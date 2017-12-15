Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Social Networks Facebook

Facebook Admits that Some Social Media Use Can Be Harmful (axios.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the too-little-too-late dept.
In a new installment of its "Hard Questions" series, Facebook acknowledged on Friday that social media can have negative effects on people, depending on how they use it. From a report: This might be the first public acknowledgment from the company that its product -- and category in general -- can have detrimental effects on people. Facebook is also addressing the topic shortly after two former executives publicly criticized the company for what they described as exploiting human psychology. Passive use of social media -- reading information without interacting with others -- makes people feel worse. Clicking on more links or "liking" more posts than the average user also leads to worse mental health, according to one study.

Facebook Admits that Some Social Media Use Can Be Harmful More | Reply

Facebook Admits that Some Social Media Use Can Be Harmful

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Each new user of a new system uncovers a new class of bugs. -- Kernighan

Close