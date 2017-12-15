Norway Becomes First Country To Switch Off FM Radio (thelocal.no) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Local Norway: Norway on Wednesday completed its transition to digital radio, becoming the first country in the world to shut down national broadcasts of its FM radio network despite some grumblings. As scheduled, the country's most northern regions and the Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic switched to Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) in the late morning, said Digitalradio Norge (DRN) which groups Norway's public and commercial radio. The transition, which began on January 11th, allows for better sound quality, a greater number of channels and more functions, all at a cost eight times lower than FM radio, according to authorities. The move has however been met with some criticism linked to technical incidents and claims that there is not sufficient DAB coverage across the country. In addition, radio users have complained about the cost of having to buy new receivers or adapters, usually priced around 100 to 200 euros. Currently, fewer than half of motorists (49 percent) are able to listen to DAB in their cars, according to DRN figures. According to a study cited by local media, the share of Norwegians who listen to the radio on a daily basis has dropped by 10 percent in one year, and public broadcaster NRK has lost 21 percent of its audience.
Patent? (Score:3)
Do they use the same patent-laden system as here in the US, or is there a chance to use an open decoder?
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm...do we have DAB in the US?
This is actually pretty much the first I've heard of this...
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm...do we have DAB in the US?
This is actually pretty much the first I've heard of this...
Intentional pun?
Well, even in Norway, where they do have it . . . it seems that a lot of folks will not hear it either. Too bad that a lot of cars won't get traffic reports any more.
Re: (Score:2)
Hmm...do we have DAB in the US?
This is actually pretty much the first I've heard of this...
Intentional pun?
Well, even in Norway, where they do have it . . . it seems that a lot of folks will not hear it either. Too bad that a lot of cars won't get traffic reports any more.
Digital radio suffers a big drawback. Unlsee the received signal is pretty much perfect, you are greeted with very high fidelity silence. It's called the Digital cliff. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
An analog FM signal slowly fades over distance. A digital radio signal is fine one moment, than nothing, and the nothing happens at a much closer range. As well, there is no advantage bandwidth wise.
Unfortunately, as soon as most people hear "digital something", they immediately assume it is better. Not
Re:Patent? (Score:5, Informative)
The US standard is HD Radio, which is a proprietary system (not merely patent encumbered, it's controlled by one company and uses things like a custom audio codec that's similar to, but not identical to, AAC-HE) and it remains a mystery as to why the FCC blessed it, as it was opposed by most of the industry and, like I said, is proprietary.
It is not the same as either of the European standards (they have one for FM, and one for AM). The system has one advantage over Europe's DAB for FM system, in that each station can transmit an analog signal and two or more digital channels over the same frequency. The first digital channel is always a digital version of the analog channel, while the others are alternative audio stations.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, we have it. I even have a couple of FM tuners that pick it up. I have never seen a digital AM radio in the wild.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Here is a tuner that you can likely pick up in a store today:
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/i... [bestbuy.com]
However, there is not enough compelling reason to invest in HD radio in the US, at least from my experience.
Re: (Score:2)
I do tend to listen at times to the radio (FM) in the car....and just recently got a new car.
I'm playing with the free intro on that new car with XM radio....but doubtful I'll pay for it at end of free 3 mos trial.
I mean, between free FM radio and streaming amazon prime off my phone or using my iPod....I've got plenty of free music options.
If I swap out my CB radio from the old car to the new one, I also get weather radio with that in case of emergencies while out driving....
Re: (Score:2)
It's a good thing you stopped writing because you where only a dozen sentences away from asking for the end of the universe.
Re: (Score:1)
Hate-filled AM radio
Oh you mean blacks and other minorities 'hating' white supremacist and neonazi types who want them all dead? Yeah that's just horrible, how dare they demand to live and let live!
ham radio
You do realize that's got nothing to do with pigs, right?
Sounds Rough (Score:4, Informative)
I know people who are still complaining about the digital TV transition here in the US, because they used to be able to get a weak signal with analog, and now they get nothing. Sounds like Norway is having the same problem.
They should have transitioned this over ten years like digital TV in the US.
Re: Sounds Rough (Score:1)
Not an argument for fm, but an argument against deeply integrated car audio systems.
