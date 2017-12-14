Amazon Will Resume Selling Apple TV, Google's Chromecast (axios.com) 26
Ina Fried, reporting for Axios: Amazon confirmed Thursday that it will again sell the Apple TV set-top box and Google Chromecast dongle. The company had stopped selling the devices amid disputes with both giants. There's a lot of frenemy stuff at play here, with Google, Apple and Amazon all selling their own streaming devices, but also looking to offer their own services on one another's devices. Apple doesn't offer its programing on rival devices, but does move a lot of hardware through Amazon.
This rarely happens. Amazon execs must have felt an uncomfortable lump in their throat before electing to cut their losses.
Way to go Google...
Retail (until you get into the absurdly high-end) is by it's nature low-margin - I don't think Amazon or its investors have a problem with that. They have been brilliant in not only growing vertically, but as you point out horizontally when the market is lucrative. I expect them to make a similar move in the logistics space eventually.
This rarely happens. Amazon execs must have felt an uncomfortable lump in their throat before electing to cut their losses.
No. The reason they are willing to sell AppleTV's again is because they have just recently released their Amazon Prime Video app for the AppleTV. So the device is a doorway for their content platform now.
I"m good with it...
No not blinked, they saw the $ (Score:2)
I know personally, that in the last week after the AppleTV client launch, I have used Prime Video more than I have since the launch of the service (years ago now).
I know personally, that in the last week after the AppleTV client launch, I have used Prime Video more than I have since the launch of the service (years ago now).

What happened was, Amazon saw the figures coming in from things like AppleTV clients and realized the simple truth that the way you get people to use your video service more, is to actually let people use it across many devices, not just the ones you sell. Now that the Prime Video client is on Chromecast and AppleTV, every one sold is potentially
Why? (Score:2)
I really Hope (Score:1)
This means Prime Video is coming to Chromecast.
Part of their original justification for stop selling the Chromecast was that "it was confusing, because it doesn't work with our service" which was of course a purely their decision.
I find it really annoying to whole tab/phone cast to watch Amazon.
Why not offer their content on rival devices through an App?
You mean like they just did [macrumors.com] earlier this month?
My Fault (Score:2)
Amazon probably got scared after I bought a chromecast from Walmart and they lost out on a few pennies commission.
Probably - but probably more then just one person. Sometimes big companies think themselves bigger and more influential then they actually are, and forget how fragile their market lead is. If you wanted a Chromecast you may had checked amazon first, and you couldn't find it. So you went to Walmart.com and you did. Now you know Walmart.com has this stuff, and you may have looked at other stuff available as well.
If it was a case where Google took a hit in not selling chomecasts then Amazon would have more p
About bloody time (Score:2)
Hopefully now they'll stop artificially preventing their Amazon Video app *for Android* from working on non-Amazon Android devices. I've told them many times that I would not even consider becoming a Prime member until they fixed this nonsense and supported Android TV without any poorly-performing hacks.
Why attribute to malice something perfectly explained by incompetence?
On the other hand, sufficiently advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from malice.
Because the reason is malice, not incompetence.
It's worked on non-Amazon devices for a while. However, what they've done (this might have changed recently) is forced you to download it from the Amazon App Store, after downloading the official Amazon app via Amazon's website rather than via the Play Store.
Yeah it's dumb, and no, the average Baby Boomer wouldn't be able to do it, but it's not restricted in the sense you think it is.
