PSA: AIM Will Be Discontinued Tomorrow

Cutting_Crew writes: Along with Yahoo Messenger, MSN Messenger and ICQ, I used AIM extensively (without an AOL subscription of course). AIM will finally come to a halt on December 15th, 2017, as reported a few months ago and explained in AOL fashion over on their website. I remember using AIM to keep in touch with friends, co-workers and yes, even tried dating back in the day using the "looking for love" feature not only available to AOL subscribers but also extended to AIM users as well. Any memories you want to share? Speak now, or forever hold your peace.
Regretting that "lifetime" license... (Score:1)
...that I bought for Trillian several years ago. After AIM shuts down, I'll only be using Trillian for ICQ and Facebook Messenger.
Why discontinue it? (Score:2)
... instead of migrating users to a different service, maybe with an AOL skin over it?
Here's the irony -- @verizon.net email accounts were actually migrated to AOL's servers last spring.
Re: (Score:2)
Why migrate a whole bunch of users to another service, when most of them don't use it?
How many people actually use AIM?
Re: (Score:2)
A lot of Mac users. AIM was the default protocol for all accounts a while back.
Today I had to remind three friends to (finally) drop AIM and switch to iMessage.
AIM - also known as AOL Instant Molester (Score:2)
Back in the day, AIM was infamous for being the place all the kiddie diddlers would hang out and try to snare their pray.
AOL's constant battle to draw the bottom feeders to their network was a success in more ways then one.
A/S/L (Score:1)
A/S/L
ASL? (Score:2)
18/F/CA
When in reality:
42/m/MA