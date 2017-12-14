Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


America Online

PSA: AIM Will Be Discontinued Tomorrow

Posted by BeauHD
Cutting_Crew writes: Along with Yahoo Messenger, MSN Messenger and ICQ, I used AIM extensively (without an AOL subscription of course). AIM will finally come to a halt on December 15th, 2017, as reported a few months ago and explained in AOL fashion over on their website. I remember using AIM to keep in touch with friends, co-workers and yes, even tried dating back in the day using the "looking for love" feature not only available to AOL subscribers but also extended to AIM users as well. Any memories you want to share? Speak now, or forever hold your peace.

PSA: AIM Will Be Discontinued Tomorrow

