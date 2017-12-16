Google News Will Purge Sites Masking Their Country of Origin (bloomberg.com) 11
An anonymous reader quotes Bloomberg: Google moved to strip from its news search results publications that mask their country of origin or intentionally mislead readers, a further step to curb the spread of fake news that has plagued internet companies this year. To appear in Google News results, websites must meet broad criteria set out by the company, including accurately representing their owners or primary purposes. In an update to its guidelines released Friday, the search giant added language stipulating that publications not "engage in coordinated activity to mislead users."
Additionally the new rules read: "This includes, but isn't limited to, sites that misrepresent or conceal their country of origin or are directed at users in another country under false premises." A popular tactic for misinformation campaigns is to pose as a credible U.S. news outlet. Russian Internet Research Agency, a Kremlin-backed organization, used that technique to reach an audience of nearly 500,000 people, spread primarily through Twitter accounts, Bloomberg reported earlier.
"This includes, but isn't limited to, sites that misrepresent or conceal their country of origin or are directed at users in another country under false premises." A popular tactic for misinformation campaigns is to pose as a credible U.S. news outlet.
How about 'home grown" internet sites that actually manufacture fake news? One such site was mentioned by our president recently.
Now, to be fair, listen to this clip [youtu.be] at the 1:38 mark.
Then you wonder why the ordinary folk fee the way they do, about our media.
It's even worse than that.
There are actual published papers, such as this one [uiowa.edu], that can't tell the difference between fake and real.
The cited paper specifically calls out the infamous spirit cooking [infowars.com] article from InfoWars.
The problem is, although that article sparked a torrent of fake claims, everything actually presented in that article was verified. None of the "fakeness" came from the article, only by people repeating the information and adding hyperbole. John Podesta did get an invite, it was a spirit co
Let them do what they want- I won't be using Google News as long as they waste my screen space and my time. Why do they need three columns, two of which are mostly empty, for their presentation? Why do they need, in addition to the three columns, a header and a footer? Why do I only get 4 headlines per page-down, on a page 4 feet long?
Yes Slashdot and many other sites are also guilty. But you might expect Google to be more thoughtful; to offer some design leadership.
I entered the OP text into "Google Translate", here's what I got:
We're making a bunch of private rules which are ill-defined, fuzzy, and overly broad. We're going to couple these with selective enforcement backed by AI algorithms using a high false-positive rate, and use it to remove sites without warning or identifying what specific sections are in violation or what rules are violated.
In that way, Google will strip out all fake news, ensuring that only true and correct news remains.
Stupid answer: in Soviet Russia, country of origin masks YOU!
Slightly less stupid answer: it won't work. They'll find some flaw, bodge, frig or loophole.
This is a very reasonable form of defense (this is information warfare after all) but I hope they coordinate with other sites too. Sure they know a bunch of Twitter accounts point to false/misleading news but will they then automatically alert Twitter so that they can investigate and possibly take down rings of accounts created to mislead or halt the links made by fooled bystanders?
I know this is a dangerous technology because it can be misused but the same could be said about the internet but we still hav