about The Last Jedi have been:
* It contained too much comedy. It reminded them too much of a Saturday morning cartoon than a Star Wars flick.
That's perfectly fine for a movie -- if that is the general tone of the franchise but this is the eight movie in a series and that would in many older viewers' eyes require it to follow an established format or it would get close to jumping the shark.
For the casual viewer, however, and for most reviewers -- who don't view the movie mo
Yawn (Score:2)
Have not seen it, a number of friends have. Mostly a tale of people running around the galaxy and trying to destroy each other while talking about cosmic fates.
The Wikipedia article is an accurate summary: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Good if you have always wanted to see massed AT-ATs locked in combat. Bad if you enjoyed the original movies and are expecting something of that quality.
I'll wait for it to come on HBO.
Critics and their shock-talk platforming (Score:3)
I'm all for quality movie reviews, but this shit is getting out of control anymore. Everyone is trying to beat everyone else to the punch on the hyped thing in the last 5 minutes in entertainment to put out some shock-talk binary movie commentary: absolutely mind-blowing or a turd dunk in the toilet. That's all part in due to social media head hunting where they will get torn apart for their review, but this is the real problem: There's ZERO quality reviewers, at all. I sincerely miss the days of Siskel and Ebert [imdb.com], at least I somewhat take stock in that. Those guys, much like anyone else, had their favorite genre, but for the sake of movies, reputation and quality input on a film, they were fucking professionals at it. Kind of why I bypass Rotten Tomatoes anymore for any of this, as well.
Any more, I think someone is trying to win the social-media-look-at-me Pulitzer prize for best catchy 160-character comment who's never probably watched a lick of any Star Wars movies and it's nauseating. Saying something like "Worst movie and disappointment in 10 years" isn't telling me how it stacks up to the last Star Wars in the overall timeline and storyboard of things? Be objective instead of posing super negative or overly surprised for the sake of some cheap fan fare.
Spoiler alert missing (Score:2)
You can't tell someone a twist without it being a spoiler, now I know there's a twist!
It is good (Score:2)
So people are commenting on a movie they haven't seen it yet.
I think it's in the tone of The Empire Strikes Back. It's an emotional ride! and the producers didn't touch their heart to tell a story, and if you follow the archs of the SW stories, you know what will happen in the second movie of this trilogy.
Star Wars: the empire borrows the basic plot .. (Score:3)
Star Wars [wikipedia.org], a motley crew of renegades and smugglers trying to escape the evil empire in a stolen spaceship Millennium Falcon [wikia.com]
FoMO is a helluva drug... (Score:2)
I was recently wondering what kept people going to these shitty sequels upon sequels upon sequels and it just hit me.
It was always a factor, especially in high school, but social media magnified it greatly for everyone: no one wants to be left out.
So is sunk cost fallacy.
You don't want all that movie watching so far to be for nothing, now do ya?
They were basically prehistoric carnivorous turkeys.
So what critics are saying by finding themselves in raptures means that the movie is an ass-eating turkey.
Re:Watch out for this one (Score:4, Interesting)
I never saw Rogue One - so I won't comment.
In the media blitz that was absolutely the case. In the actual movie, I don't recall too much being made of Rey's gender.
The main issue with her character within the movie was the fact that she was some bum who became aware of her powers and did impossible shit in the span of about 14 seconds.
Rey is no more a Mary Sue than Luke was. I don't think you know what a Mary Sue is.
Also, you can turn in your geek card given your quote: "The crew behind Rogue One was making a lot of SJW noise on social media, including calling the Empire a white supremacist regime (FFS, how can you be so lacking in imagination and still hold a creative writing job?!!!)" The Empire always were Nazis, that's what Lucas based them on. That's literally why all the officers wear jackboots.
You have no idea what Star Wars
Re:Luke is a droid! (Score:4, Insightful)
Several of my friends have seen the movie.
The youngest of them - in his 20s - thought the story was lame and was put off by the "galactic scheming." He felt like the movie was really stretching to find motivations for the actions of the characters. Kylo Ren is the one he complained about the most, he said nothing he did made sense.
The oldest of them - in his 40s - enjoyed the new ships, redesign of older ones, and overall special effects. He said the depictions of space battles were well done, but the camera moved a little too fast for his taste. He didn't have much to say about the plot, other than to recount some of the facts that happened.
Not having seen the film, I can't comment on why there may be a different appeal for different generations. The thing that bothers me about the movie is the distribution deal Disney worked out with theaters. To show the film, they had to agree to keep it on screens for at least 4 weeks.
I remember going to see The Force Awakens on a Friday night a few weeks after it was released. The theater was empty. An usher walked through the theater a couple times just to make sure we were being behaved. That memory stands out more than the film.
I don't know about you, but watching a movie in an empty theater feels creepy.
Re:Luke is a droid! (Score:4, Insightful)
The thing that bothers me about the movie is the distribution deal Disney worked out with theaters. To show the film, they had to agree to keep it on screens for at least 4 weeks.
I remember going to see The Force Awakens on a Friday night a few weeks after it was released. The theater was empty...That memory stands out more than the film.
I don't know about you, but watching a movie in an empty theater feels creepy.
FWIW, I prefer watching movies in an empty theater. The more people in the theater the more likely there will be rude/annoying people around and it only takes one or two of those to ruin the experience for a lot of other viewers.
That said I don't agree or understand why Disney is forcing the 4 week minimum on theaters either. Most people aren't going to see any movie twice just because it's still in the theater, clearly, since you remember seeing The Force Awakens in an empty theater. That policy really hurts small town theaters, many of which are not showing the movie for that reason, so that can't help Disney's sales. Disney also risks cannibalising viewers from other movies in their empire (animated Disney movies, Marvel, etc.). I feel like whatever incremental sales bump they get by forcing that 4 week minimum would be off-set by those factors... but what do I know... I'm sure Disney ran all their profit maximising algorithms to support the policy...
Since we're veering off-topic anyway.... If Disney/Hollywood want to make more money in the theaters, what they should really do is throw out Hollywood's antiquated flat ticket price structure and allow prices to fluctuate up and down with real market demands (e.g. opening week vs later, action vs drama movies, more or less popular franchises or actors/actresses, discount/rewards programs, etc.).
Boycotting them isn't hate. It's voting with your money and telling them you don't approve of what they are doing/have done.
And since corps only understand one thing: money, it's the most effective way to tell them what you think of their actions.
Maybe he not only doesn't read the summary or article, but now not even the comments. He didn't reply to a comment.
wait...is she hot? because if female has prominent role in movie, I want her to be hot.
Was that an odd-numbered one?