It used to be that you could just yank out the car radio and insert a better item. Everything was standard, the hole in the dash, the connectors.
That is what we need. If today want ability to integrate - well make STANDARD protocols for that. It is win-win; I can buy a premium stereo, and the dealer can sell me one.
Re: (Score:1)
Everything was far from standard. Yes, some manufacturers did use a standard DIN slot, but the wiring was always different. Most used strange slot sizes and required you get often ugly adapter plates.
The huge problem today is the radio now integrates in to everything. Car settings, navigation, steering wheel controls and a whole lot more. I still don't know why cars need their own cellular service rather than just tethering off the phone that nearly everyone has inside the car. They really need to go m
Re: Sounds Rough (Score:2)
That way the car company can charge you for a phone line in addition to your monthly payments.
It is also one of the least used features but they get just enough rich suckers to pay for it.
This is political, not technical (Score:3)
DAB has worse battery life than FM, a shorter reception range for the same TX power, and often (depending on bit rate and codec) poorer audio quality. No one was asking for it, its purely politicians grandstanding and looking like they have their finger on the pulse of technology. Also the FM band being 30Mhz wide - less bandwidth than a modern ethernet cable - isn absoltely not use for modern data comms so it can't even be sold off for that to raise money.
I suspect all that will happen is legal broadcasters lose listeners hand over fist especially in car, and pirate radio takes over the FM band.
Re: (Score:1)
You can take my FM receiver . . . (Score:2)
Re:You can take my FM receiver . . . (Score:4, Insightful)
. . . when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.
(Sansui 3000A tuned to KCRW)
No one is trying to take your receiver. It's the transmitters that are changing. You're welcome to keep your receiver that no longer receives anything.
Re: (Score:2)
You're welcome to keep your receiver that no longer receives anything.
Well, if your beloved KCRW goes dark . . . just buy an FM transmitter, and produce the program yourself:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Since you would be the DJ, you can then even call yourself up on the radio telephone number, and have a heated debate with yourself.
Oh, and every few months or so, hold a pledge drive, and beg folks for money in exchange for some radio station hats.
I hardly listen to FM anymore (Score:2)
but that's because of Spotify and online news feeds. I expect because of that, the U.S. has seen a comparable drop in FM listeners.
What was broken about FM radio? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What some consider "waste" I consider a "feature": the extra redundant analog information in AM/FM that allows me to listen to (or watch) a distant signal with fairly high noise. Now you either get a station or you don't, there is no "I'm beyond the design signal to noise ratio so I get a little static but otherwise no big deal."
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
However, it is not broken. It still works as well as ever for those who have compatible equipment. Like most cars made in the last 50 years.
OTOH, replacing it with an incompatible system definitely introduced breakage.
AM to FM to DAB? (Score:3)
It's interesting but with every advance in broadcast radio technology it has required a massive jump in radio equipment. AM could for example be received in an unpowered crystal radio set with virtually no components! (Yes it could run off radio waves like magic!) FM required significantly more parts and I imagine DAB requires a much more advanced digital receiver. Frankly I don't see the advantage of doing this, it's not like most cars have super high quality sound systems with all the road noise. I think this is probably just a bad idea in most areas.
Re:AM to FM to DAB? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
"Why can't they come up with some technology to get rid of that?" he says.
"It's called FM radio, Dad."
Re: This is a bad idea (Score:1)
The range of digital is pretty awful (Score:2)
this kills me (Score:2)
Then we have America. We picked not only a closed architecture, but one that sux.
Keep up the good work Europe.
Better quality? (Score:3)
By better sound quality, do they mean the signal isn't compressed six ways to Tuesday so music sounds tinny, weak and as if it's coming through a wire a raccoon is chewing on?
The summary is borderline criminally incorrect (Score:2)
DAB radio does not provide more channels and better quality.
It provides the option between more channels or better quality: pick one!
And we all know what gets picked every time.
Radio? (Score:2)
I've had a car with a data connection and streaming built in for the past three years. I never listen to the radio. I do have a few radio stations I listen to over the data stream but they are all in distant cities and I couldn't receive their FM broadcasts even if I wanted. Most of the time I just listen to various streaming music channels. It's much more reliable than radio reception. No noise. Doesn't drop out.