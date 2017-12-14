NASA, Google Spot Eighth Planet in Solar System Rivaling Ours (cnet.com) 20
An anonymous reader shares a report: Google isn't just good for finding cat videos on the internet. The search giant's machine learning technology is also helping search the universe for planets outside our solar system. NASA on Thursday revealed the discovery of blazing-hot exoplanet Kepler-90i thanks to the use of a Google neural network trained to identify planets from the NASA Kepler space telescope's data. It's the eighth planet discovered in the Kepler-90 system, which ties it with our own solar system for the most known planets around a single star. Kepler-90 is a sun-like star located around 2,545 light-years from us.
In Solar System?! Oh no... (Score:5, Insightful)
So, the title makes it sound they found more plants rivaling our planet in our solar system. At least say "NASA, Google Spot Eighth Exoplanet in a Solar System Rivaling Our Own"
Our star is Sol. Our star system is the Solar System.
It's "Eighth Planet in (Solar System Rivaling[sic] Ours)", I think. Though I see where you're coming from.
Would someone tell me how this happened? (Score:2)
We were the fucking vanguard of the galaxy. The Solar System was the place to be. Then some other system comes out with 8 planets. Were we scared? Hell, no. Because we hit back with a little thing called Pluto. That was a honey of a planet with a sweet ass name. But you know what happened next? Shut up, I'm telling you what happened—the bastards downgraded it to a dwarf planet. Now we're standing around with our cocks in our hands, selling 8 planets and a gimp. Gimp or not, suddenly we're the chumps.